ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Security increased on Election Day at El Paso polling locations

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso polling locations will have increased security on Election Day. When it comes to safety for voters and election workers, El Paso County’s Election Administrator Lisa Wise said there has not been any security issues at polling sites in the area at this point, but regardless, they want to make sure everyone feels as safe as possible coming to cast their ballots.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

3 El Paso natives competing for El Paso city council District 8

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Four of the eight seats on the El Paso city council are on the ballot. One of them is District 8, where a new city representative is guaranteed to take office. Incumbent Cissy Lizarraga is not running for re-election. The candidates running for district...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Vehicle crashes into central El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday, according to emergency fire dispatch. The crash happened on Yandell Drive at Houston Street near Concordia Cemetery. One person had serious injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Propositions totaling $272 million for streets, parks, climate on El Paso ballot

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso has three separate propositions on the ballot, totaling $272.48 million, as part of the 2022 Community Progress Bond. The propositions come as a result of a survey conducted by the City of El Paso in which some El Pasoans reported being most concerned about streets, parks, and climate.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 Venezuelan migrants accused of assaulting BP agent near Ascarate Park identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso Federal Bureau of Investigation identified two migrants who were arrested and accused of assaulting a Border Patrol agent near Ascarate Park on Halloween. Officials identified the two Venezuelan migrants as 35-year-old Kevin Escalona Gonazlez and 27-year-old Yuleixy Mata Fuentes.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Motorcycle Coalition holds the 40th Annual Toy Run Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Motorcycle Coalition revved their engines for 40th Annual Toy Run Parade Sunday morning. The parade which started at Sunland Park Casino and ended at the El Paso County Coliseum was held in order to raise donations and toys for El Paso County kids.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash at I-10 west and US-54 exit 22B cleared

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash at Interstate 10 west and US-54 exit 22B has cleared Tuesday, according to TxDOT. The crash closed Exit 22B. Traffic was diverted to Reynolds exit 23A. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to receive the top most...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Audi of El Paso Fashion Week returns with 20 store showcase

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fashion week is back in the Borderland. Audi of El Paso Fashion Week is happening from Wednesday through Sunday. Laura Rayborn, Owner of Laura's Productions, said this event will be a fun night out. "With the pandemic, we didn't do a lot of fashion...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Windy weather to return Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Ahead of Thursday’s front, winds will kick up Wednesday. Winds could gust up to 25 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon. The arrival of this cooler air will drop our temperatures 10 to 15 degrees by Thursday, compared to Tuesday's high. We should continue...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

CBP officers seize fentanyl, meth at Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized fentanyl and methamphetamine at the Bridge of the Americas on Sunday. Officers intercepted 26 pounds of meth and 10 pounds of fentanyl in a failed smuggling attempt. CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old man, a U.S. citizen, who...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rollover crash on Spur 601 at Chaffee causes lane closure

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and fire responded to a rollover crash in northeast El Paso Monday morning. The crash happened on Spur 601 east near Chaffee Road blocking the right lane and exit, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. According to fire dispatch, two...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Voters will get to decide Canutillo ISD bond fate

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Election day is just two days away and voters in the Canutillo Independent School District will vote on a $264 million bond referendum. According to the school district, if the bond is approved, the money will help address critical needs in safety, security, growth, equity, and student programming at campuses.
CANUTILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy