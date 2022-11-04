The latest, and arguably the most anticipated, entry into the MCU series of films is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, set to debut on November 11, 2022. Early reactions to the movie have been overwhelmingly positive, and a fitting tribute to the first Black Panther of film, the late Chadwick Boseman. What Boseman brought to the role is the same thing that effective Black Panther comic book covers capture: nobility, strength, fierceness, and elegance. When these elements are not present, Black Panther becomes a character that doesn't stand out on his own. In fact, the biggest sin of early depictions of Black Panther on covers is that he looks more like Batman than anyone else, especially when placed in an urban environment. But when these elements can be captured by the artist, it grasps a reader's attention and sets Black Panther apart from his peers. Here are the 15 best Black Panther comic book covers.

