cherokeephoenix.org
NSU, Oklahoma Arts Council partner to present Celebrating Indigenous Art Series
TAHLEQUAH – The Northeastern State University Center for Tribal Studies has partnered with the Oklahoma Arts Council to present the Celebrating Indigenous Art Series during this year’s American Indian Heritage Month. “The Celebrating Indigenous Art Series offers the community an immersive learning opportunity focused on the contemporary practice...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation Foundation opens scholarship opportunities for 2023-24 academic year
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-24 academic year. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2023. Four new scholarships have been added to CNF’s impressive list of more than 30 specialized, competitive awards, providing additional support for students from various backgrounds and areas of study.
Killin’ it with love: Oklahoma pest control specialist to offer free services to those in need
After a run in with a Warr Acres woman and her family who were suffering from a bed bug infestation but couldn't afford to have it professionally sprayed, a local pest control specialist has created a non profit organization aimed at helping those in similar situations.
Man promises 24-hour Waffle House stay for St. Jude donations
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A man ate 12 waffles from a Broken Arrow Waffle House in an effort to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Jay Cobb dedicated his Friday to consuming as many waffles as he could following up on a fundraising promise. Cobb raised more...
KTUL
Rogers County brings attention to needs of veterans through 'Operation Green Light'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Courthouse will be shining with a bright green Nov. 7-13. The display, named "Operation Green Light", is part of an organized effort to support local veterans who face unique challenges. With Veterans Day being Friday, the Rogers County Board of County Commissioners...
kfdi.com
FRA-GEE-LAY: Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma
Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma Over the past two years, the leg lamp has become a symbol of Christmas cheer, and one Oklahoma town is going all in. Chickasha will celebrate the grand opening of a new downtown park this weekend that features a new 50-foot permanent fiberglass statue of the leg lamp and crate as its centerpiece.
Tulsa Animal Welfare waives cat adoption frees for November
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW), located near East Apache St. and North Yale Ave., is waiving all adoption fees on cats for the month of November, according to a press release from the City of Tulsa. The release said TAW received more than 50 cats and wants...
KFOR
Look at the cold air building up north! This is a wake up call Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Early Tuesday temperatures began in the 60s in Oklahoma compared to single digits above to single digits below zero northern Rockies up into western Canada!. This is a wake up call!!. The pattern is favorable for cold air to move south in waves. The first...
If You’re Looking for Fall Colors Take This Oklahoma Scenic Drive
If you're looking for fall colors this Oklahoma scenic drive is the place to go. Take a trip down this 54-mile winding mountain-top road for fantastic fall foliage and breathtaking views. Now's the time to plan your trip to see the best colors. It's the perfect daycation or quick weekend getaway that the entire family will enjoy.
‘My kids don’t want to go’: Kansas foster mom pleads for help as state takes kids from home
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Kansas foster mom is pleading for help amid an ongoing battle with the Kansas Department of Children and Families and foster care contractor Cornerstones of Care. Jackie Schooler, a foster mom in Lawrence, is speaking out after countless attempts to advocate on behalf of her foster children. “Cornerstones of Care, […]
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Oklahoma
If you've been looking for a new place to help you save money on your grocery bill, you may be interested to know that a popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more.
fourstateshomepage.com
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
Organizations aiding E Texas, SE Oklahoma tornado victims
Homes, businesses, and schools across Southeast Oklahoma and East Texas were devastated during Friday's storms, but you can help. These are some of the organizations helping victims of the storms.
Man convicted for pushing more than 2,000 lbs of meth through Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A federal jury convicted a California man of organizing and directing at least three meth rings in Oklahoma and Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise, three counts of drug conspiracy and 21 counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.
“It was a shock:” Tulsans react to sudden closure of Ahha center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to the sudden closure of the ahha Hardesty Arts Center. The Arts and Huminites Council of Tulsa, known as ahha Tulsa, was founded in 1961. They opened downtown’s Hardesty Arts Center in 2012 to house art installations and resources for local artists.
Will This be the Last Year Oklahoma Observes Daylight Saving Time?
Don't forget daylight saving time ends this Sunday, November 6th (11-06-22) at 2:00-am. Once again we'll be adjusting the clocks, at least we'll gain an hour of sleep in the deal. I guess "fall back" beats "spring forward." For years now it's been discussed and even voted on by the...
Oklahoma Winter Weather Prediction- Snow & Ice for Thanksgiving 2022
Turkey day is on the way. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just a short couple of weeks away, this year has flown by. While we're all looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, not to mention eating. However, weather predictions are calling for snow and ice during the Thanksgiving holiday, oh boy!
Flooding in Oklahoma leaves adult man, child dead
Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
kgou.org
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority responds to allegations of modifying public meeting agendas
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says the latest legal spat over proposed turnpike routes in central Oklahoma can be chalked up to routine website management, but more questions loom on the horizon about the legality of the project. The agency responded to allegations of improper modifications to public meeting agendas in...
cherokeephoenix.org
Meet ‘Yellowstone’ star Mo Brings Plenty at Cherokee Casinos
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS & ROLAND – Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs and Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland are hosting meet and greets with actor and rancher Moses Brings Plenty on Nov. 10 and 11. The meet and greets are free, and open to the public. The Cherokee...
