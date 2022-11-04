Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Widespread rain from Nicole expected late Thursday into Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Election Day will be mostly sunny and breezy with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees. Wind gusts this afternoon could top 20 mph, so a jacket may be needed if you’ll be outdoors for any length of time. Mostly sunny and breezy for Election Day.
First Alert Weather Day for fog this morning, rain Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dense fog early this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies and unseasonably warm conditions this afternoon. Charlotte will likely break its record for the day (79 degrees set in 2020) with a high of 81 degrees. Record-breaking warm weather today. Sunshine, breezy and cooler...
Record-breaking heat today with a First Alert Weather Day for Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Record-breaking warmth is in the forecast for today with cooler days ahead. Also, we’re looking ahead to our next best chance for rain on Friday!. First Alert Weather Day Friday: Local impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole. After a foggy start this morning, sunshine will persist...
Heavy rain, strong wind from Tropical Storm Nicole expected by Thursday night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll be pleasant and dry through Wednesday before rain moves in by Thursday evening from Tropical Storm Nicole. First Alert Weather Day Thursday and Friday: Local impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole; heavy rain at times, strong wind gusts. Weekend: Cold blast of air, frosty temps...
Temperatures to heat back up Monday after morning fog prompts First Alert Weather Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rain will gradually come to an end, but the warmth will stick around to kick off this week. Once the cold front finally moves through the Carolinas late Monday, high temperatures will get back to feeling more like November. First Alert Weather Day Monday AM:...
Sunday Outlook: Scattered showers, mid-70 temps in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Scattered showers stay in the mix as a cold front approaches. The cold front arrives today, we’ve already had a round of scattered showers this morning. A few showers linger this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay warm and muggy in the upper 70s. We fell 1 degree shy of record yesterday. Today, we’ll flirt with records again; the record for Charlotte is 82 degrees set back in 2003.
6 stunning photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse over North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The total lunar eclipse blood moon gave stargazers an early-morning treat Tuesday. If you weren’t up early enough to catch it, we’ve got some breathtaking photos of the last total lunar eclipse for three years. All photos featured were ones in which viewers...
Election site temporarily evacuated due to ‘momentary fire’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte polling location was temporarily evacuated after officials say a fire broke out. Election officials told WBTV five people were in the process of voting at Good Shepherd Church when a “momentary fire” broke out. The voters remained on site and were able to finish casting their ballots, officials said.
Possible heavy rains, streets and catch basins clogged with leaves could create street flooding
Possible heavy rains, streets and catch basins clogged with leaves could create street flooding
WBTV announces new cookbook: ‘WBTV Family Recipes’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve always wanted to cook like one of your favorite chefs in the Queen City, now you can. The “WBTV Family Recipes” celebrity cookbook is here – and it has been a true labor of love to bring it to you.
"Fireball" in NC Sky likely from Virginia rocket launch
At around 5:30 this morning I witnessed this over Lake Mattamuskeet. Something burning up as it entered our atmosphere. Iconic Hatteras ‘Spaceship’ destroyed in a fire. Greenville police say the vandalism happened on Sept. 3rd, 2022. Greenville vandalism on Sept. 3rd, 2022. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:09...
2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Over North Carolina
One resident said the light was "moving quick with a burning ball in front of it."
Loved ones honored ahead of Charlotte Day for Remembrance
Loved ones honored ahead of Charlotte Day for Remembrance
Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9 billion
Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9 billion
Charlotte Knights Building Snow Tubing Mountain and Skating Rink in Uptown
Uptown Charlotte is about to be transformed into a winter wonderland with the inaugural launch of ‘Light The Knights’ festival. During their off season, the Charlotte Knights will build a full-sized skating rink, 6-lane 150-foot snow tubing mountain, Christmas village, and thousands of lighted strings and displays installed throughout the complex.
Election Day final push notes and countdown
Election Day final push notes and countdown
Colder Temperatures are Heading Towards West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict another week of mild weather for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia, but major changes will head in for the weekend. A strong cold front will pass through Friday evening into Saturday Morning. After this front passes, high temperatures are predicted to drop around 20 degrees across the board […]
Speed suspected in deadly Catawba County accident: Highway Patrol
Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in a deadly accident in Catawba County Tuesday, NC State Highway Patrol said.
