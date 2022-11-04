ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

96.5 KVKI

LSU Fans Create Two Baton Rouge ‘Earthquakes’ In Win Over Alabama

On a Saturday night in Death Valley, the Earth shook. At it was because of LSU Tiger football fans. In impressive fashion, the LSU Tigers 'walked off' with the win over Alabama with a 2-point conversion in overtime Saturday night, sealing a 32-21 win inside a packed Tiger Stadium. Creating a massive reaction all across the state of Louisiana. But the epicenter, in Baton Rouge, was...seismic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU

Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to LSU

Bryce Young talked to the media after Alabama football was defeated by the LSU Tigers Saturday. Young completed 25 of his 51 passing attempts in the losing effort. He threw one touchdown and one interception. The California native said he feels his teammates understand the standard of Alabama football after the defeat.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating

Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Plaquemine Mayor's grandson snags World Series ball

Jaxon Reeves, the 7-year-old son of Chris and Carrie Reeves, became the envy of thousands at Minute Maid Park on Saturday when he caught a foul ball in the Houston Astros Game 6 World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Jaxon grandson of Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves and First Lady Anne Reeves. “Jaxon said it was the trip of his young life,” Mayor Reeves said.
PLAQUEMINE, LA

