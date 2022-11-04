Read full article on original website
Overtime to winning time: Tuskegee takes Homecoming after putting it all on the line
TUSKEGEE — All eyes were on the main event. The Golden Tigers decided overtime was winning time. In the second overtime period, with the huge Homecoming crowd lining the hill as far as the eye can see on the historic campus, while the students packed The Shed in the culmination moments of a jubilant Homecoming Week, Tuskegee head coach Reginald Ruffin decided he’d go for it — with it all on the line and with everybody watching the Golden Tigers.
Auburn shows significant improvements in season-best second half
Cadillac Williams said he got about 10 hours of sleep all week, six from Monday through Thursday, and about three to four Friday night. Auburn’s interim head coach didn’t have much time to rest in his first week on the job, as the Tigers’ offensive staff was overhauled, as the departures of Bryan Harsin, offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau and tight ends coach Brad Bedell saw everyone on Auburn’s offensive coaching staff take a new role.
Watch now: Full press conference: John Cohen introduced as Auburn athletics director
John Cohen was introduced as the 16th athletics director in Auburn's history Tuesday morning. Cohen comes to Auburn after seven years in the same role at Mississippi State, his alma mater. He played baseball for the Bulldogs in the late 1980s and was the program's head coach from 2009-16. In...
Injury updates: OT Austin Troxell out for season, S Donovan Kaufman 'day to day'
Auburn interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams gave a couple of injury updates Monday, confirming previous reports that offensive tackle Austin Troxell is out for the season, and that safety Donovan Kaufman is “day to day.”. A sixth-year senior, Troxell suffered an injury during Auburn’s 39-33 overtime...
WATCH: Auburn interim head coach 'Cadillac' Williams takes questions
AUBURN, Ala. — Interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams addressed the media today in his first weekly news conference. Williams led the Tigers in a second-half comeback that fell just short in overtime on the road at Mississippi State on Saturday night.
Auburn football: Despite heartbreaking loss, Williams breathes new life in Tigers program
Heartbreaker doesn’t even begin to describe it. The Auburn Tigers nearly wrote the perfect script for the next big sports movie blockbuster … almost. Auburn legend Cadillac Williams returns to the school at which he excelled as a college football player. Years after setting the program record for rushing attempts (741) and rushing touchdowns (45) he takes the reins as interim head coach and revives the team and the program, beginning with a 21-point comeback victory that puts the Tigers back on track.
Dominant defense, big first half lead No. 15 Auburn to opening win over George Mason
In a lot of ways, the box score to Monday’s contest between No. 15 Auburn and George Mason looked pretty sloppy for the Tigers. The home team had a poor shooting performance. It was 24-of-70 shooting (34.3%), with a worse mark from 3 (16%), as well as an 18-of-29 (62.1%) line on free throws while going 10-of-22 (45.5%) on layups. The Patriots made three fewer field goals and posted a better mark at 21-of-55 (38.2%).
Auburn and Western Kentucky get 3 p.m. start time
Auburn's final home game of the season will have an afternoon kickoff. The Tigers will square off with Western Kentucky at 3 p.m. CT on Nov. 19, the SEC announced Monday, and the game will be televised on SEC Network. It will be the third time in program history that...
Four things we learned about Auburn’s football coach search from new AD John Cohen
Auburn athletics director John Cohen has not shared a hot tub with a football coach. It was the answer to the first question Cohen was asked in his introductory press conference Tuesday, eight days after assuming his new role on the Plains, harkening back to how his predecessor Allen Greene said he’d met his lone football coach hire at Auburn, Bryan Harsin.
Auburn to see well-regarded mid-major in George Mason
Bruce Pearl got a few chuckles to start his Friday media availability. "I guess this is the part where I start preparing you guys for George Mason to win a national championship and be the best team on our schedule, so let me just take the words out of your mouth," Pearl said. "But you’re right. That’s exactly what I’m going to try to do."
Auburn players discuss Bryan Harsin's firing, share his parting words
Owen Pappoe was heading to his car to grab Momma Goldberg’s for lunch. Jaylin Simpson was training. Derick Hall was golfing with teammates. All three, and the rest of the Auburn football team, were going about their days Monday. When the news broke to the world, it broke to them, too. Auburn was making a change of leadership in its football program, firing Bryan Harsin.
First and 10: Coach Prime at Auburn would reset SEC pecking order immediately
Take this chance, Auburn. Take it and run with it, knowing everything else hasn’t worked — with the exception of 1-off seasons with a mercenary quarterback and a couple of fluke plays. There’s no luck with this move, no hoping for the best. This is the long...
Montgomery, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Carver-Montgomery High School basketball team will have a game with Lanier High School on November 07, 2022, 14:00:00. The Prattville Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00.
Nick Saban's police escort sees LSU fan put fists up as coach walks off the field
Anytime Nick Saban’s Alabama team loses on the road, there’s a strong chance that fans are going to rush the field. It happened Saturday night for the second time this season in the 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Tennessee fans rushed the field earlier this season after upsetting the Tide, too.
UAB vs. Alabama State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Alabama State Hornets and the UAB Blazers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Bartow Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Alabama State struggled last year, ending up 10-21. UAB went 27-8 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 82-68 to the Houston Cougars in the first round.
Libertarian candidate challenges Republican incumbent for local State Representative position
The Alabama midterm elections are coming up on Tuesday. While most eyes are on the senate and governor race, other elected positions are also up for grabs. One of importance for Auburn residents is State Representative for District 79 which covers the Auburn area. Incumbent Republican Joe Lovvorn, who has held the position for six years, is being challenged by Libertarian candidate Amanda Frison. Read on below to learn more about the two candidates.
St. Luke CME Church unveils historic marker celebrating 150 years
One hundred and fifty years of history were celebrated in downtown Auburn on Sunday afternoon. A crowd of close to 100 people congregated outside St. Luke Christian Methodist Episcopal Church for the unveiling of a historic marker commemorating its 150th anniversary. The Rev. Morris Lewis, the pastor at St. Luke...
Nov. 4, 1960: The deadly beating of a Black man in Auburn, and a quick and curious trial
The Rising Star Church property borders I-85 just past the Exit 42 going south. In its cemetery, Forney Calhoun is buried in an unmarked grave. Just over sixty years ago, up Wire Road closer to Auburn, Calhoun, a 67-year-old Black man, was beaten by two Auburn University employees. He would die two weeks later.
Nov. 8 election: Jay Hovey and Sherri Reese face off to be State Senator of District 27
Democrat Sherri Reese and Republican Jay Hovey are the two candidates running for the position to be State Senator of District 27 in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. District 27 is made up of parts of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Democrat Sherri Reese. Reese, 49, was born...
