Stanislaus County, CA

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Turlock, CA

Turlock is a charming small city in Stanislaus County, California, known for its agricultural roots and downtown charm. John William Mitchell, the founder of the city, declined to name the city after him. As such, they used the word Turlock, which they believe comes from the Irish word “Turlough,” meaning...
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

Stanislaus County Election Results 2022

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 election. Ceres residents will be voting on City Council seats 1, 2 and 4. Residents of Modesto will be voting on the City Council District 5 seat and measures G, H and L. Hughson residents […]
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Tornado confirmed to have touched down north of Galt

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A tornado with winds estimated to have peaked around 70 mph touched down and reportedly caused minor damage a few miles away from Galt on Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service Sacramento confirmed it touched down after receiving reports from local officials. It reportedly touched...
GALT, CA
ABC10

CHP investigating deadly Modesto hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a Monday morning crash in Modesto, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4 a.m. Monday, the Merced Communication Center (MCC) received a call about a traffic collision on S. Carpenter Road and S. Waverly Drive. CHP Modesto Area responded to the scene...
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Celebrates Opening Of First Community Resilience Center

Tuolumne, CA — Three years after the 2013 Rim Fire, over $19-million in grant money was allocated to Tuolumne County to build community resilience centers in Tuolumne and Groveland. An additional $6.5 million in federal Neighborhood Stabilization funds were added for the projects in 2022, bringing the total to around $25-million.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown […]
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned

California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Roadwork in the Mother Lode

Motorists can expect a few delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from November 6th to the 12th. On Highway 49 tree work from Fifth Avenue in Jamestown to S. Green Street in Sonora will limit traffic to one-way. The work, including all along Stockton Street, is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6:45 am to 5 pm.
SONORA, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Two crash victims in Elk Grove identified by Sacramento Coroner

Two people that were killed in separate collisions in Elk Grove on November 2, were identified by the Sacramento Coroner. Both are Elk Grove residents. Just after 7 am on Wednesday, November 2, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Hampton Oaks area of Elk Grove. That person was identified as 73-year-old Khanjan Bahadury of Elk Grove.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

$3K worth of items stolen from Ulta, Safeway in Brentwood: police

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after a retail theft over this past weekend, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. Police said merchandise was stolen from a Safeway and Ulta Beauty — totaling $3,000. Brentwood police responded to a call from an Ulta store saying that two women […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Family says driver on phone killed two Atwater sisters. ‘I’m broken inside right now’

A Merced County family is hurting as they grieve the deaths of two sisters who were struck Wednesday morning by the driver of a minivan in Atwater. Carolyn Rose, 76, and Billie Edwards, 73, both of Atwater, were out for their daily morning walk together just after 9 a.m. when they were killed by a woman driving a minivan near the intersection of East Juniper Avenue and Augusta Lane in Atwater.
ATWATER, CA

