ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Ex-Fairfield public works director pleads guilty to environmental fraud charges

The former director of public works in Fairfield has pleaded guilty to several counts of environmental and fraud offenses. Joseph Michelangelo was charged in connection to the hazardous waste dumping probe. Michelangelo entered pleas to receiving solid waste at an un-permitted facility, illegally disposing asbestos, illegally disposing PCBs and conspiracy...
FAIRFIELD, CT
News 12

East Flatbush voting site leaves voters stranded for hours

Brooklyn residents looking to vote in East Flatbush this morning were stranded outside of the polling site in the cold, with some saying they waited hours before being able to vote. “Do you not want our Democratic district voters to vote? We care about our district,” said Shevon Haywood, one...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

‘Troubling video’ between students under investigation in Newburgh

The Newburgh school district is alerting parents to a disturbing video involving two middle school students that was sent to other kids by airdrop and snapchat. District officials say the video involves two South Middle School students in an incident that occurred off-grounds last week. Sources tell News 12 the...
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy