Break Every Rule: Here’s the Latest on Tina Turner’s Life After Music
Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939 in Nutbush, Tennessee, Tina Turner Online reports. She rose to prominence during the 60s and 70s as a member of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue alongside her former husband, musician Ike Turner. She raised four children: Ike Jr., Michael, Craig, and Ronald. The couple received mainstream success but behind closed doors, the relationship was in turmoil, and in 1978, they officially divorced.
Black Adam
Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… Black Adam?. Introducing DC comics latest crime combatant, Black Adam. His superhero traits are similar to Superman’s (flying, ultra-strength, etc.), but there are key differences. One has a pleasant personality and values human lives, and the other, an angry malcontent, doesn’t give a flying leap. One was born on Krypton and grew up on earth, which many moviegoers already know. However, less is known about the enigmatic bad boy. Hence this origin film, which needs to establish Black Adam’s beginnings, why he’s so embittered and how he fits into the world, or at least the DC comics universe.
‘Black Panther’ Cast Pushes Wakanda Forward After Boseman
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Letitia Wright hit the Marvel Cinematic Universe scene as King T’Challa’s joyfully witty younger sister in 2018’s blockbuster “Black Panther.” But in the new sequel, the actor’s usual easygoing character delivers a more serious tone while dealing with grief.
