ECISD 3rd grader found with pocketknife on campus
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A third grade student from Travis Elementary was arrested Friday and charged with Terroristic Threat, a class B Misdemeanor after he was allegedly found with a pocketknife on campus.
ECISD said the boy took out the knife and showed it to a friend, saying he would hurt the friend if he told anyone. The other child did report the incident, which resulted in a police investigation.
