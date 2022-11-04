Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Arrest made in connection to fire at Temple Beth-El
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An arrest was made in connection to a fire at Temple Beth-El on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:50 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Gregory Earl Fuller Jr., 45, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with arson second degree and has a bond of $30,000. “The […]
Man fatally wounded during shooting at Chevron in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a shooting that claimed a man’s life on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at approximately 12:46 a.m. According to the BPD, 0fficers received a call of a home invasion in the 5300 block of Avenue O. At approximately 12:46 a.m.; officers received a […]
UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting that killed a 33-year-old man, injured infant
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that claimed the life of a 33-year-old man and injured an infant while in the 800 Block of 45th Place North on Friday, Nov. 4, at approximately 5:50 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Andrew Ardrecus […]
Armed, dangerous person wanted in Prattville arrested in Leeds
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — An armed and dangerous person wanted out of Prattville was arrested in Leeds on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to the Leeds Police Department (LPD), officers were notified to be on the lookout for Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville, who kidnapped two juveniles for sexual purposes in Prattville, Alabama, on […]
Kingston community shooting injures infant, kills 33-year-old man
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A shooting in the Kingston community on Friday, November 4, killed a Birmingham man and injured his infant son. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), 33-year-old Jesse Dewayne Cummings Sr. was found lying unresponsive inside a vehicle in the 800 Block of 45th Place North by South […]
21-year-old man found dead in vehicle ‘riddled with bullet holes’ in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 21-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle “riddled with bullet holes” in Birmingham on Sunday, Nov. 6, around 9:30 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr., of Sylvan Springs, was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle traveling on […]
Unidentified remains found in Shelby County during search for missing person
From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — Family members and friends of a missing person were searching a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 in the Pea Ridge community on Saturday, Nov. 5, at approximately 8:15 a.m. when they located partial human remains and notified the Shelby […]
54-year-old woman found fatally wounded off Cook Springs Rd in Pell City
From The Tribune staff reports PELL CITY — A 54-year-old woman was found fatally wounded off Cook Springs Road in Pell City on Sunday, Nov. 6, at approximately 11 a.m. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Victoria Malet, of Lincoln, was discovered by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, suffering from a gunshot […]
Birmingham man struck, killed on I-65 South
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed in an Interstate 65 South crash on Sunday, Nov. 6, at approximately 5:30 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Martin Michael Cruse was a pedestrian walking in a travel lane on Interstate 65 South at Green Springs Avenue South when […]
UPDATE: 27-year-old man identified as body found in burning mobile home
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A 27-year-old man was identified as the body found in a burning mobile home on Friday, Nov. 4, around 3:20 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Sebedeo Mendez Nunez, of Bessemer, was found to have sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault in the […]
Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance in Christmas 2017 double homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in a Christmas 2017 double homicide investigation. According to the BPD, Detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information on a double homicide that occurred on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. Stella Truitt, 54, and Anthony Shuford, 53, […]
UPDATE: Irondale PD announces arrest of violent assault suspect
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE – The Irondale Police Department (IPD) announced the arrest of a violent assault suspect Tuesday, Nov. 1, at approximately 3:37 p.m. According to the IPD, 21-year-old Navaeh-Ojore Timothy-Carl Payton turned himself into the Jefferson County Jail. Bond has been set at $1,000,000 for the Rape First Degree charge and […]
UPDATE: Birmingham man arrested in connection to robbery investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was arrested in connection to a robbery investigation that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 23. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), 23-year-old Derrick Hardy was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at the Best Convenience Store (1744 Pearson Avenue Southwest). Related Story: […]
William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility corrections officer charged with accepting bribes to smuggle contraband to inmates
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Former Alabama Department of Corrections officer Wilson Brian Clemons, of the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility, has been charged for his role in a conspiracy to smuggle cell phones, controlled substances and other contraband items to inmates at the facility, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret […]
Body found in burning building in Bessemer
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A body was found in a burning building in Bessemer on Friday, Nov. 4, around 3:20 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were requested at the 400 block of Weaver Drive by Bessemer Fire Department. Firefighters stated that while extinguishing a fire at this location, […]
Trussville Rotarians decorate former City Hall building for Veterans’ Day
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Since 2005, the Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club has held a tradition of decorating City Hall with ribbons for Veterans’ Day. The Club has partnered with the Trussville Fire Department for the past few years on this patriotic project. A few years ago, the Club changed from yellow ribbons […]
Gadsden marketer, Huntsville businessman plead guilty in multi-million-dollar kickback, health care fraud cases
From The Tribune staff reports TUSCALOOSA – Two Alabama men, one from Gadsden and one from Huntsville, pleaded guilty yesterday to charges in related cases involving multi-million-dollar health care fraud conspiracies, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra, and U.S. Department of Health and […]
Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting in Homewood
From The Tribune staff reports HOMEWOOD — A Birmingham man was fatally wounded in a shooting in Homewood on Saturday, Oct. 29, at approximately 5:31 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 39-year-old Eric Steven Kaczmarek sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault at 418 West Valley Avenue in Homewood. Kaczmarek was […]
38-year-old man charged with murder in Fairfield hotel homicide
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot at Fairfield hotel on Saturday, October 29, at approximately 5:31 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield. Deputies arrived and found 30-year-old Kernisha Jenay McClinon […]
UPDATE: Two arrested for murder of 43-year-old man that died days after shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two men were arrested for the murder of a 43-year-old man that died days after a shooting in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Jeremy Lee Hawkins, Jr., 18, and Jason Martez Johnson, 24, both of Birmingham, were arrested for the murder of Marchello Hopson, who sustained […]
