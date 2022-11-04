Read full article on original website
Related
Fugitive wanted for raping child in Orange County arrested in New Jersey
Officials say Jesus Torres, 31, is accused of having sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.
Family of Brooklyn man killed by police wants clip of incident removed from Zeldin political ad
The family of a Brooklyn man who was shot and killed back in 2018 is calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin for airing an ad that shows the man’s final moments.
Proposed law could extend the length of a school day in New Jersey
A New Jersey lawmaker has reintroduced her bill that would allow New Jersey schools to explore extending the length of a school day.
Police: Lodi teen missing since Nov. 2 found safe
Iris Rivera was reported missing on Nov. 2.
News 12
Police: Shirley 5-year-old ingested cannabis-infused gummies received on Halloween
A 5-year-old Shirley boy had to be treated at a hospital after eating cannabis-infused gummies he received while trick-or-treating, police say. The gummies were in packaging with similar branding to Starburst candy and were labeled as containing cannabis. After eating the gummies, the child was treated and released from Long...
Huntington's 75-foot Christmas tree on Wall Street will not return this year due to safety concerns
The tree light will take place at Heckscher Park on Nov. 26 following the Huntington Holiday Parade on Main Street.
NYPD reports 2 shootings blocks away in Morris Heights on Monday night
The NYPD is investigating what appears to be two shootings just a few blocks from each other in Morris Heights on Monday night. Police say both incidents happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday.
News 12
Ex-Fairfield public works director pleads guilty to environmental fraud charges
The former director of public works in Fairfield has pleaded guilty to several counts of environmental and fraud offenses. Joseph Michelangelo was charged in connection to the hazardous waste dumping probe. Michelangelo entered pleas to receiving solid waste at an un-permitted facility, illegally disposing asbestos, illegally disposing PCBs and conspiracy...
Police: Man shot in New Rochelle may have been targeted
Police say the 22-year-old from Mount Vernon was shot in front of 345 Main St.
News 12
East Flatbush voting site leaves voters stranded for hours
Brooklyn residents looking to vote in East Flatbush this morning were stranded outside of the polling site in the cold, with some saying they waited hours before being able to vote. “Do you not want our Democratic district voters to vote? We care about our district,” said Shevon Haywood, one...
Court date this week for man accused of shooting Newark police officers
Kendall Howard was arrested following a 22-hour manhunt after police say he fired at officers on Tuesday.
News 12
‘Troubling video’ between students under investigation in Newburgh
The Newburgh school district is alerting parents to a disturbing video involving two middle school students that was sent to other kids by airdrop and snapchat. District officials say the video involves two South Middle School students in an incident that occurred off-grounds last week. Sources tell News 12 the...
Man arrested for attempted armed robbery of Newburgh bank
Police say Basil Martusevich was armed with a gun when he entered the Bank of America on Route 300.
Port Jervis substitute fired after students report being 'inappropriately touched.'
An investigation is underway in Deerpark after two Port Jervis Middle School students reported being "inappropriately touched" by a substitute math teacher last Thursday.
Mother and 17-month-old daughter injured in Peekskill crash
While News 12 has learned the girl was not seriously hurt, police are not releasing the woman’s condition.
Police: Suspects rob off-duty correction officer in Brooklyn
An off-duty correction officer was robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn on Sunday, police say.
Homeless advocates protest timing of Bridgeport's 'tent city' shut down
Some who advocate on behalf of the homeless say with cold weather coming soon, the tent city residents should have been given more time to leave.
Police: Hempstead man arrested for stealing iPad from woman at Roosevelt Field Mall
Police say a 63-year-old woman was leaving the Apple Store when Lloyd McKinley came up from behind her.
Suspicious package causes evacuation at Spring Valley Police Department
A suspicious package containing an unknown substance caused the evacuation of the Spring Valley Police Department this morning.
Firefighters quell 3-acre brush fire in West Nyack
News 12 obtained Clarkstown Police Department drone video of the conditions overhead and was on the scene as multiple fire departments took turns sending fire fighters in to knock it down.
Comments / 0