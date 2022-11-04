ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water Scare: Canandaigua corrects typo in water report

By Eriketa Cost
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Canandaigua has issued a correction in the water level reports released back in October.

Water is safe to use and drink like you normally would, officials said.

According to the town, a public notice was released on Oct. 19, saying there was a presence of trihalomethanes far beyond the maximum allowed.

The notification stated there were 696 parts per billion in the water. The maximum allowed by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency is 80.

That was corrected on November 3. Officials say the actual number, was 86.

But that’s still slightly above the maximum allowed by the EPA.

John Goodwin, Canandaigua City manager said water in the city is stable, but municipalities they distribute to were in violation.

He said those municipalities have been performing water hydrant flushes and main flushes to correct. At this time, no boil advisory is in effect, and water is safe to use.

“The City of Canandaigua Water Chamber Plant produces the water that goes out of the city, to the Town of Canandaigua, Town of Farmington, Town of Manchester, Town of Hopewell and the Village of Manchester,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin said chlorine is commonly used in lake water as a disinfectant. Trihalomethane, also known as THM’s, results when chlorine mixes with the lake water’s organic particles.

At certain levels, Goodwin said it can be a carcinogen – something they take very seriously.

“The longer water has to interact with chlorine, the more of that THM can be produced – so we’ve been working with those municipalities, we know that they have been flushing their mains, to get fresher water,” he said.

Members of the water district were not available to interview on Friday, but say efforts to stabilize the water have been long-term.

And, during certain parts of the year, warm water can even cause those THM levels to spike.

In the long term, Goodwin says they’re applying for grant money that would allow them to place airators in water storage tanks to lower THM levels.

Bottom line for residents now?

“The most important thing you need to know is, the water is safe to drink, it’s safe to use, there’s no public health hazard, you don’t need to boil it, you don’t need to filter it,” said Goodwin. “The municipalities that are affected are taking responsibilty.”

Moving forward, the state DOH has directed the Canandaigua-Farmington district to perform quarterly samples.

News 8 also reported on a water main break in the Canandaigua-Farmington Water District, on Route 332. According to the town, those repairs are complete and service is restored.

The NYSDOH provided the following statement to News 8 on the matter:

Canandaigua Lake is the water source. Trihalomethanes are a by-product of disinfection. All public water systems that use chlorine as a disinfectant contain trihalomethanes to some degree. For more information about trihalomethanes, see our website section titled About Disinfection By-products here . The levels of total trihalomethane will fluctuate over time. Regulations and associated sampling activities are based on annual running averages. The Canandaigua-Farmington district is required to sample quarterly. A regular flushing program is one method used to reduce trihalomethane levels.

