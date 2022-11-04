A. Morton Thomas and Associates, Inc. (AMT) is pleased to announce it has named Tim Kirk, PE, PTOE, RSP1, as its new President. Kirk brings leadership experience as well as a passion for propelling the innovative firm to unparalleled performance. Kirk has grown AMT’s West Virginia practice including transportation design, traffic engineering, structures, and CEI services. Throughout his eight years, he has supported other AMT office locations with engineering services while engaging in corporate level activities and initiatives. In 2023, Kirk will also assume the position of American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of West Virginia President. “It is a privilege to serve in leadership of this outstanding firm, to uphold the legacy of accomplished achievements, and to fulfill opportunities in service to existing and future clients,” said Tim Kirk, AMT’s President.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO