Good News Network
Store Employee Angels are Rewarded for Assisting An Injured Elderly Woman: ‘I was Immediately Surrounded’
The Lowe’s hardware chain presented an Angel Award to employees in California who rallied around a customer that took a bad fall in the parking lot. Deborah Hayes told GNN that her elderly mother was shopping in the Modesto store when the accident occurred, and called the incident a “wonderful story of people helping others.”
Other items found with Alexis Gabe's remains in Amador County, Oakley police say
On Monday, police said that they believe Alexis Gabe did not leave her former boyfriend Marshall Jones' house alive. Here's what else they said about the investigation after her remains were found.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Turlock, CA
Turlock is a charming small city in Stanislaus County, California, known for its agricultural roots and downtown charm. John William Mitchell, the founder of the city, declined to name the city after him. As such, they used the word Turlock, which they believe comes from the Irish word “Turlough,” meaning...
Stanislaus County Election Results 2022
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 election. Ceres residents will be voting on City Council seats 1, 2 and 4. Residents of Modesto will be voting on the City Council District 5 seat and measures G, H and L. Hughson residents […]
Remains of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe found in Amador Co., officials confirm
Partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a Oakley woman who has been missing since January, have been found in Amador County, officials confirmed on Friday.
Fox40
Tornado confirmed to have touched down north of Galt
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A tornado with winds estimated to have peaked around 70 mph touched down and reportedly caused minor damage a few miles away from Galt on Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service Sacramento confirmed it touched down after receiving reports from local officials. It reportedly touched...
CHP investigating deadly Modesto hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a Monday morning crash in Modesto, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4 a.m. Monday, the Merced Communication Center (MCC) received a call about a traffic collision on S. Carpenter Road and S. Waverly Drive. CHP Modesto Area responded to the scene...
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Celebrates Opening Of First Community Resilience Center
Tuolumne, CA — Three years after the 2013 Rim Fire, over $19-million in grant money was allocated to Tuolumne County to build community resilience centers in Tuolumne and Groveland. An additional $6.5 million in federal Neighborhood Stabilization funds were added for the projects in 2022, bringing the total to around $25-million.
Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown […]
3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
Suspected fentanyl dealer facing manslaughter charge in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County man was charged with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death of a woman in Stockton on April 9, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in an unincorporated part of the county between […]
This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned
California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
mymotherlode.com
Roadwork in the Mother Lode
Motorists can expect a few delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from November 6th to the 12th. On Highway 49 tree work from Fifth Avenue in Jamestown to S. Green Street in Sonora will limit traffic to one-way. The work, including all along Stockton Street, is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6:45 am to 5 pm.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Two crash victims in Elk Grove identified by Sacramento Coroner
Two people that were killed in separate collisions in Elk Grove on November 2, were identified by the Sacramento Coroner. Both are Elk Grove residents. Just after 7 am on Wednesday, November 2, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Hampton Oaks area of Elk Grove. That person was identified as 73-year-old Khanjan Bahadury of Elk Grove.
Drunk driver flips vehicle with toddler inside in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was allegedly driving drunk when she crashed and flipped her vehicle with a toddler inside of it over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department. On Friday night, officers said 22-year-old Alexandra Ramirez fell asleep while driving and crashed into a tree near 21st Street and Weston Way. […]
Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
Woman dies after being hit by train in Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A woman died Thursday after being hit by a train in Shackelford, near Modesto. According to Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Luke Schwartz, it happened around 1:20 p.m. at 7th Street and Morgan. He says the train was going about 45 mph, couldn’t stop,...
$3K worth of items stolen from Ulta, Safeway in Brentwood: police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after a retail theft over this past weekend, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. Police said merchandise was stolen from a Safeway and Ulta Beauty — totaling $3,000. Brentwood police responded to a call from an Ulta store saying that two women […]
Deputies arrest suspected fentanyl dealer after overdose death of San Joaquin County woman
STOCKTON, Calif. — The man who allegedly sold a 20-year-old woman a lethal dose of fentanyl in April has been arrested, San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies say. 20-year-old Kirk Romanofsky of Lockeford is accused of selling fentanyl to a 20-year-old woman who was later found dead in a hotel room in between the cities of Stockton and Lodi on Apr. 9.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Family says driver on phone killed two Atwater sisters. ‘I’m broken inside right now’
A Merced County family is hurting as they grieve the deaths of two sisters who were struck Wednesday morning by the driver of a minivan in Atwater. Carolyn Rose, 76, and Billie Edwards, 73, both of Atwater, were out for their daily morning walk together just after 9 a.m. when they were killed by a woman driving a minivan near the intersection of East Juniper Avenue and Augusta Lane in Atwater.
