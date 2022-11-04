Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
From near-record highs to unseasonably cold this week: Tropical Storm Nicole threatens Florida
Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny, warmer days with highs near 70° across central Indiana. The record highs are 78° and 77°, respectively both set in 2020, and we’ll be close to the records for both days. Enjoy the mild air while you can because big changes are coming soon.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Prepare Now During Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana
Now is the time—before bad weather hits—for Hoosiers to gather the tools and resources necessary to brave the cold this winter. Indiana notoriously has unpredictable weather and preparing now can help Hoosiers avoid dangerous situations, inconvenient delays and expensive repairs. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS), state...
vincennespbs.org
It’s Time to Prepare for Winter
It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana. The National Weather Service has partnered with the State Police, Homeland Security, Transportation and Education and the Red Cross to provide information on winter weather safety. Knowing winter weather terms and winter weather safety tips can reduce weather related problems. Remember when...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb declares Nov. 6-12 Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana
INDIANA – While temperatures may be mild, especially for early November, winter weather is on the horizon. The Indiana Department of Transportation urges Hoosiers to be prepared for when the snow starts to fall. Gov. Eric Holcomb proclaimed Nov. 6 – 12 Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana. Along...
cbs4indy.com
Winter weather threats to watch out for this season
This week is Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana. This is the time to refresh all your winter knowledge. Each day will touch on a different topic to prepare you for the upcoming winter season. Look out for these winter threats. There are four precipitation types: rain, freezing rain, sleet,...
wfft.com
Strong and gusty winds leave thousands without power across NE Indiana
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WFFT) - A potent weather system swept through the region Saturday, bringing strong winds to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Sustained winds were between 20 and 30 mph, but gusts exceeded 45 mph. Roann, IN reported a gust of 72 mph!. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued...
Stunning Fall Foliage Video Shows How Beautiful Indiana Can Be
The Hoosier state oftentimes gets overlooked as a flyover state, but there is truly some beautiful scenery around Indiana, you just have to look. Now Indiana is well known for being a state with a lot of corn, and the Hoosier state comes by it honestly, as Indiana alone produces about 20% of the entire United States' popcorn supply. But contrary to popular belief, there is more than just corn in Indiana! Indiana's state motto is the "crossroads of America" which is a nice way of saying "a lot of people drive through Indiana," but if you stop and look around a little bit you may see some of Indiana's overlooked natural beauty.
WLWT 5
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners were in Bloomington,...
Here's what to expect at the polling booth in southern Indiana locations
INDIANA, USA — Election Day is just one day away and Indiana officials in Clark and Floyd counties are making sure voters know what to bring and what they can expect at polls. Voters must bring a form of identification in order to vote so be sure to bring...
NPR
Here are the key election results from Indiana
View live election results for key contests in Indiana. Live Coverage • Top Results: House, Senate, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General. 2022 Election Results By State: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
14news.com
Several outages and trees down reported across Tri-State due to weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Widespread power outages were reported due to storms and high winds moving through the Tri-State. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle, multiple trees and power lines were down in the area. He asks drivers to be careful, especially when traveling on roads with hills...
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were: 28-45-53-56-69 […]
cbs4indy.com
Election Day voting security
Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day in Indiana and the rest of the United States. IndyGo is pulling the plug on a portion of the blue line after reductions and a slashed budget. 20 people displaced following apartment fire. Residents of 16 units in a southeast side apartment complex were...
WTHI
Indiana unemployment rates impacting Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Unemployment rates across the country rose 0.2% in the month of October. the national unemployment rate now sits at 3.7% overall. Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
WNDU
Power outages widespread throughout Michiana
(WNDU) - More than 19,000 people are still without power in Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan. Strong winds swept through Indiana Michigan Power’s service territory, knocking trees and limbs into power lines and causing widespread outages. More than half of Indiana-Michigan’s outages are those in the South Bend area...
WLFI.com
The Indiana National Guard has a $1,000 proposition for you
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Want to make an extra $1,000? The Indiana National Guard might have something you need to check out. It is through a referral program the guard announced. Here's how it works. If you are over 18, you can give the guard a name and information...
PHOTOS: High winds cause damage across Chicagoland
ELK GROVE, Ill. — Strong winds caused damage, outages and flight delays and cancellations across Northern Illinois Saturday. In Elk Grove, strong winds pulled the roof off of Willow Crossing Apartments, leading to dozens of people being evacuated from the building. Elsewhere across Chicagoland, power poles came down and trees were uprooted onto cars because […]
Following General Election results in Indiana
INDIANA (WEHT) – Eyewitness News will be following several races in Indiana during the General Election on Tuesday. The results of the treasurer and U.S. senate races will be posted on this page as votes are counted. Click here for the latest election results in Vanderburgh County Click here for the latest election results in […]
