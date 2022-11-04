Read full article on original website
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Nick Saban explains why Alabama had 12 players on field before LSU’s final play
For fans looking for Alabama to make a change at defensive coordinator away from Pete Golding, the visual of the final play of Saturday’s loss to LSU threw a log on that fire. When LSU lined up for a two-point conversion after scoring a touchdown in the first overtime,...
LSU Fans Create Two Baton Rouge ‘Earthquakes’ In Win Over Alabama
On a Saturday night in Death Valley, the Earth shook. At it was because of LSU Tiger football fans. In impressive fashion, the LSU Tigers 'walked off' with the win over Alabama with a 2-point conversion in overtime Saturday night, sealing a 32-21 win inside a packed Tiger Stadium. Creating a massive reaction all across the state of Louisiana. But the epicenter, in Baton Rouge, was...seismic.
Fans Recognize Symbolism as To Where LSU Players Took a Knee on Field
Just as LSU players were about to take the field Saturday night in "Tiger Stadium," a number of players rushed to the front corner of the south endzone for a very special moment.
NOLA.com
One of the newest LSU football commitments is a John Ehret junior and ‘everything you want in an offensive lineman’
John Ehret offensive lineman Khayree Lee worried before the season that colleges would not see the vast improvement he made over the summer. Kirk Kelley, a former Ehret offensive lineman who played at Troy in college, preached patience. “I was like, ‘Dude, once they see that you actually dropped the...
Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU
Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
Watch: LSU Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith Over Smith's Old Brian Kelly Comments
LSU delivered one of the biggest results of a wild weekend in college football when it upset Alabama 32-31 in overtime. The Tigers, which had been largely written off after a 24-23 loss to Florida State in the season-opener, are now well-positioned to win the SEC West in the first season under ...
NOLA.com
Watch a supercut of LSU fan reactions to Tigers' final play in OT win over Alabama
LSU fans won't soon forget Mason Taylor catching the 2-point conversion from Jayden Daniels for the Tigers' win over Alabama on Saturday. The Tide scored first in overtime and took the lead 31-24. With Jayden Daniels' 25-yard rushing to make it 31-30, head coach Brian Kelly went for the two, risking the win.
wbrz.com
Among hundreds of tailgates at LSU this weekend, one group had a special surprise for those walking by
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the big showdown against Alabama, thousands of tailgaters were surrounding LSU's campus, some setting up their tailgates as early as Wednesday. But one group took their tailgate to a whole new level. Rows of RVs filled parking lots by Tiger Stadium with everyone anticipating the...
tdalabamamag.com
What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to LSU
Bryce Young talked to the media after Alabama football was defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Young completed 25 of his 51 passing attempts in the losing effort. He threw one touchdown and one interception. The California native said he feels his teammates understand the standard of Alabama football after the defeat.
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
LSU Reveille
Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating
Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
NOLA.com
LSU-Arkansas betting line is in: Here's what the oddsmakers are thinking about the Tigers
The LSU Tigers delivered a remarkable overtime victory over Alabama, and the oddsmakers like their chances to win again this coming week against another SEC West opponent in Arkansas. The Tigers are now in control of the SEC West after the Alabama win, and the early Caesars Sportsbook line has...
NOLA.com
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
postsouth.com
Plaquemine Mayor's grandson snags World Series ball
Jaxon Reeves, the 7-year-old son of Chris and Carrie Reeves, became the envy of thousands at Minute Maid Park on Saturday when he caught a foul ball in the Houston Astros Game 6 World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Jaxon grandson of Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves and First Lady Anne Reeves. “Jaxon said it was the trip of his young life,” Mayor Reeves said.
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the drawing for the biggest Powerball jackpot in history, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation revealed where recent winning tickets have been sold. The jackpot has reached an estimated $1.9 billion. The big drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Nov. 7. Officials...
theadvocate.com
District 9 race pits veteran Baton Rouge school board member against two competitors
Experience in public office or the need for change. Voters in District 9 are being asked at Tuesday’s election to judge what they value more when it comes to who will represent them on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. The experience argument is coming from the incumbent...
Suspect accused of rape at gunpoint on LSU campus allegedly met victim on Instagram
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Police and the U.S. Marshal Task Force collaborated to carry out the Wednesday, Nov. 1 arrest of a 26-year-old accused of raping a victim at gunpoint on LSU’s campus. According to LSU, the victim was attacked at gunpoint Sunday, Oct. 9 on the east side of campus […]
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge’s first Shake Shack is here. See the details of its grand opening.
Baton Rouge residents, get ready to shake things up with the opening of the area’s first Shake Shack. Shake Shack will hold the grand opening of its first Baton Rouge location on November 14, company officials announced. The restaurant will open at the Mall of Louisiana in a freestanding...
