Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
q973radio.com
Shreveport Group Therapy: Steven’s Afraid He’s Going to Cheat On His Girlfriend!
Weekday mornings at 7:20 everyone in the ArkLaTex is chiming in on Group Therapy on Q97.3 with Jay Michaels in the Morning, it’s quickly become one of the most popular radio segments in the Shreveport area!. This morning we heard from Steven. He’s afraid he’s going to cheat on...
q973radio.com
The Top Passive-Aggressive Office Behaviors In Shreveport Include Gossip, Sarcasm, and the Silent Treatment
Is this a problem in the ArkLatex? Are there alot of passive-aggressive offices are Shreveport??. Do you work with anyone who’s constantly passive-aggressive about stuff? Instead of confronting people or being upfront, they get sneaky or mean? According to a new poll, most of us DO have coworkers like that.
q973radio.com
The Baby Names We Find The Most Beautiful In Shreveport
Have you ever met someone named “Matt” and said, “Wow . . . what a beautiful name”? Well, maybe sub-consciously you have! Turns out Matt and Sophia are two of the most “beautiful” names in the Shreveport-Bossier area – and around the country according to this recent poll!
BBC
The dads spreading love to stop fights in school
Dads on Duty are a team of fathers who patrol Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. They got together after more than 20 students had been arrested for fighting. With a friendly face and a few dad jokes they've helped to reduce the level of violence. For more positive stories...
Writer/Director with Shreveport ties to discuss “Till” & Emmett Till’s mother at RFC
Keith Beauchamp grew up in Baton Rouge and began researching and writing about the Till case in the 1990s.
KTBS
SPD pension official gets blowback from councilman over $1.3M the city owes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration told a police pension official he would have to go before the city council to get more than a million dollars that the city admits to owing the fund. So Bill Wilson obliged. And he took a scolding for doing so by the...
KSLA
Black Restaurant Week ends with grand finale, Black Food Truck Night
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The end of Black Restaurant Week is here, but there is one last exciting event to attend, Black Food Truck Night. On Nov. 6, as a grand finale to Black Restaurant Week, some of the best food trucks in the area will be gathered all in one place for the community to enjoy and support.
q973radio.com
Our First Shreveport $500 Online Shopping Spree Winner
We know the holidays are coming up, and money is tight – so we want to help cover some, or all, of your holiday shopping with a $500 online shopping spree!. Listen to Q97.3 EVERY HOUR from 7am to 7pm for the keyword to text in for your chance to win a $500 online shopping spree. Every week we’ll draw a new winner from the Shreveport-Bossier area to win an online shopping spree at the online retailer of THEIR choice!
KTBS
Gov. Edwards to attend ribbon cutting at Cyber Innovation Center
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards is making a stop in Bossier City Monday morning. He's schedule to speak at the Cyber Innovation Center and attend the ribbon cutting for the CYBER.ORG Range. That's a cybersecurity test environment used to teach K-12 students. Gov. Edwards' discussion will focus...
q973radio.com
Is Shreveport Still Walking Around Groggy After Daylight Saving Time?
Daylight Saving Time ended Sunday. So why is everyone in Shreveport still walking around groggy and in a daze days later?? The good news is a poll found this should be the LAST day you feel that way. 2,000 people were asked how long it takes them to adjust to...
KSLA
Woman injured in fire dies; coroner releases her name
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified a woman who died as a result of a house fire. She is 73-year-old Sharon Hudson. Hudson was mortally injured in the fire Saturday afternoon in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood. The fire that was reported 3:15 p.m. occurred at a residence in the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.
KSLA
1 killed in shooting at Minden motel
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend. It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
KSLA
Stray bullet from shootout hits woman inside home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was injured when hit with a stray bullet early Tuesday morning (Nov. 8). The Shreveport Police Department responded to the call in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue around 1:40 a.m. People living there told police they heard some sort of shootout between two groups of people at the intersection of Roberts Street and Illinois Avenue. A bullet from the shootout came through the home and hit an adult female in the lower body.
Shreveport Man Found Guilty in 2019 Murder
A Caddo Parish jury deliberated less than an hour finding Larry Delanta Gardner Jr. guilty-as-charged of second-degree murder Friday, November 4, 2022, of the April 2019 slaying of Bruce Randle near downtown Shreveport. The nine-woman, three-man jury in District Judge Ramona Emanuel's courtroom returned its verdict against Gardner, 30, in...
Here Is Where the Winning Lottery Ticket in Shreveport Was Sold
Aren't We All Daydreaming About Winning the Lottery?. I was driving down the interstate when the giant lottery billboard caught my eye. Where would I end up if I won the $1.2 billion dollars? Then no one won, and it was up to $1.5 billion. That is when my imagination ran wild.
KTBS
Apartment complex fire on Monkhouse Drive reaches 2 alarms
SHREVEPORT, La. - Firefighters are assessing the damage at a Shreveport apartment complex after an early morning blaze on Tuesday. More than two dozen units were called to the Siegel Suites in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive. Minutes later, a second alarm was pulled, indicating the severity of the...
magic1029fm.com
Women in the Shreveport Area Are Tired Of Being Judged For These Things
A Reddit thread recently went viral on Things Men Are Sick of Being Judged For, like having non-manly hobbies or ordering “girl drinks” at the bar. Now a similar discussion about WOMEN is trending . . . so ladies in Shreveport-Bossier.. I am talking to you right now… Do you feel like you’re being judged for things like this?
KTBS
Man accused of injuring domestic abuse victim arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted on multiple charges connected to the alleged injury of a domestic abuse victim was arrested Monday, Shreveport police said. Jeremon Stewart, 31, is charged with simple burglary, domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and simple criminal damage to property.
q973radio.com
The Christmas Movie Filmed In Shreveport You Need To Watch This Holiday Season
We know that the film industry has filmed alot of movies and productions in the Shreveport area over the years, and while there aren’t as many productions as there use to be – it’s fun to watch movies and TV shows filmed in our hometown. As we...
What to do when someone is having a seizure
Brent and Chrissie McWilliams of Haughton were married for a year when he began having silent seizures.
