Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Widespread rain from Nicole expected late Thursday into Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Election Day will be mostly sunny and breezy with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees. Wind gusts this afternoon could top 20 mph, so a jacket may be needed if you'll be outdoors for any length of time. Mostly sunny and breezy for Election Day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert Weather Day for fog this morning, rain Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dense fog early this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm conditions this afternoon. Charlotte will likely break its record for the day (79 degrees set in 2020) with a high of 81 degrees. Record-breaking warm weather today. Sunshine, breezy and cooler...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Record-breaking heat today with a First Alert Weather Day for Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Record-breaking warmth is in the forecast for today with cooler days ahead. Also, we're looking ahead to our next best chance for rain on Friday!. First Alert Weather Day Friday: Local impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole. After a foggy start this morning, sunshine will persist...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Sunday Outlook: Scattered showers, mid-70 temps in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Scattered showers stay in the mix as a cold front approaches. The cold front arrives today, we’ve already had a round of scattered showers this morning. A few showers linger this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay warm and muggy in the upper 70s. We fell 1 degree shy of record yesterday. Today, we’ll flirt with records again; the record for Charlotte is 82 degrees set back in 2003.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Election site temporarily evacuated due to ‘momentary fire’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte polling location was temporarily evacuated after officials say a fire broke out. Election officials told WBTV five people were in the process of voting at Good Shepherd Church when a “momentary fire” broke out. The voters remained on site and were able to finish casting their ballots, officials said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

"Fireball" in NC Sky likely from Virginia rocket launch

At around 5:30 this morning I witnessed this over Lake Mattamuskeet. Something burning up as it entered our atmosphere.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX Carolina

2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTV

Loved ones honored ahead of Charlotte Day for Remembrance

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9 billion

Mecklenburg Co. reevaluating property values, taxes. Tonight, the Mecklenburg County Assessor's Office will begin a series of updates to towns on the county's property revaluation process.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Knights Building Snow Tubing Mountain and Skating Rink in Uptown

Uptown Charlotte is about to be transformed into a winter wonderland with the inaugural launch of ‘Light The Knights’ festival. During their off season, the Charlotte Knights will build a full-sized skating rink, 6-lane 150-foot snow tubing mountain, Christmas village, and thousands of lighted strings and displays installed throughout the complex.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Election Day final push notes and countdown

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

