Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Big cooldown later this week following stretch of near record highs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will remain near record highs through midweek. The unseasonably warm weather won’t last indefinitely. Our next big cold front will bring much cooler air back in by the weekend. We’ll stay mild and a bit muggy heading into this evening and tonight. Temperatures will...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Unseasonable warmth, but not for long

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some of y’all have seen showers today, which was expected throughout the ArkLaTex, scattered and isolated showers, and storms here and there. The warmth and humidity today result from a warm front that has swung through the region and now sits just north of I-30. Lows tonight will not be all that low, we’re looking at the upper-60s at minimum. There will likely be fog throughout the ArkLaTex overnight and into tomorrow, some of which could be dense locally, so be mindful of that when commuting tomorrow morning.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Tracking some rain chances to start the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! After a very busy night in the ArkLaTex, today has been completely uneventful and that is what we needed. Temperatures today have struggled quite a bit with many places not reaching the 70s. Plenty of sunshine has been had though and that has been nice. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s with clear skies at first. Clouds will increase overnight.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
TEXARKANA, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?

Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

I-49 North Shutdown After Serious Wreck Sunday Night

A head-on collision on I-49 late Sunday night near Shreveport has left 4 people hurt and a traffic headache for motorists. Deputies got the call just before 10pm. Reports indicated a red vehicle was headed south in the northbound lanes on the interstate when the crash happened. Multiple agencies responded...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Portion of I-20 eastbound to be closed on November 13

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A portion of I-20 eastbound near the Harrison/Gregg County line will be closed on Sunday, November 13, from midnight until 6:00 a.m., when crews will remove a dynamic message sign from the interstate. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at exit...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Video: Hughes Springs Cass County damage

Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East Texas Friday night. The director of the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter was concerned about the safety of their cats and dogs during the storm. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV’s Julian...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7

Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Driver Ejected in Fatal I-220 Crash Identified

Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma has identified a Shreveport man who died from his injuries in a fatal crash on I-220 Saturday morning. 35 year old Darell Lamon Edwards was traveling westbound on I-220 when he approached the overpass curve going over I-20 and went off the side of the road after his car hit the guardrail and overturned.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Hughes Springs farmers say house picked up in storm

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A family of four were watching TV in their Hughes Springs home during the storms Friday evening when they heard a loud noise outside. After taking refuge in the bathroom, AJ Terry and Brie Kennedy recall their house being lifted from its foundation and slammed back down. They live on a working farm with a heard of 42 cows and lost one cow to the tornado.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
q973radio.com

Our First Shreveport $500 Online Shopping Spree Winner

We know the holidays are coming up, and money is tight – so we want to help cover some, or all, of your holiday shopping with a $500 online shopping spree!. Listen to Q97.3 EVERY HOUR from 7am to 7pm for the keyword to text in for your chance to win a $500 online shopping spree. Every week we’ll draw a new winner from the Shreveport-Bossier area to win an online shopping spree at the online retailer of THEIR choice!
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Pickle Scented Candles in Shreveport?

I have friends that LOVE pickles! And I’ll admit I love a good pickle too, but, I don’t think I want my house to smell like pickles! Well now residents of the Shreveport area you can now buy candles that smell like pickles!. Vlasic is selling a new...
SHREVEPORT, LA

