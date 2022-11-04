Read full article on original website
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Series as Hermes
Another God has been added to the pantheon. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series! The Hamilton star will be playing Hermes, the Greek messenger God, in a guest role. Production on the series is currently underway in Vancouver.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: Ryan Coogler Explores Loss and Legacy in One of the MCU’s Best Phase 4 Films
Even though he was only in four Marvel films, Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa felt integral to the MCU following his introduction in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. When Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) threw him off a waterfall during a ritualistic fight in Black Panther and when Thanos snapped him out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War, we knew that even those films were positing the idea that the king of Wakanda might be gone, it was impossible to imagine that this universe would continue without its Black Panther.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lupita Nyong'o Says Filming the Sequel Was Cathartic
On November 11 we return to Wakanda in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ahead of the theatrical release, actress Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia in the films, sat down with Collier’s Steve Weintraub to talk about her experience returning to set following the passing of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. In the movies, Nakia is a member of Wakanda’s central intelligence the War Dogs, and T’Challa’s (Boseman) partner. It was Nakia who softened King T’Challa to the idea of opening their realm’s borders and sharing their resources, which may prove to have detrimental consequences in Wakanda Forever.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Producer Explains Storm's Absence in Wakanda
Fans are eagerly waiting to see X-Men in the MCU, while the studio has started leaving trails of mutants already existing in the MCU with Ms. Marvel, Professor Charles Xavier appearing on Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness, and the announcement of animated X-Men 97 features. The biggest leap...
Did You Catch That Actor Swap in the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale?
The season finale of HBO’s House of the Dragon aired a couple of weeks back to much fanfare, as fans of the fantasy drama series were left to process the state of play in Westeros. With the series not returning till at least 2024, there would be ample time for fans to imagine Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) response to the death of her son, Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) in the skies above Storm’s End. In the months that follow, there will likely be those also rewatching the series. In the finale, there is an actor switch you might have missed.
Steven Spielberg Got Emotional Casting Paul Dano as His Dad in 'The Fabelmans'
Nailing the casting was especially important for Steven Spielberg's latest film The Fabelmans. The semi-autobiographical drama is based heavily around the legendary director's early life growing up in post-World War II America and how he overcame a family divide to pursue his passion for movie-making. Through his stand-in Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle), he explored the influence of both his creatively-minded mother and methodical father on his life, particularly through the divide between them. It was critical then that Spielberg find actors that could capture not just their looks, but their mannerisms and mentalities. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he made it clear that nobody embodied his father Arnold Spielberg quite like Paul Dano.
'Black Adam': 9 Characters and Groups Who Could Go To Kahndaq Next
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson delivered on his promise that Black Adam would change the DC universe. The Jaume Collet-Serra directed film ushered in a new phase of the DC universe and unofficially launched the era of new co-CEOs of DC in James Gunn and Peter Safran. The film introduced another powerful group in the Justice Society of America while simultaneously checking up on different parts of the DC Universe. Black Adam's awakening forced Viola Davis' Amanda Waller to summon the JSA to take on the anti-hero as he is quickly recognized as one of the most powerful people on the planet.
James Corden Watches His Marriage Crumble in 'Mammals' Trailer
Award-winning comedian James Corden is facing a crisis in the new trailer for Prime Video's Mammals. Corden stars as Jamie Buckingham, a Michelin star chef whose life is upended upon discovering the secrets his pregnant wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) has kept under wraps for some time. The new footage sees him looking for answers anywhere to make sense of the revelations, though he doesn't exactly find what he's hoping for.
Dave Chappelle to Host This Week's 'Saturday Night Live' Despite Controversy
The current season of Saturday Night Live is already considered a landmark run – not only because of the show’s longevity, but also because high-profile producer Lorne Michaels saw a “mass exodus” of some fan-favorite cast members over the hiatus, and a whopping number of eight players left the expansive cast ahead of the Season 48 premiere. Now, the sketch comedy show might have to deal with a more serious crisis: Comedian Dave Chappelle has been announced as a host for the upcoming November 12 episode.
8 Ways 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Can Preserve the Memory of Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is to release on November 11. Ahead of its release, many viewers were speculating how the franchise will continue given the passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Marvel Studios’ decision not to recast T’Challa has been met with mixed reactions. Many viewers feel that...
Feast Your Eyes on the Best Black Panther Comic Book Covers of All Time
The latest, and arguably the most anticipated, entry into the MCU series of films is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, set to debut on November 11, 2022. Early reactions to the movie have been overwhelmingly positive, and a fitting tribute to the first Black Panther of film, the late Chadwick Boseman. What Boseman brought to the role is the same thing that effective Black Panther comic book covers capture: nobility, strength, fierceness, and elegance. When these elements are not present, Black Panther becomes a character that doesn't stand out on his own. In fact, the biggest sin of early depictions of Black Panther on covers is that he looks more like Batman than anyone else, especially when placed in an urban environment. But when these elements can be captured by the artist, it grasps a reader's attention and sets Black Panther apart from his peers. Here are the 15 best Black Panther comic book covers.
10 Times '9-1-1' Had The Audience on The Edge of Their Seats
From the very beginning, 9-1-1 has given the fans much to talk about with episodes that put the main characters at risk and make them confront some of their biggest fears. That is why viewers keep tuning in week after week to get more of the loss and chaos in high stakes episodes. The show knows exactly how to make fans nervous.
'Broadway Rising' Documentary Trailer Proves That the Show Must Go On
“The show must go on!" The official trailer for the Amy Rice-directed feature documentary, Broadway Rising, has been released. The trailer reveals a glimpse into the impact that the COVID-19 shutdown had on the Broadway community when all productions had to close and how businesses built their way back to the stage through determination and resilience.
Ian McShane Joins Ana de Armas-led 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'
When it was announced that the John Wick universe was getting expanded with movies and TV series, one question fans often asked was who we could expect to see in future installments of the hitmen-world franchise. Considering the cast of characters we’ve met in the Keanu Reeves-led trilogy, it seemed like a safe bet to think that Ian McShane (American Gods) would eventually reprise his role as the Continental Hotel manager Winston. Well, now it is official: McShane is coming back for Ballerina.
10 of the Funniest Documentaries Ever Made, Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Score
The documentary genre isn't one that's typically thought of as being funny, and for good reason. Most documentaries are grounded affairs, with many tackling important issues and real-life stories. There are certain topics where a humorous approach would feel distracting or even disrespectful to the nature of the subject at hand. Naturally, it leads to more serious documentaries than comedic ones.
Why Hasn’t a Live-Action Justice League Dark Movie Happened Yet?
First introduced into the world of comics in September 2011, the DC Comics superhero team Justice League Dark has an undeniably enticing premise. What if there was a collection of superpowered beings made up of supernatural creatures and other figures straight out of an old-school horror movie? Anchored by DC Comics legends like John Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman, Swamp Thing, and so many others, the Justice League Dark team hasn’t been around for long, but it’s turned into an object of fascination for many DC Comics fans. No wonder, then, that Warner Bros. has constantly tried to get a live-action adaptation of Justice League Dark off the ground, though never to successful results.
10 Reasons Why 'Werewolf by Night' is Integral To Future MCU Phases
Halloween may have come and gone, but that doesn't mean the spooky season has to stop. A well-crafted ghost story or film can be as compelling on a cold, windy November night as it can in October. Only recently, your movie choices would likely not include anything Marvel had to offer. But that could change with the release of Werewolf by Night.
Why 'Titans' Season 4 Should Introduce Superman
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 of Titans. Since introducing Conner Kent/Superboy (Joshua Orpin) in Season 2, HBO Max’s Titans has frequently referenced the cloned hero’s biological fathers, Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor. The Season 4 premiere featured Superman playing his most significant offscreen role yet and introduced Lex in the flesh, played by Titus Welliver. Lex’s role kick-started a dramatic arc for Conner, making a similar appearance by the Man of Steel later in the season a necessity.
’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Namor Is as Strong as Thor and Hulk, Says Ryan Coogler
As MCU’s first mutant is days away from making his debut on the silver screen with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans have but one question on their mind, how strong Namor is going to be? While Nerds often like to compare their favorite superheroes pitting them against each other the MCU also likes to deliver on those expectations by featuring fights like Hulk vs Thor in Thor: Ragnarok and Captain Marvel v Thor in What if…? In a new interview with Marvel’s official site director Ryan Coogler revealed he is as strong as Thor or Hulk and also reveals why it is difficult for other heroes to go toe-to-toe with him.
Why 'Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Deserves a Season 2
Guillermo Del Toro has given us a monster-filled horror anthology for us to feast on this year with 8 fantastic episodes. Horror fans are no stranger to anthology shows by now. From the classic tv series The Twilight Zone to the children's series Goosebumps, and more modern horror anthologies like American Horror Story and Channel Zero which run as seasons, there is a lot out there. Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities brings us to a well-rounded anthology show where each episode feels like an entire film. With every episode different from the last, there is something for everyone to enjoy in this series. If this show gets picked up for a second season, which it rightfully deserves, it needs to rely on its diverse storytelling to keep the momentum going.
