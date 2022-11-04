Read full article on original website
The best free apps for video calling in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Although in-person interactions remain superior to virtual ones, it's not always feasible. Most users prefer video calling apps on their top Android phones to stay in touch with long-distance relatives and friends. It's also a practical solution for managing and communicating with team members from several regions worldwide.
New Telegram update adds video message transcription and a way to break out groups
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Telegram is undoubtedly one of the most widely used instant encrypted messaging applications, which isn't an easy feat considering the competition. Although the developers have offered the app for free since its inception, the company took the step of launching a paid subscription service in June this year. Just as Telegram was obsessed with new features going out on a timely basis before, Telegram Premium keeps the pace up, but saves the best tidbits for its subscribers. In continuing this tradition, Telegram has now announced yet another update that includes some handy new features for its free and Premium subscribers.
Gmail's new package tracking promises to be your savior this holiday shopping season
With Black Friday right around the corner — and sales already running at various big box retailers — your already-unruly inbox is about to be chock full of shipment information and tracking codes necessary for keeping an eye on your incoming packages. Whether you're buying gifts for the entire family or finally fulfilling a long-awaited item on your wish list, managing all of those orders might be tough. Google's getting ahead of the holiday rush with a new tracking feature for Gmail, coming to your accounts within the next few weeks.
The Play Store is working to stop recommending lower-quality apps
While the Android Dev Summit takes a week off before diving into the subject of form factors, the Google Play team is announcing some new capabilities for app developers that will subtly impact how users experience the Play Store. Some of the changes will give more visibility and promotion to some apps while blocking some others from appearing in recommendations, and you may even see some app listings change descriptions just for you.
WhatsApp Communities is rolling out to everyone, supercharging all your group chats
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. WhatsApp has been hard at work on adding new features to its platform. The Meta-owned service has lagged behind Telegram and other messaging services in terms of features but has been looking to change that by aggressively rolling out new additions and enhancements. In April this year, WhatsApp announced Communities, a way to manage multiple groups better. Over six months later, the company is officially rolling out Communities globally, though the feature will take a few months to show up for everyone.
Amazon Photos gets a big redesign on Android one year after iOS
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon Photos might not be the company’s best known service, but it’s a worthy competitor to Google Photos. It offers a similar online backup solution for your images and videos. After a big redesign that hit Amazon Photos on iOS in November 2021, that same new look is now finally arriving on Android, too.
Using Matter across multiple smart home ecosystems is a little complicated, but it will get better
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. New smart home standard Matter was just made official with much fanfare in a dedicated launch event in Amsterdam. In the midst of all this celebration, one potential stumbling block became clear: if you want to use all your great smart home devices with multiple voice assistants (a new possibility enabled by Matter), be prepared to go through the whole setup processes for each of these ecosystems you want your devices to work with. Thankfully, Samsung, Google, and Amazon are working together on making that much easier.
How to sort by date in Google Sheets
Data is most meaningful when it follows a clear pattern, whether in ascending or descending order of dates, serial numbers, or otherwise. So, it's no surprise that spreadsheet packages like Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets have built-in tools to let you arrange your data. We'll show two ways to sort...
New smart home standard Matter is finally officially official with 190 certified devices
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. A month after the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) finalized Matter version 1.0, the body behind the new smart home connectivity standard held a big event to celebrate the launch of the first products to launch or get updates with the new protocol. During the Amsterdam event, the CSA also shone a light on how your smart home will work in the future and what upcoming Matter features you can expect to come later down the road.
YouTube Music could change up its home screen just a bit
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google is doing its darndest to keep YouTube Music alive and kicking. That effort mostly comes through in a lot of little nips and tucks around the edges whether it's in the guts or the front end. Now, it may be time to tally up another one for the front end.
Beloved iOS video editor LumaFusion comes to Android and ChromeOS in early access
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. It's been nine full months since LumaTouch announced its well-regarded iOS video editor LumaFusion would be coming to Android via Samsung's Galaxy Store and more than a year since it first promised to bring it to ChromeOS — delivering an app worth using on the platform. While the company has blown past deadlines, it is now showing up, finally, by opening up early access to the app on both new platforms.
Gmail's bottom bar would really like to hang out with you some more
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. An app’s user experience is ultimately the sum of a whole slew of factors, including what UI elements look like, where they are placed, and when they're visible. Google is certainly aware of this, embracing Material You guidelines in a big way to keep things consistent across its apps — and their website equivalents. Now, the Gmail app is picking up a subtle tweak to its bottom navigation bar for easily jumping around between Gmail, Meet, Chat, and Spaces.
How to set up and customize Amazon Echo Flash Briefing
From playing music to getting news updates to controlling Amazon Alexa-compatible smart home devices, the Amazon Echo line of speakers has improved our lives. Amazon Echo speakers get even better once you start using Alexa skills. Skills are like mini apps that you control with your voice. One of our favorite Amazon Echo tips is using the Flash Briefing Alexa skill to get instant news.
Google Messages experiments with redesigned photo picker
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google Messages is currently Google’s flagship texting app, and it shows. The service is receiving a constant stream of updates. It only recently started experimenting with end-to-end encrypted group chats and Signal-style read receipts. The latest test in line is a redesigned photo picker that makes it much easier to access older pictures.
Ring Alarm (2nd Gen) review: A smart, reliable, and hassle-free way to keep your home safe
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. A home is one of the most precious and intimate places someone has, and protecting it is essential. And while traditional security systems are expensive, invasive, and often require professional and costly installation, things have evolved thanks to the latest smart home security systems.
How to set up and use Telegram on the web
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Telegram is among the best messaging apps for Android. It packs a plethora of features and provides a messaging experience that other chat apps can't compete with. Telegram is available across all major platforms and works on the best Android phones. But you don't always need an app to use the messaging service. You can use Telegram from any web browser. Read the guide below to learn how to set up and use Telegram on the web.
Long-awaited Matter support is coming to 17 Amazon smart speakers and displays next month
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. After numerous delays, the Matter smart home standard is finally here. At an event in Amsterdam this week, the Connectivity Standards Alliance announced that 190 devices are either already Matter certified or are in the process of getting certification. At the same event, Amazon announced its initial support for the up-and-coming smart home protocol, with its first batch of products getting support starting in December.
