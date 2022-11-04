TUSKEGEE — All eyes were on the main event. The Golden Tigers decided overtime was winning time. In the second overtime period, with the huge Homecoming crowd lining the hill as far as the eye can see on the historic campus, while the students packed The Shed in the culmination moments of a jubilant Homecoming Week, Tuskegee head coach Reginald Ruffin decided he’d go for it — with it all on the line and with everybody watching the Golden Tigers.

TUSKEGEE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO