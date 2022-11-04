ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

q973radio.com

The Baby Names We Find The Most Beautiful In Shreveport

Have you ever met someone named “Matt” and said, “Wow . . . what a beautiful name”? Well, maybe sub-consciously you have! Turns out Matt and Sophia are two of the most “beautiful” names in the Shreveport-Bossier area – and around the country according to this recent poll!
SHREVEPORT, LA
BBC

The dads spreading love to stop fights in school

Dads on Duty are a team of fathers who patrol Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. They got together after more than 20 students had been arrested for fighting. With a friendly face and a few dad jokes they've helped to reduce the level of violence. For more positive stories...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Black Restaurant Week ends with grand finale, Black Food Truck Night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The end of Black Restaurant Week is here, but there is one last exciting event to attend, Black Food Truck Night. On Nov. 6, as a grand finale to Black Restaurant Week, some of the best food trucks in the area will be gathered all in one place for the community to enjoy and support.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Our First Shreveport $500 Online Shopping Spree Winner

We know the holidays are coming up, and money is tight – so we want to help cover some, or all, of your holiday shopping with a $500 online shopping spree!. Listen to Q97.3 EVERY HOUR from 7am to 7pm for the keyword to text in for your chance to win a $500 online shopping spree. Every week we’ll draw a new winner from the Shreveport-Bossier area to win an online shopping spree at the online retailer of THEIR choice!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Gov. Edwards to attend ribbon cutting at Cyber Innovation Center

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards is making a stop in Bossier City Monday morning. He's schedule to speak at the Cyber Innovation Center and attend the ribbon cutting for the CYBER.ORG Range. That's a cybersecurity test environment used to teach K-12 students. Gov. Edwards' discussion will focus...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Woman injured in fire dies; coroner releases her name

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified a woman who died as a result of a house fire. She is 73-year-old Sharon Hudson. Hudson was mortally injured in the fire Saturday afternoon in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood. The fire that was reported 3:15 p.m. occurred at a residence in the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

1 killed in shooting at Minden motel

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend. It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
MINDEN, LA
KSLA

Stray bullet from shootout hits woman inside home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was injured when hit with a stray bullet early Tuesday morning (Nov. 8). The Shreveport Police Department responded to the call in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue around 1:40 a.m. People living there told police they heard some sort of shootout between two groups of people at the intersection of Roberts Street and Illinois Avenue. A bullet from the shootout came through the home and hit an adult female in the lower body.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Man Found Guilty in 2019 Murder

A Caddo Parish jury deliberated less than an hour finding Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. guilty-as-charged of second-degree murder Friday, November 4, 2022, of the April 2019 slaying of Bruce Randle near downtown Shreveport. The nine-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Ramona Emanuel's courtroom returned its verdict against Gardner, 30, in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Apartment complex fire on Monkhouse Drive reaches 2 alarms

SHREVEPORT, La. - Firefighters are assessing the damage at a Shreveport apartment complex after an early morning blaze on Tuesday. More than two dozen units were called to the Siegel Suites in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive. Minutes later, a second alarm was pulled, indicating the severity of the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magic1029fm.com

Women in the Shreveport Area Are Tired Of Being Judged For These Things

A Reddit thread recently went viral on Things Men Are Sick of Being Judged For, like having non-manly hobbies or ordering “girl drinks” at the bar. Now a similar discussion about WOMEN is trending . . . so ladies in Shreveport-Bossier.. I am talking to you right now… Do you feel like you’re being judged for things like this?
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man accused of injuring domestic abuse victim arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted on multiple charges connected to the alleged injury of a domestic abuse victim was arrested Monday, Shreveport police said. Jeremon Stewart, 31, is charged with simple burglary, domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and simple criminal damage to property.
SHREVEPORT, LA

