Tuskegee, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Overtime to winning time: Tuskegee takes Homecoming after putting it all on the line

TUSKEGEE — All eyes were on the main event. The Golden Tigers decided overtime was winning time. In the second overtime period, with the huge Homecoming crowd lining the hill as far as the eye can see on the historic campus, while the students packed The Shed in the culmination moments of a jubilant Homecoming Week, Tuskegee head coach Reginald Ruffin decided he’d go for it — with it all on the line and with everybody watching the Golden Tigers.
TUSKEGEE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn shows significant improvements in season-best second half

Cadillac Williams said he got about 10 hours of sleep all week, six from Monday through Thursday, and about three to four Friday night. Auburn’s interim head coach didn’t have much time to rest in his first week on the job, as the Tigers’ offensive staff was overhauled, as the departures of Bryan Harsin, offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau and tight ends coach Brad Bedell saw everyone on Auburn’s offensive coaching staff take a new role.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Injury updates: OT Austin Troxell out for season, S Donovan Kaufman 'day to day'

Auburn interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams gave a couple of injury updates Monday, confirming previous reports that offensive tackle Austin Troxell is out for the season, and that safety Donovan Kaufman is “day to day.”. A sixth-year senior, Troxell suffered an injury during Auburn’s 39-33 overtime...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: Despite heartbreaking loss, Williams breathes new life in Tigers program

Heartbreaker doesn’t even begin to describe it. The Auburn Tigers nearly wrote the perfect script for the next big sports movie blockbuster … almost. Auburn legend Cadillac Williams returns to the school at which he excelled as a college football player. Years after setting the program record for rushing attempts (741) and rushing touchdowns (45) he takes the reins as interim head coach and revives the team and the program, beginning with a 21-point comeback victory that puts the Tigers back on track.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Dominant defense, big first half lead No. 15 Auburn to opening win over George Mason

In a lot of ways, the box score to Monday’s contest between No. 15 Auburn and George Mason looked pretty sloppy for the Tigers. The home team had a poor shooting performance. It was 24-of-70 shooting (34.3%), with a worse mark from 3 (16%), as well as an 18-of-29 (62.1%) line on free throws while going 10-of-22 (45.5%) on layups. The Patriots made three fewer field goals and posted a better mark at 21-of-55 (38.2%).
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn and Western Kentucky get 3 p.m. start time

Auburn's final home game of the season will have an afternoon kickoff. The Tigers will square off with Western Kentucky at 3 p.m. CT on Nov. 19, the SEC announced Monday, and the game will be televised on SEC Network. It will be the third time in program history that...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Four things we learned about Auburn’s football coach search from new AD John Cohen

Auburn athletics director John Cohen has not shared a hot tub with a football coach. It was the answer to the first question Cohen was asked in his introductory press conference Tuesday, eight days after assuming his new role on the Plains, harkening back to how his predecessor Allen Greene said he’d met his lone football coach hire at Auburn, Bryan Harsin.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn to see well-regarded mid-major in George Mason

Bruce Pearl got a few chuckles to start his Friday media availability. "I guess this is the part where I start preparing you guys for George Mason to win a national championship and be the best team on our schedule, so let me just take the words out of your mouth," Pearl said. "But you’re right. That’s exactly what I’m going to try to do."
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn players discuss Bryan Harsin's firing, share his parting words

Owen Pappoe was heading to his car to grab Momma Goldberg’s for lunch. Jaylin Simpson was training. Derick Hall was golfing with teammates. All three, and the rest of the Auburn football team, were going about their days Monday. When the news broke to the world, it broke to them, too. Auburn was making a change of leadership in its football program, firing Bryan Harsin.
AUBURN, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Smiths Station, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SMITHS STATION, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Libertarian candidate challenges Republican incumbent for local State Representative position

The Alabama midterm elections are coming up on Tuesday. While most eyes are on the senate and governor race, other elected positions are also up for grabs. One of importance for Auburn residents is State Representative for District 79 which covers the Auburn area. Incumbent Republican Joe Lovvorn, who has held the position for six years, is being challenged by Libertarian candidate Amanda Frison. Read on below to learn more about the two candidates.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

St. Luke CME Church unveils historic marker celebrating 150 years

One hundred and fifty years of history were celebrated in downtown Auburn on Sunday afternoon. A crowd of close to 100 people congregated outside St. Luke Christian Methodist Episcopal Church for the unveiling of a historic marker commemorating its 150th anniversary. The Rev. Morris Lewis, the pastor at St. Luke...
AUBURN, AL

