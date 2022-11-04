ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

ECISD 3rd grader found with pocketknife on campus

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzZGd_0izCzRC200

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A third grade student from Travis Elementary was arrested Friday and charged with Terroristic Threat, a class B Misdemeanor after he was allegedly found with a pocketknife on campus.

ECISD said the boy took out the knife and showed it to a friend, saying he would hurt the friend if he told anyone. The other child did report the incident, which resulted in a police investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Recognize this suspect?

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a man accused of theft. Investigators said the man pictured below stole a 12-pack of beer and a six-pack of soda from the Stripes store located at 1300 E 8th Street.  Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting father, 74, amid argument about money

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his 74-year-old father earlier this year. Cory Bryce Horrell, 29, has been charged with two counts of Injury to an Elderly Person.  According to an affidavit, on July 27, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Sheriff provides update on Pat's Place shooting

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis provided an update to the shooting Saturday night that left one hospitalized and another dead. The shooting occurred at Pat's Place, a lounge off of Highway 385. The shooter, 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, shot two men around 11 p.m. and eventually surrendered to authorities the following morning.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Employee accused of threatening customer with firearm at drive-thru window

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An altercation at a local restaurant’s drive-thru window ended with the arrest of a Kentucky Fried Chicken employee earlier this month. Nicholas Frieson, 21, has been charged with Deadly Conduct and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on November 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the KFC […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa kindergartner hospitalized after contracting RSV

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -5-year-old Quinn is in kindergarten, learning like her classmates until she was hospitalized with RSV. 2 weeks ago, Quinn was being treated for RSV at Odessa regional medical center when her white blood cell count and platelets went up causing her to have a fever. Quinn had...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County crash sends three to hospital

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS says a crash on State Highway 302 and FM 1936 has sent three people to the hospital . A semi was traveling northbound on FM 1936 and failed to yield the right away at the stop sign intersection. A Honda Piolt was traveling eastbound and struck the trailer.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Teen injured in pedestrian crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday morning. Odessa Police say OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue went to the 2100 block of East 42nd Street in reference to a car-pedestrian accident. They found that a 16-year-old boy was hit by an SUV while attempting to walk across 42nd Street (just west of Grandview).
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD still searching for suspect in ‘intentional’ apartment crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is still searching for a man accused of deliberately crashing a vehicle into an apartment building and seriously injuring a man late last week. William Earl Crayton Jr., 31, is wanted on two outstanding warrants: one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and one count of Aggravated Assault […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

SWAT Team Called In To Arrest Shooting Suspect

ODESSA, TX — A shooting suspect was arrested on Saturday morning by the Ector County SWAT team. The following is information released by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office: On Friday November 4th 2022 at approximately 11:23 p.m., Ector County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to the 7400 Block of Andrews Hwy, Ector County Texas, in reference to an ambulance run. ECSO Patrol Deputies discovered gunshot victims on scene. The victims were transported to Medical Center Hospital. An investigation into the incident led to a suspect. On Saturday November 5th 2022 at approximately 6…
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Election Day tips from Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Election Office is expecting a large turnout today as voters head to the polls to cast their votes in several state, county, and city races, including the gubernatorial and mayoral races.  You will find a list of all voting centers below: Election officials said Centennial Library, Fairmont Park […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to media partners at the Odessa American, a shooting at Pat’s Place, 7405 Andrews Highway, left one person dead and another hospitalized and in surgery. Sheriff Mike Griffis said after 11 p.m. Friday two individuals entered Pat’s Place and one individual shot two people....
ODESSA, TX
B93

The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas

The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO, OPD arrest suspect in overnight shooting

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s Office and the Odessa Police Department have arrested a suspect wanted for an overnight shooting. In a press release, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, November 4 at approximately 11:23 P.M., ECSO deputies were dispatched to the 7400 block of Andrews Hwy in reference […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect, victim identified in overnight shooting

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis has identified a victim killed in a shooting late Friday night as 27-year-old Aaron Ramos. A suspect, identified as 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson has been charged with Murder. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Andrews Highway late Friday night. According to a news release, […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Police Department is looking for a lost child

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child. 13-year-old Zechariah Landa was last seen on November 4 2022 at approximately 6 p.m. at Music City Mall in Odessa. Landa was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Reward increased for wanted Midland fugitive

AUSTIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Antonio Gonzalez has been named November’s Featured Fugitive. The reward is increased this month to $8,500 if information leading to his arrest is received from tips. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, of Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man arrested in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly acted as a ‘get-away’ driver as his partner, who has not been identified, broke into several vehicles parked at a hotel on S Grant Avenue. Gonzalo Valdez, III, 32, has been charged with Resisting Arrest and Theft of Property.  […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy