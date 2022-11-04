ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cherokeephoenix.org

NSU, Oklahoma Arts Council partner to present Celebrating Indigenous Art Series

TAHLEQUAH – The Northeastern State University Center for Tribal Studies has partnered with the Oklahoma Arts Council to present the Celebrating Indigenous Art Series during this year’s American Indian Heritage Month. “The Celebrating Indigenous Art Series offers the community an immersive learning opportunity focused on the contemporary practice...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation Foundation opens scholarship opportunities for 2023-24 academic year

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-24 academic year. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2023. Four new scholarships have been added to CNF’s impressive list of more than 30 specialized, competitive awards, providing additional support for students from various backgrounds and areas of study.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
kfdi.com

FRA-GEE-LAY: Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma

Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma Over the past two years, the leg lamp has become a symbol of Christmas cheer, and one Oklahoma town is going all in. Chickasha will celebrate the grand opening of a new downtown park this weekend that features a new 50-foot permanent fiberglass statue of the leg lamp and crate as its centerpiece.
CHICKASHA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Z94

Oklahoma Winter Weather Prediction- Snow & Ice for Thanksgiving 2022

Turkey day is on the way. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just a short couple of weeks away, this year has flown by. While we're all looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, not to mention eating. However, weather predictions are calling for snow and ice during the Thanksgiving holiday, oh boy!
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority responds to allegations of modifying public meeting agendas

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says the latest legal spat over proposed turnpike routes in central Oklahoma can be chalked up to routine website management, but more questions loom on the horizon about the legality of the project. The agency responded to allegations of improper modifications to public meeting agendas in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy