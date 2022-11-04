Read full article on original website
Two sitting state senators face off in newly drawn District 41
Two senators, Republican Susan Serino and Democrat Michelle Hinchey find themselves in the unique position of running against a fellow sitting senator after redistricting placed them in the same district.
Long-serving Ohio Democrat Kaptur heads back to Congress
Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term Tuesday, defeating Republican J.R. Majewski.
Republicans hold key North Carolina Senate seat
It’s going to Ted Budd, one of the most conservative House reps – a notable shift to the right following GOP Sen. Richard Burr’s retirement
Trump-Backed J.D. Vance Retains Republican U.S. Senate Seat in Ohio
Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance has defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio. The 38-year-old Vance, a newcomer to politics, benefited from a last-minute push by former Republican President Donald Trump, who had endorsed him. More from The Hollywood ReporterBilly Ray, Gregg Hurwitz Discuss Messaging Advice They Offered Dozens of Democratic Candidates This YearHow Shonda Rhimes, Ariana Grande, Paul Rudd and More Encouraged Americans to Vote in the 2022 ElectionsCecily Strong Urges People to Vote in 'SNL' "Weekend Update" Appearance: "These Are Scary Times" Tuesday’s victory was a blow to Democrats, who viewed Ryan’s well-executed, well-funded campaign as one of their best chances nationally for a Senate pick-up. The seat is currently held by moderate Republican Rob Portman, who said he’s retiring due to Washington dysfunction. Vance successfully linked Ryan to the national economic climate he blamed on President Joe Biden. More to come. Best of The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast: 'Sopranos' Creator David Chase Finally Reveals What Happened to Tony (Exclusive)
Republican Laurel Lee wins newly-drawn U.S. House District 15 race
Republican Laurel Lee vows to work for all her constituents, including the ones who did not vote for her, after winning a newly-drawn U.S. House District 15 Tuesday night.
Hochul beats Zeldin to be New York’s first elected female governor
The Democratic governor faced a tougher-than-expected challenge from the Long Island congressman.
With Levin leading, Democrats again poised to dominate congressional elections in San Diego
Rep. Darrell Issa, in the 48th District, may be the lone Republican among San Diego's new congressional delegation.
Grassley wins eighth term in U.S. Senate
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican, won election to his eighth term in the Senate on Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Mike Franken, according to the Associated Press. When the race was called, Grassley led with about 56% of the vote. It was the closest race Grassley has won since he was first elected. He has routinely […] The post Grassley wins eighth term in U.S. Senate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Democrat Frost is first Gen Zer to win House seat
Most Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives went according to expectation Tuesday night, including Republican Anna Paulina Luna's win against Democrat Eric Lynn.
News 12
Republican Marc Molinaro, Democrat Josh Riley face off in closely watched NY-19 race
The 19th Congressional District is one of a few races in the state that could play a role in who controls the House of Representatives. The district includes Sullivan, Ulster, and Dutchess counties. Republican Marc Molinaro will be at a results party in downtown Binghamton tonight. Democrat Josh Riley will also be in Binghamton to watch the results roll in.
In Maryland, Moore elected as state's first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited. Only two other Black politicians have ever been elected governor in the United States — Virginia’s Douglas Wilder in 1989, and Deval Patrick of Massachusetts in 2006. Democrat Stacey Abrams would become the nation’s first Black female governor if she wins her Georgia rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. With the slogan “leave no one behind,” the former combat veteran and former CEO of one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty organizations campaigned on creating equal opportunity for Maryland residents.
Massachusetts' Healey is 1st lesbian elected governor in US
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Her election returns the governor’s office to Democrats after eight years of Republican leadership under the popular Gov. Charlie Baker, who opted not to seek reelection. Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, were among three all-female governor/lieutenant governor tickets in the U.S. that began Election Day with a chance to become the first such pairing elected to lead a state.
Midterms 2022: US Senate, Patty Murray vs. Tiffany Smiley
SEATTLE — Incumbent Washington Senator Patty Murray is out to an early lead over Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley in early results Tuesday evening. Murray took over 53% of votes in the August primary; Smiley garnered 34%, beating out the next closest challenger by over 30 points. Smiley is a...
