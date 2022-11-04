ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Armed, dangerous person wanted in Prattville arrested in Leeds

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — An armed and dangerous person wanted out of Prattville was arrested in Leeds on Saturday, Nov. 5. According to the Leeds Police Department (LPD), officers were notified to be on the lookout for Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville, who kidnapped two juveniles for sexual purposes in Prattville, Alabama, on […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man struck, killed on I-65 South

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed in an Interstate 65 South crash on Sunday, Nov. 6, at approximately 5:30 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Martin Michael Cruse was a pedestrian walking in a travel lane on Interstate 65 South at Green Springs Avenue South when […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance in Christmas 2017 double homicide investigation

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in a Christmas 2017 double homicide investigation. According to the BPD, Detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information on a double homicide that occurred on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. Stella Truitt, 54, and Anthony Shuford, 53, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Irondale PD announces arrest of violent assault suspect

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE – The Irondale Police Department (IPD) announced the arrest of a violent assault suspect Tuesday, Nov. 1, at approximately 3:37 p.m. According to the IPD, 21-year-old Navaeh-Ojore Timothy-Carl Payton turned himself into the Jefferson County Jail. Bond has been set at $1,000,000 for the Rape First Degree charge and […]
IRONDALE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility corrections officer charged with accepting bribes to smuggle contraband to inmates

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Former Alabama Department of Corrections officer Wilson Brian Clemons, of the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility, has been charged for his role in a conspiracy to smuggle cell phones, controlled substances and other contraband items to inmates at the facility, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Body found in burning building in Bessemer

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — A body was found in a burning building in Bessemer on Friday, Nov. 4, around 3:20 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were requested at the 400 block of Weaver Drive by Bessemer Fire Department. Firefighters stated that while extinguishing a fire at this location, […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Gadsden marketer, Huntsville businessman plead guilty in multi-million-dollar kickback, health care fraud cases

From The Tribune staff reports TUSCALOOSA – Two Alabama men, one from Gadsden and one from Huntsville, pleaded guilty yesterday to charges in related cases involving multi-million-dollar health care fraud conspiracies, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra, and U.S. Department of Health and […]
GADSDEN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting in Homewood

From The Tribune staff reports HOMEWOOD — A Birmingham man was fatally wounded in a shooting in Homewood on Saturday, Oct. 29, at approximately 5:31 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 39-year-old Eric Steven Kaczmarek sustained a gunshot wound injury during a reported assault at 418 West Valley Avenue in Homewood. Kaczmarek was […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

38-year-old man charged with murder in Fairfield hotel homicide

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot at Fairfield hotel on Saturday, October 29, at approximately 5:31 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield. Deputies arrived and found 30-year-old Kernisha Jenay McClinon […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama.

Community Policy