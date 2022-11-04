EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso polling locations will have increased security on Election Day. When it comes to safety for voters and election workers, El Paso County’s Election Administrator Lisa Wise said there has not been any security issues at polling sites in the area at this point, but regardless, they want to make sure everyone feels as safe as possible coming to cast their ballots.

EL PASO COUNTY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO