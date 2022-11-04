Read full article on original website
KSLA
Big cooldown later this week following stretch of near record highs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will remain near record highs through midweek. The unseasonably warm weather won’t last indefinitely. Our next big cold front will bring much cooler air back in by the weekend. We’ll stay mild and a bit muggy heading into this evening and tonight. Temperatures will...
KSLA
Unseasonable warmth, but not for long
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some of y’all have seen showers today, which was expected throughout the ArkLaTex, scattered and isolated showers, and storms here and there. The warmth and humidity today result from a warm front that has swung through the region and now sits just north of I-30. Lows tonight will not be all that low, we’re looking at the upper-60s at minimum. There will likely be fog throughout the ArkLaTex overnight and into tomorrow, some of which could be dense locally, so be mindful of that when commuting tomorrow morning.
KSLA
Tracking some rain chances to start the week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! After a very busy night in the ArkLaTex, today has been completely uneventful and that is what we needed. Temperatures today have struggled quite a bit with many places not reaching the 70s. Plenty of sunshine has been had though and that has been nice. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s with clear skies at first. Clouds will increase overnight.
ktalnews.com
This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?
Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
I-49 North Shutdown After Serious Wreck Sunday Night
A head-on collision on I-49 late Sunday night near Shreveport has left 4 people hurt and a traffic headache for motorists. Deputies got the call just before 10pm. Reports indicated a red vehicle was headed south in the northbound lanes on the interstate when the crash happened. Multiple agencies responded...
ktalnews.com
Portion of I-20 eastbound to be closed on November 13
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A portion of I-20 eastbound near the Harrison/Gregg County line will be closed on Sunday, November 13, from midnight until 6:00 a.m., when crews will remove a dynamic message sign from the interstate. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at exit...
KLTV
Video: Hughes Springs Cass County damage
Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East Texas Friday night. The director of the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter was concerned about the safety of their cats and dogs during the storm. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV’s Julian...
KLTV
VIDEO: Hughes Springs storm damage view from Chopper 7
Hughes Springs City Hall is unrecognizable with massive downed trees and branches surrounding nearly every side of the building. Not far up the road, the Volunteer Fire Department was destroyed. Two teams from the National Weather Service are in Texas to survey the tracts of storms that slammed into East...
KTBS
Bienville sheriff: Ark. college student dead, others injured in unsanctioned Grambling alumni party
ARCADIA, La. – One Arkansas college student is dead and at least three other people were wounded early Sunday morning during a shooting at an unsanctioned Grambling alumni gathering that drew thousands of people near Arcadia, Sheriff John Ballance said. The victim, Terrance Lewis Jr., 20, of New Orleans,...
LSP: Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old woman
The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office for a Shreveport woman last seen Friday evening.
Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather
UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are some photos taken by KETK’s Averie Klonowski of storm damage in Athens: Here are more pictures of Hughes Springs from Friday night and Saturday Morning: […]
Driver Ejected in Fatal I-220 Crash Identified
Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma has identified a Shreveport man who died from his injuries in a fatal crash on I-220 Saturday morning. 35 year old Darell Lamon Edwards was traveling westbound on I-220 when he approached the overpass curve going over I-20 and went off the side of the road after his car hit the guardrail and overturned.
KLTV
Hughes Springs farmers say house picked up in storm
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A family of four were watching TV in their Hughes Springs home during the storms Friday evening when they heard a loud noise outside. After taking refuge in the bathroom, AJ Terry and Brie Kennedy recall their house being lifted from its foundation and slammed back down. They live on a working farm with a heard of 42 cows and lost one cow to the tornado.
q973radio.com
Our First Shreveport $500 Online Shopping Spree Winner
We know the holidays are coming up, and money is tight – so we want to help cover some, or all, of your holiday shopping with a $500 online shopping spree!. Listen to Q97.3 EVERY HOUR from 7am to 7pm for the keyword to text in for your chance to win a $500 online shopping spree. Every week we’ll draw a new winner from the Shreveport-Bossier area to win an online shopping spree at the online retailer of THEIR choice!
After Delay the Winning Powerball Numbers Are Finally Drawn
Many People Woke Up in Disbelief, the Powerball Lottery Drawing Was Delayed. When there is $1.9 Billion up for grabs we are all eager to wake up to the grand news that we won big on a Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, that didn't happen for us. Why Was There a Delay...
q973radio.com
Pickle Scented Candles in Shreveport?
I have friends that LOVE pickles! And I’ll admit I love a good pickle too, but, I don’t think I want my house to smell like pickles! Well now residents of the Shreveport area you can now buy candles that smell like pickles!. Vlasic is selling a new...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes delays on I-20 in Harrison County
UPDATE: I-20 has been reopened. HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A vehicle fire on eastbound I-20 at mile marker 615 is causing traffic delays on Tuesday morning in Harrison County. The sheriff’s office is on the scene and said traffic is being redirected to State Highway 43 and the eastbound lanes on I-20 where the […]
City of Hughes Springs asking for volunteers after tornado rips through area
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a tornado that hit Hopkins County on Friday, Nov. 5. The City of Hughes Springs is seeking volunteers to assist in storm damage cleanup after severe weather hammered the area. According to the city, anyone wanting to volunteer...
q973radio.com
Is Shreveport Still Walking Around Groggy After Daylight Saving Time?
Daylight Saving Time ended Sunday. So why is everyone in Shreveport still walking around groggy and in a daze days later?? The good news is a poll found this should be the LAST day you feel that way. 2,000 people were asked how long it takes them to adjust to...
