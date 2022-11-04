ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Newswest9.com

Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Don’t jump to conclusions as Tuesday election night results come in

This year's midterms have been tense in Texas: The prohibition of abortion, the school shooting in Uvalde and the ongoing crisis at the border have raised the stakes for many voters. Conspiracy theories and falsehoods about the trustworthiness of elections have made life difficult for election administrators. And control of the U.S. House and Senate are on the line. That could mean a combustible election night. If you're planning on watching the votes tick in, here are a few things to keep in mind.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Why Texas Republicans still oppose Medicaid expansion

One afternoon in April 2021, state Sen. Nathan Johnson sprinted through the Texas Capitol building, determined to reach the House chamber in time to see history made. For one of the few times since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, the full Texas House was going to vote on a proposal to expand Medicaid, the program that provides health care to America's poorest.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Bill Clinton stumps in South Texas for Democrats ahead of Election Day

Former President Bill Clinton made a last-minute push Monday for Democratic congressional candidates locked in tight races across South Texas. Clinton traveled to Laredo in the morning to stump for...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

2022 Midterm Elections: Texas Governor Abbott goes for third term

AUSTIN, Texas - This Election Day, Nov. 8, voters will decide who will serve as Texas’ governor for the next four years. As the chief executive of the state, the governor’s duties include making policy recommendations, signing and vetoing bills passed by the legislature, and appointing the leaders of some state agencies.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

VIA to give free rides to voters on Election Day on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Find news, resources and results from the Nov. 8 Texas midterm election on our Vote 2022 page. At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, find all the latest results and livestreamed analysis on KSAT.com. VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving eligible voters a chance...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
B93

The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas

The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say

AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is seeking reelection, have been crisscrossing the state in the lead-up to Tuesday’s election, visiting megachurches and smaller houses of worship packed tight with parishioners. The stops are part of a longstanding...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.

Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead,...
TEXAS STATE

