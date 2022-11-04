ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Lake Worth Beach residents concerned about recent spike in utility bills

By Danielle Seat
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCUE5_0izCyy1G00

A petition is gaining momentum in the Lake Worth Beach community, requesting that the city provide further explanation about the recent spike in electricity bills.

Lake Worth Beach business owner Lisa Owens said her and her coworkers' utility bills have gone up substantially.

"We both have seen the increase go up $100, which I think is a lot, especially when they've been raising rents around here," Owens said. "So, we are a little bit concerned because I don't know why it had to go up that much, it's just too much."

A Lake Worth Beach spokesperson said the city increased rates on residents' "Power Cost Adjustment" by 16.25% in September. The spokesperson said the jump is directly due to the price of natural gas, which has quadrupled.

Paul Kludt owns Lake Worth Coin Laundry and told WPTV he's doing everything he can not to pass the added costs along to his customers.

"We've raised prices probably between 10-15%," Kludt said. "We're a laundry mat, we can't raise them that much because people just can't pay $10 to wash their clothes. So, this is this is just one of these things that we just have to absorb these increases as best we can, kind of ride out the storm and hope prices will come back down."

The city said it is able to adjust the PCA quarterly. So, if natural gas prices stabilize, which the city is already seeing a downward trend in the future markets, the city will make adjustments to the customer's bill shortly after.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Emergency crews respond to train incident in Delray Beach

An incident involved a FEC train has shut down Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway and Linton Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a FEC train stopped on the tracks at the...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Due to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track

All of West Palm Beach is under a hurricane warning and is in the path of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and could make landfall somewhere between West Palm Beach and Titusville, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Zones A and B in Palm Beach County, which included inland, flood-prone areas ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
firstsportz.com

“You are taking away one of the crown jewels”- Lone Pine Golf Course to undergo subdivision as Riviera Beach City Council votes to build 250 homes

The Lone Pine Golf Course has itself involved in a battle with the Beach City Council here in Riviera, Florida. The City Council however has voted 3-2 against their own Planning and Zoning Board’s recommendation and finalized their plan to redevelop the 40-year-old golf course which is home to amateurs and a peaceful spot for the locals into a family residence.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Tropical Storm Nicole Briefing Summary 11-8-2022

The following is an unedited release from Palm Beach County. County Mayor Robert Weinroth gave an update on preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole. Joining him were Vice-Mayor Gregg Weiss, Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, Commissioner Maria Sachs, County Administrator Verdenia Baker, PBC Schools Superintendent Mike Burke and Department of Health Director Alina Alonso.
treksplorer.com

Juno Beach, Florida: Things to Do and Where to Eat, Drink & Stay

Want to experience the island lifestyle during your South Florida getaway? Jog over to Juno Beach, FL, and you’ll get the experience you’re looking for! Set on a captivating barrier island between Jupiter and West Palm Beach, this quaint seaside community is home to one of the most beautiful beaches in Palm Beach County.
JUNO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole

All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday. In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Man stabbed to death at gas station near West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH — A man was stabbed to death Saturday afternoon at a gas station on Okeechobee Boulevard west of the city, police said Sunday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing took place just before 4 p.m. at the Speedway gas station at 5019 Okeechobee Blvd., west of Haverhill Road, during an altercation between the unidentified man and "an unknown white/Hispanic male."
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy