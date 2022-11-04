Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
cbs4local.com
Security increased on Election Day at El Paso polling locations
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso polling locations will have increased security on Election Day. When it comes to safety for voters and election workers, El Paso County’s Election Administrator Lisa Wise said there has not been any security issues at polling sites in the area at this point, but regardless, they want to make sure everyone feels as safe as possible coming to cast their ballots.
cbs4local.com
3 El Paso natives competing for El Paso city council District 8
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Four of the eight seats on the El Paso city council are on the ballot. One of them is District 8, where a new city representative is guaranteed to take office. Incumbent Cissy Lizarraga is not running for re-election. The candidates running for district...
cbs4local.com
Sun Metro Bus crash in far east El Paso sends at least 1 person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Sun Metro Brio bus and a vehicle crashed on Rich Beem Boulevard and Tierra Flores Drive Tuesday night, according to the El Paso Police Department. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Emergency fire dispatch said three people...
cbs4local.com
Police search for 3 women involved in 3 different beer runs across Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Crime Stoppers are looking for three women who were involved in three different beer runs across the Lower Valley, officials said. The first run happened on Oct. 13 at 5:35 p.m. at the 7-11 convenience store at 7400 Alameda. That same...
cbs4local.com
Animal Services reopens Lower Valley adoption center as main center reaches capacity
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Animal Service Center has reopened the Mission Valley Adoption Center in the Lower Valley because the main center is at capacity. The Lower Valley center is located at 9068 Socorro Rd. There are currently more than 1,000 pets at...
cbs4local.com
Ammonia leak sends 1 to hospital; prompts evacuations at EPCC, dairy supplier
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An ammonia leak that prompted evacuations and shelter-in-place orders in the Lower Valley Monday night has stopped, according to El Paso Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Rick Carson. Residents living near North Loop and Hawkins in the Lower Valley are still asked to shelter...
cbs4local.com
Vehicle crashes into central El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in central El Paso Monday, according to emergency fire dispatch. The crash happened on Yandell Drive at Houston Street near Concordia Cemetery. One person had serious injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries,...
cbs4local.com
Overturned semitruck closes Joe Battle North Interchange in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An overturned semitruck was reported around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The semitruck is on its side along the Americas Ramp off of Interstate 10 East. The cause is unknown at this time. The Joe Battle North Interchange is closed until the crash site is cleared.
cbs4local.com
Propositions totaling $272 million for streets, parks, climate on El Paso ballot
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso has three separate propositions on the ballot, totaling $272.48 million, as part of the 2022 Community Progress Bond. The propositions come as a result of a survey conducted by the City of El Paso in which some El Pasoans reported being most concerned about streets, parks, and climate.
cbs4local.com
Investigation in progress after man confronts El Paso county judge, campaign manager
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said his campaign manager was pushed by a man outside of the Marty Robbins Recreation Center polling location on Friday. Samaniego said he and his campaign manager were walking in the parking lot when a man recording on...
cbs4local.com
2 Venezuelan migrants accused of assaulting BP agent near Ascarate Park identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the El Paso Federal Bureau of Investigation identified two migrants who were arrested and accused of assaulting a Border Patrol agent near Ascarate Park on Halloween. Officials identified the two Venezuelan migrants as 35-year-old Kevin Escalona Gonazlez and 27-year-old Yuleixy Mata Fuentes.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Motorcycle Coalition holds the 40th Annual Toy Run Parade
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Motorcycle Coalition revved their engines for 40th Annual Toy Run Parade Sunday morning. The parade which started at Sunland Park Casino and ended at the El Paso County Coliseum was held in order to raise donations and toys for El Paso County kids.
cbs4local.com
Crash at I-10 west and US-54 exit 22B cleared
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash at Interstate 10 west and US-54 exit 22B has cleared Tuesday, according to TxDOT. The crash closed Exit 22B. Traffic was diverted to Reynolds exit 23A. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign up to receive the top most...
cbs4local.com
Democratic candidate for governor Beto O'Rourke in El Paso for election night watch party
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14) — One of the highest profile races on the Texas ballot Tuesday is the race for governor. Republican incumbent Greg Abbott is seeking a third term against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. O'Rourke will return to his hometown of El Paso Tuesday night for an election...
cbs4local.com
Audi of El Paso Fashion Week returns with 20 store showcase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fashion week is back in the Borderland. Audi of El Paso Fashion Week is happening from Wednesday through Sunday. Laura Rayborn, Owner of Laura's Productions, said this event will be a fun night out. "With the pandemic, we didn't do a lot of fashion...
cbs4local.com
Windy weather to return Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Ahead of Thursday’s front, winds will kick up Wednesday. Winds could gust up to 25 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon. The arrival of this cooler air will drop our temperatures 10 to 15 degrees by Thursday, compared to Tuesday's high. We should continue...
cbs4local.com
CBP officers seize fentanyl, meth at Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized fentanyl and methamphetamine at the Bridge of the Americas on Sunday. Officers intercepted 26 pounds of meth and 10 pounds of fentanyl in a failed smuggling attempt. CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old man, a U.S. citizen, who...
cbs4local.com
Rollover crash on Spur 601 at Chaffee causes lane closure
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and fire responded to a rollover crash in northeast El Paso Monday morning. The crash happened on Spur 601 east near Chaffee Road blocking the right lane and exit, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. According to fire dispatch, two...
cbs4local.com
Voters will get to decide Canutillo ISD bond fate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Election day is just two days away and voters in the Canutillo Independent School District will vote on a $264 million bond referendum. According to the school district, if the bond is approved, the money will help address critical needs in safety, security, growth, equity, and student programming at campuses.
