Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Texas Governor election results (Bexar), Greg Abbott vs. Beto O’Rourke, Nov. 8, 2022 midterms
Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day votes will come in later in the night. Get more election results on our homepage and Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.
KSAT 12
Harris County extended voting by one hour. The Texas Supreme Court says those late ballots need to be handled separately.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday night ordered Harris County election officials to separate out ballots cast during an extra hour of voting that had been granted by a lower court.
Beto O'Rourke's Chances vs. Greg Abbott, According to Texas Governor Polls
Voters go to the polls on Tuesday to decide if Greg Abbott will remain as Governor of Texas.
Newswest9.com
Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
KSAT 12
Texas votes: Abortion, border security and marijuana energize voters on Election Day
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. There is no shortage of issues inspiring Texas voters Tuesday, the last day to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. [Election results: How Texas voted in the November 2022 midterms]
KSAT 12
Don’t jump to conclusions as Tuesday election night results come in
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This year’s midterms have been tense in Texas: The prohibition of abortion, the school shooting in Uvalde and the ongoing crisis at the border have raised the stakes for many voters. Conspiracy theories and falsehoods about the trustworthiness of elections have made life difficult for election administrators. And control of the U.S. House and Senate are on the line. That could mean a combustible election night. If you’re planning on watching the votes tick in, here are a few things to keep in mind.
KHOU
Texas Elections: Greg Abbott leads Beto O’Rourke in polls as race for Texas governor barrels toward finish line
AUSTIN, Texas — The biggest race in Texas will soon be decided. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and voters will cast their ballots to decide who will be victorious in the race for Texas governor: Republican incumbent Greg Abbott or Democrat Beto O’Rourke. The race has been...
KSAT 12
Why Texas Republicans still oppose Medicaid expansion
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. One afternoon in April 2021, state Sen. Nathan Johnson sprinted through the Texas Capitol building, determined to reach the House chamber in time to see history made. For one of the few times since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, the full Texas House was going to vote on a proposal to expand Medicaid, the program that provides health care to America’s poorest.
KSAT 12
South Texas, Abbott vs. O’Rourke, and Harris County: Here are the biggest things to watch for on election night
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas Republicans are looking to capitalize on a favorable national environment Tuesday in a host of elections for offices from governor to chief executive of the country’s third-most-populous county.
KHOU
Texas Elections: Incumbent Ken Paxton, Rochelle Garza face off in Texas Attorney General race
HOUSTON — Election Day is right around the corner and the Texas Attorney General's seat is up for grabs. Political newcomer Rochelle Garza is hoping to knock two-term Ken Paxton out of his position, but the battle has proven to be a challenge. Who is Ken Paxton?. Republican Paxton...
KSAT 12
Bill Clinton stumps in South Texas for Democrats ahead of Election Day
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Former President Bill Clinton made a last-minute push Monday for Democratic congressional candidates locked in tight races across South Texas. Clinton traveled to Laredo in the morning to stump for...
fox7austin.com
2022 Midterm Elections: Texas Governor Abbott goes for third term
AUSTIN, Texas - This Election Day, Nov. 8, voters will decide who will serve as Texas’ governor for the next four years. As the chief executive of the state, the governor’s duties include making policy recommendations, signing and vetoing bills passed by the legislature, and appointing the leaders of some state agencies.
KSAT 12
VIA to give free rides to voters on Election Day on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Find news, resources and results from the Nov. 8 Texas midterm election on our Vote 2022 page. At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, find all the latest results and livestreamed analysis on KSAT.com. VIA Metropolitan Transit is giving eligible voters a chance...
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
KSAT 12
National political leaders stump through Texas ahead of midterm elections
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. National political leaders barnstormed through the Lone Star State this weekend to help Texans from both political parties make their final plea to voters on the eve of the midterm elections.
The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas
The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
Texas Election Day live updates: Latest polling numbers, candidate interviews
DALLAS — Election Day is finally here, North Texas!. If you're heading out to the polls first thing in the morning or right before they close at 7 p.m., WFAA has you covered. Want to catch up on all the hot races you need to know before you vote?...
KWTX
Texas churches violated tax law ahead of Tuesday’s election, experts say
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is seeking reelection, have been crisscrossing the state in the lead-up to Tuesday’s election, visiting megachurches and smaller houses of worship packed tight with parishioners. The stops are part of a longstanding...
Governor Greg Abbott Visits Bishop T.D. Jakes at The Potter's House
Governor Abbott and Bishop T.D. JakesScreenshot from Twitter. Governor Greg Abbott has spent some time recently in north Texas campaigning as he seeks his third re-election in office. Abbott is facing Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is trying to unseat the Republican governor.
KSAT 12
Rural Texas is the state’s foundation. And it’s in jeopardy.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide. Instead,...
Comments / 0