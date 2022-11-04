Jahner and King discuss qualifications, experience, and controversial nude photo in race for Cass County Sheriff

Read full article on original website
Barnes County under Burn Ban
(Barnes County, ND) -- Barnes County is under a burn ban after several grass fires ignited in multiple areas. Officials say no structures have burned so far, but the grass fires have threatened to burn structures in some areas across the county. Strong winds are fueling fires in the Urbana...
OSHA opens investigation into several North Dakota Dollar General stores
(Fargo, ND) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating safety issues at several Dollar General stores. Investigations are underway at stores in Casselton, Tioga, and Garrison. No violations have been listed so far, but the cases remain open. OSHA has up to six months to complete its investigation.
Fargo police report case of mailbox theft; offer warning and reminder to homeowners
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is reporting a case of mail theft. It happened last Wednesday at a home in the 1500 block of 22nd Ave. S. Officers responded to a report of someone stealing a check out of a mailbox. Police say they were unable to collect any video evidence, but say the case has been passed along to the U.S. Postal Service. Any theft of mail from a home mailbox is considered a federal offense. Police say if you have concerns mailing valuables from your home mailbox, to take those items directly to the post office. If receiving valuable packages, police suggest having the packages delivered to a workplace or secure drop box.
Mail theft reported in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A mail theft is being reported in Fargo. One concerned resident says her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off 22nd Avenue South and steal her mail. Authorities say the suspect is described as medium height and weight, and is either Caucasian or Hispanic.
MATBUS offering free rides to polling locations across F-M metro
(Fargo, ND) -- A public transportation entity operating in the FM metro is offering free rides to those seeking to vote on election day. MATBUS will be providing free rides both to and from polling sites throughout Election Day on Tuesday. A press release sent out by MATBUS says riders can get the free ride by informing the bus driver they are either going to or leaving a polling location.
Fire breaks out at Fargo Burger King
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries are being reported after a fire broke out at a Fargo Burger King. Workers discovered smoke at the restaurant across from the Fargodome upon arrival Monday morning. Responding crews found the blaze in the roof in the air handling unit. There has been no word...
North Dakota Syphilis cases on the rise
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota syphilis cases are on the rise. The state Department of Health and Human Services says around 100 cases have been reported, up ten-percent from 2021. The first sign of syphilis is a small sore, called a chancre. The sore appears at the spot where the...
F-M Islamic Society continue to raise funds after damage to cemetery
(Fargo, ND) -- The Islamic Society of Fargo-Moorhead is having success with a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for cemetery damage. The organization has brought in 68-hundred dollars so far to benefit the Muslim cemetery after five burial vaults were destroyed last month. The damage to the vaults that were...
Sculpture stolen from North Dakota Museum of Art
(Grand Forks, ND) -- The North Dakota Museum of Art says a sculpture has been stolen from its collection. The "Garden Circle" sculpture has been a staple of the museum collection since 1998. There are no cameras on the side of the University of North Dakota campus where the museum...
Moorhead Public Library Director Megan Krueger speaks on Community Center and Public Library proposal on November ballot
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead's Library Director is sharing what changes could come if city residents approve a ballot measure in the upcoming November General Election. Megan Krueger joined WDAY's Bonnie and Friends to speak about the ballot measure which would allow the creation of half-cent sales tax. The tax would pay for the construction of the proposed Community Center and Public Library building, and would sunset either following the collection of $31,590,000 or in 22 years, whatever happens first.
Fargo Police Department seeking assistance in locating suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department (FPD) is seeking assistance in locating someone suspected of Aggravated Reckless Endangerment. The Fargo Police Department says they are seeking a 22-year-old man named Tremane Rainey, who has no permanent address. Authorities say Rainey is wanted for three separate warrants, one for Aggravated Reckless Endangerment and two for probation violations.
MSUM President Anne Backhurst touts new support center for veteran students
(Moorhead, MN) -- MSUM is moving forward with pans to develop the new Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success. "MSUM has been committed to serving veteran students for quite some time. We've been identified as a "Beyond The Yellow Ribbon" campus for about a decade now," MSUM President Dr. Anne Blackhurst.
Fargo Force Week Seven Recap
The Fargo Force welcomed the Tri-City Storm to Scheels Arena for a two game set from November 3rd-4th. The Storm took the victory in the opener 5-4 in a high scoring affair led by a hat trick from Kieran Cebrian. Then on Friday night the Force got revenge with a 4-0 victory led by goalie Matej Marinov.
Bison Football’s Williams Named The MVFC Offensive Player of the Week
North Dakota State running back TaMerik Williams has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week. This is the first time in his collegiate career he’s earned the honor. Williams rushed for a game-high 120 yards on 12 carries with 2 touchdowns in NDSU’s...
