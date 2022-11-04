ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

The Hollywood Reporter

Trump-Backed J.D. Vance Retains Republican U.S. Senate Seat in Ohio

Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance has defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio. The 38-year-old Vance, a newcomer to politics, benefited from a last-minute push by former Republican President Donald Trump, who had endorsed him. More from The Hollywood ReporterBilly Ray, Gregg Hurwitz Discuss Messaging Advice They Offered Dozens of Democratic Candidates This YearHow Shonda Rhimes, Ariana Grande, Paul Rudd and More Encouraged Americans to Vote in the 2022 ElectionsCecily Strong Urges People to Vote in 'SNL' "Weekend Update" Appearance: "These Are Scary Times" Tuesday’s victory was a blow to Democrats, who viewed Ryan’s well-executed, well-funded campaign as one of their best chances nationally for a Senate pick-up. The seat is currently held by moderate Republican Rob Portman, who said he’s retiring due to Washington dysfunction. Vance successfully linked Ryan to the national economic climate he blamed on President Joe Biden. More to come. Best of The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast: 'Sopranos' Creator David Chase Finally Reveals What Happened to Tony (Exclusive)
OHIO STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Grassley wins eighth term in U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican, won election to his eighth term in the Senate on Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Mike Franken, according to the Associated Press. When the race was called, Grassley led with about 56% of the vote. It was the closest race Grassley has won since he was first elected. He has routinely […] The post Grassley wins eighth term in U.S. Senate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
News 12

Republican Marc Molinaro, Democrat Josh Riley face off in closely watched NY-19 race

The 19th Congressional District is one of a few races in the state that could play a role in who controls the House of Representatives. The district includes Sullivan, Ulster, and Dutchess counties. Republican Marc Molinaro will be at a results party in downtown Binghamton tonight. Democrat Josh Riley will also be in Binghamton to watch the results roll in.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Associated Press

In Maryland, Moore elected as state's first Black governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited. Only two other Black politicians have ever been elected governor in the United States — Virginia’s Douglas Wilder in 1989, and Deval Patrick of Massachusetts in 2006. Democrat Stacey Abrams would become the nation’s first Black female governor if she wins her Georgia rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. With the slogan “leave no one behind,” the former combat veteran and former CEO of one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty organizations campaigned on creating equal opportunity for Maryland residents.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Massachusetts' Healey is 1st lesbian elected governor in US

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor. Healey, the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office, defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Her election returns the governor’s office to Democrats after eight years of Republican leadership under the popular Gov. Charlie Baker, who opted not to seek reelection. Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, were among three all-female governor/lieutenant governor tickets in the U.S. that began Election Day with a chance to become the first such pairing elected to lead a state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

