Seattle, WA

Tri-City Herald

‘Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,’ Be Dallas’ ‘Savior’ - Michael Irvin

FRISCO - The concept of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys seems to be growing on Cowboys Nation ... and OBJ is warming to the idea as well. “I would love to see Odell on the Cowboys, but even bigger than that, I guarantee you that Odell would love to see Odell on the Cowboys,'' said Dallas icon Michael Irvin as he appeared on “Pardon My Take.” "Odell to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.''
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 9: Live Game Updates

The NFC West division-leading Seattle Seahawks travel south to the desert on Sunday to take on division cellar-dweller Arizona at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Both teams have surprised this season, but for different reasons. The Seahawks currently lead their division at 5-3 while the Cardinals have disappointed fans and the rest of the NFL of late with a 3-5 record.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Vikings Snap Counts vs. Commanders: T.J. Hockenson’s Remarkable Debut

It's hard to overstate how impressive T.J. Hockenson's Vikings debut against the Commanders was on Sunday. Just five days after he was traded from the Lions, Hockenson played nearly every offensive snap for Minnesota in a big comeback victory. And he wasn't just out there, he was a massive part of their offense, leading the team with nine receptions and finishing second behind Justin Jefferson with 70 yards from scrimmage. The amount of work it took Hockenson and others over those five days to make Sunday's performance happen is truly remarkable.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 31-21 Victory Over Cardinals

Staying hot into the month of November and continuing to turn doubters into believers, the Seahawks rattled off their fourth straight win by using three second half touchdown drives to finish off the Cardinals for a 31-21 win at State Farm Stadium. Enjoying another well-rounded game with plenty of standouts...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Report: Cowboys Made Trade Offer for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Not one ... not two ... but three NFC clubs were in the Jerry Jeudy sweepstakes prior to last Tuesday's trade deadline. It was previously reported that the Giants and Packers attempted to land the Denver Broncos wide receiver. Per NFL Network, the Dallas Cowboys also explored Jeudy's acquisition, even submitting an offer for the third-year wideout — "but the two sides could not agree on a price."
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Jay Glazer Expects the 49ers to Enter a Bidding War for Odell Beckham Jr.

The 49ers just might add another big name to their roster. Odell Beckham Jr. will be medically cleared this week following an ACL injury he suffered in the Super Bowl, and the 49ers are expected to be one of many teams that tries to sign him, according to FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer.
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Place C Lloyd Cushenberry on Injured Reserve

The Denver Broncos will have a new center for at least the next four weeks — and possibly the remainder of the season — after Lloyd Cushenberry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. In a corresponding transaction, Denver elevated safety Anthony Harris from the practice...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Two Collinses: Texans Hope for Return of Nico and Maliek vs. Giants

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have been without second-year wide receiver Nico Collins for the previous two games after he sustained a groin injury in a Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. At the time of his injury, Collins had recorded 33 yards on three catches. His...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Bengals Sign Defensive Tackle to Practice Squad

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed DT Domenique Davis to the practice squad after releasing him yesterday. Davis has appeared in the past two games for Cincinnati, logging three total tackles. The North Carolina-Pembroke product entered the league in 2020 but this is the first season he's seen playing time.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

The Extra Point: NFL Midseason Honors for the Crimson Tide Products

The NFL has officially reached the midpoint of the regular season. Nonstop touchdowns, hard hits and career defining moments have each been displayed in the first nine weeks. Several Crimson Tide products have outperformed most of their respected positions and have turned the heads of the NFL community. The night...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

Fantasy Fallout: Justin Fields Isn’t the Only Quarterback on the Run

Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season produced some of the oddest quarterback statistics we’ve ever seen … and that’s not a good thing. Aside from Justin Fields and Patrick Mahomes, no other quarterback carried any fantasy squads to victory this week. And sure, six teams were on a bye, but nobody was pining for Dak Prescott or Russell Wilson.

