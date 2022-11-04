Read full article on original website
WOWT
Bond set at $500,000 for Omaha man accused of driving through Halloween event
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of driving through a Minne Lusa Halloween event was in court Tuesday. Dontavius Levering appeared for the first time in court on this incident. He’s formally charged with attempted assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The preliminary...
KETV.com
Omaha police identifies off-duty officer under investigation for incident that occurred Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an incident that occurred Sunday involving an off-duty officer. Authorities said an internal investigation will be conducted, as authorized by Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer. The officer being investigated for the alleged incident is William Klees, Omaha police confirmed to KETV NewsWatch...
WOWT
Lincoln Police recover two stolen cars, four teens taken into custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered two cars recently reported stolen. Monday night, around 9:15 p.m., a 19-year-old woman reported her 2017 silver Kia Sorento with California license plates was stolen. According to police, the car was unlocked with the keys inside. Around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday,...
WOWT
Omaha Police identify woman shot, killed early Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed early Sunday morning. DaeTiauna Kellogg, 20, was found wounded at about 2:29 a.m. Sunday at 49th Avenue and Miami Street, north of NW Radial Highway. She was transported in critical condition and declared dead at...
WOWT
“Doesn’t feel real”: Omaha family remembers daughter after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Halloween night left an Omaha woman fighting for her life in the hospital for four days before succumbing to her injuries. “Sometimes I have to remind myself to breathe because it just doesn’t feel real,” says Dale Schuman, whose daughter, 29-year-old...
WOWT
Charges pending after Council Bluffs motorcyclist allegedly flees traffic stop, crashes
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A motorcyclist is injured after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and crashing. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 4:25 p.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop on two motorcyclists on Frontage Road near the 3600 block of W Broadway.
WOWT
1 injured in Omaha shooting Sunday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in a Sunday evening shooting. According to Omaha Police, a ShotSpotter alert prompted officers to respond to 41st and Bedford Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they found a 51-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim allegedly...
KETV.com
Vehicle catches fire after Council Bluffs crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An SUV burst into flames after a crash in Council Bluffs early Monday morning. Police found the scene near 16th Street and Avenue A shortly before 3 a.m. Officers said a southbound Ford Escape crashed into a white truck. The Escape burst into flames. Police...
WOWT
Bellevue Police searching for missing woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police are asking for help in finding a missing endangered person. Police say 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off last Thursday near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service. Her family says she hasn’t been seen since. Lucille’s family reports that she has...
Two arrested following a pursuit in Mills County
(Mills Co) Two people were arrested following a pursuit that began in Mills County Monday evening. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Albert Bowen, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Use of Dangerous Weapon in Commission of a Crime, Interference with Official Acts, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
klkntv.com
Fatal vehicle, pedestrian crash under investigation, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday evening in Sheridan County. Around 8 p.m., a Honda Odyssey hit a pedestrian on Highway 87 two miles north of Rushville. The patrol says the pedestrian was walking in the...
klkntv.com
No one injured after several shots were fired during group argument, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several shots were fired during a group argument in north Lincoln early Saturday morning, police say. Around 1:45 a.m., officers were sent to a neighborhood near North 14th and Adams Streets after someone reported hearing gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a group of people,...
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
WOWT
Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight homicide. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. Sunday near 49th and Miami Street. When officers arrived they found a female victim with gunshot wounds. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition...
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate after Saturday shooting injures one
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in an early Saturday shooting. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded at 12:38 a.m. Saturday to a scene near 47th Avenue and Cuming Street for a shooting but couldn’t find a victim at first. Later at 1:47 a.m.,...
News Channel Nebraska
One in hospital after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is in the hospital after a reported shooting. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 47th Ave. and Cuming St. around 12:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. According to authorities, they did not find a victim when they...
iheart.com
Lincoln school temporarily put on lock down due to nearby police standoff
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln elementary school is temporarily placed on lock down due to a nearby police standoff. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says just before 7:45 Monday morning, members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force determined that 29 year old Trevaughn Brown was at an apartment near 24th and Dodge in Lincoln. Brown was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a conviction for 1st degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony from Douglas County that occurred in 2011. The Sheriff's Office says Brown was known to have possession of a weapon as recently as two months ago.
kfornow.com
Standoff in North Lincoln Ends Peacefully With Man’s Arrest
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 7)–A 29-year-old man wanted for allegedly violating parole was involved in standoff with Lincoln-Lancaster County Metro Fugitive Task Force, after a warrant was served at a north Lincoln apartment for about two hours before he was taken into custody just after 10:30am Monday. The Lancaster County...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman arrested after reportedly taking money from register in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman was arrested after she was reportedly caught stealing money from her register at a Lincoln store. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. for a call of a reported theft by an employee. According...
WOWT
Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a popular bar in Omaha was sentenced Monday for charges of tampering and assault. Chad McMahon was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County Court by District Judge Nathan B Cox to seven days in jail for tampering, and two years of probation for assault.
