Laconia, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Voter turnout strong in Laconia, Meredith as voters focus on economy

LACONIA — Polling stations across the Lakes Region saw a healthy turnout for the midterm elections Tuesday. At the community center in Meredith, over 2,000 ballots had been cast by noon, 1,550 of them in person. Despite the large crowd, most voters reported their experience as a swift and efficient process.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Belmont Selectboard declines grant for six firefighters, asks for two instead

BELMONT — Instead of accepting a $1.45 million federal grant that would pay the salaries and benefits of six full-time firefighters for three years, Ruth Mooney, chair of the Belmont Selectboard, advocated for fewer positions at the board's Monday meeting. Mooney said this would leave the town to pick...
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Hounsell: Time for a one-year building moratorium

CONWAY — A possible moratorium on commercial hotels has been up for discussion by the Conway Planning Board, but board member and former selectmen Mark Hounsell on Monday took that a step further by recommending the town impose a one-year moratorium on all development until the master plan is completed.
CONWAY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Officers handled 223 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday through 8 a.m. Monday. Nine people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

2.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Lake Winnisquam

LACONIA, N.H. — Granite Staters in the Lakes Region reported feeling a minor shake early Sunday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says areas west of Lake Winnisquam were hit with a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at about 4:23 a.m. Several viewers in Laconia and Sanbornton have contacted News 9 saying...
LACONIA, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Longtime statewide leader, public official, trial lawyer, criminal justice advocate Lincoln Soldati dies

Lincoln Soldati, former Strafford County Attorney, Mayor of Somersworth, NH and US Congressional candidate, died Nov. 6, 2022. He placed himself in hospice after receiving a diagnosis of stage four esophageal cancer at Mass General Hospital. He went to Hyder Family Hospice House, on the grounds of Strafford County Complex where he first made his name as Strafford County Attorney.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
Z107.3

The Color of Maine Fire Hydrants Can Help You Avoid Death

I grew up on the New Hampshire/Massachusetts state line -- more specifically, the Salem, NH/Methuen, MA line. And if you know anything about that area, you know that Methuen turns into Lawrence pretty damn quick. It just so happens that there's a ton of graffiti in parts of Lawrence --...
MAINE STATE
VTDigger

Nurses union has new contract with Springfield Hospital

The contract, which will run through September 2025, includes language recognizing the hospital’s obligation to honor a staffing grid it submits to the state; safety and health provisions; and improvements to critical need and other specialty pay. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nurses union has new contract with Springfield Hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WMTW

Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Sandra F. Mynczywor, 77

ALTON — Sandra F. Mynczywor, 77, of Bay Hill Road, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. Sandra was born on February 7, 1945, in Laconia, the daughter of Leander and Ruth (Thompson) Constant.
ALTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Invisible homelessness: Homeless youth in Manchester

One of the major – and ongoing – problems in our city is homelessness. We see homeless camps everywhere – we see them in the parks, (particularly Veterans Park, but also other downtown area parks such as Victory and Bronstein. I’ve even seen a couple of homeless individuals setting up camp at Lafayette Park, next to CMC here on the West Side), we see homeless camps along the river, in the woods near residential areas, and in the business district along Elm Street (mostly at night and in the early morning). I was actually at a drive-up ATM of my bank and saw a homeless person sleeping on the corner of the building, seemingly sheltering themself from the wind. Seeing the homeless is part of urban life – it shouldn’t be and there are some who are trying to help – but unfortunately, homelessness is currently a reality, especially in urban areas.
MANCHESTER, NH

