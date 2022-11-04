ECISD 3rd grader found with pocketknife on campus

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A third grade student from Travis Elementary was arrested Friday and charged with Terroristic Threat, a class B Misdemeanor after he was allegedly found with a pocketknife on campus.

ECISD said the boy took out the knife and showed it to a friend, saying he would hurt the friend if he told anyone. The other child did report the incident, which resulted in a police investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.