Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
Pacific man, 72, killed in St. Louis County crash
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -A 72-year-old man from Pacific was killed in a Monday afternoon crash. The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Camborne Drive in St. Louis County. Police said their initial investigation has led them to believe a GMC Sierra was going northbound on Telegraph Road when it was hit by a Ford F-250 that was headed southbound on Telegraph Road.
Fenton woman hit, killed by car in Jefferson County Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 39-year-old woman from Fenton died Saturday night after being struck by a car in Jefferson County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 39-year-old Amanda Oberfeld was crossing the street on Highway 30, west of Wolf Street just before 10:30 Saturday night when she was struck by a 1998 Honda Accord traveling westbound.
advantagenews.com
Clark Bridge reopens, suspects in custody
The Clark Bridge at Alton has reopened after being closed briefly this afternoon. According to information from the Alton Police Department, information about a particular vehicle and its occupants being involved in the distribution of narcotics was received and began a chain of events leading to this afternoon’s events.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in South City late Sunday night
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in South City late Sunday night. Police say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Alaska just before midnight. The man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has been released...
Semi crashes, spills flammable substance all over I-44 eastbound in Eureka Saturday morning
EUREKA, Mo. — A semi crashed just before 5 a.m. Saturday resulted in an hours-long closure of Interstate 44 eastbound at Lewis Road in Eureka. According to Eureka Fire Department Assistant Chief Scott Barthelmass and Deputy Fire Chief William Stamberger, a semi-truck hauling a type of solvent overturned on Interstate 44 causing barrels of the solvent to break open and spill on the interstate.
Pedestrians killed in separate incidents over weekend
ST. LOUIS - Two pedestrians were killed this weekend in separate incidents.
Deadly double shooting in south St. Louis
New details on a deadly double shooting in south St. Louis on Saturday night.
KMOV
Metro East family shattered after a break up left one person dead, two critically injured
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - A break-up gone bad. It’s a living nightmare for one Metro East family after three of their family members were shot Saturday, leaving one dead. The triple shooting happened in Belleville near South Church Street Saturday morning. Trisha Burton, 43, was found dead on the scene. Samantha Burton, 35, and her 15-year-old daughter Kiyra are still in the hospital. Samantha Burton’s significant other is the person charged with the shooting and murder.
KMOV
Clayton wine store owner says priest returned thousands of dollars of wine on behalf of accused thief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A Clayton wine store has recovered thousands of dollars in expensive wine after the owner said a priest returned it days after News 4 published surveillance video of the accused thief in action. “It was a slow Monday and I saw a priest come in with...
KMOV
All lanes of EB I-44 are closed near Lewis Road in Eureka due to accident
EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of eastbound I-44 are closed near Lewis Road in Eureka due to an accident. The accident, which involved a semi, happened just before 5:00 a.m. The view from MoDOT cameras shows traffic backup. One westbound lane is also closed. Items from the semi have spilled onto the highway.
Two killed in hit-and-run Saturday night
A hit-and-run driver killed two people in a crash Saturday night in north St. Louis.
Man killed overnight in south St. Louis
A deadly shooting took place overnight in south St. Louis.
Verizon store break-in early Monday morning
Shortly after an early burglary in St. Peters, police responded to another break-in less than a half mile away.
St. Louis area business fights back against costly smash and grabs
Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A St. Louis area startup business believes it has a way to fight back.
Owner of St. Louis hospital diverted funds meant for construction projects, lawsuit alleges
ST. LOUIS — A company hired to make improvements at South City Hospital says in new litigation that the facility's owner diverted funds meant for those projects, as it seeks millions in damages. The allegations come as the hospital, at 3933 S. Broadway, is in the process of being...
mymoinfo.com
Sunday chain reaction accident on I-55 in Festus
A chain reaction accident near Festus sent a Bonne Terre man to the hospital yesterday morning. The Highway Patrol reports that a GMC Sierra driven by 52-year-old Michael Smith of DeSoto was traveling northbound on I-55 near Highway A when he failed to brake due to traffic congestion, and he struck the right side of a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Savannah Hassmeyer of Bonne Terre, she, in turn, struck the vehicle in front of her, which struck the vehicle in front, and so on. In all, 5 vehicles were involved in the accident. Hassmeyers’ passenger, 44-year-old Andrew Hassmeyer, also of Bonne Terre, was taken to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident happened at 11:30 on Sunday morning.
KMOV
Mixed feelings as Kirkwood pulls in new development to offer more flexible living
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Development is typically a big win with a community, but some Kirkwood residents feel a new development at North Kirkwood and Adams is too much for their small town. “It breaks my heart,” resident Sara Davis shared. “Too many people in one spot. Too much...
Catalytic Converters Stolen From St. Louis Scrapper That Buys Catalytic Converters
It must be the most St. Louis crime ever to be committed
KMOV
Small earthquake recorded near Bonne Terre, Mo.
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in St. Francois County on Sunday, November 6. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered shortly after 12 p.m. approximately 2.6 miles east of Bonne Terre. No one has reported feeling the quake. To report feeling it...
kjluradio.com
Fire at Crawford County salvage yard burns hundreds of vehicles
Numerous fire departments respond to a large fire Friday in Crawford County. The fire was located at I-44 Auto Salvage between Leasburg and Bourbon. One structure, tractor trailers, busses, and almost 200 cars burned in the fire, as well as hundred of tires and auto parts. Fire departments stretching all...
Comments / 0