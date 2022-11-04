ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Lincoln Police recover two stolen cars, four teens taken into custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered two cars recently reported stolen. Monday night, around 9:15 p.m., a 19-year-old woman reported her 2017 silver Kia Sorento with California license plates was stolen. According to police, the car was unlocked with the keys inside. Around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police identify woman shot, killed early Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have identified the woman who was shot and killed early Sunday morning. DaeTiauna Kellogg, 20, was found wounded at about 2:29 a.m. Sunday at 49th Avenue and Miami Street, north of NW Radial Highway. She was transported in critical condition and declared dead at...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

1 injured in Omaha shooting Sunday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in a Sunday evening shooting. According to Omaha Police, a ShotSpotter alert prompted officers to respond to 41st and Bedford Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they found a 51-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim allegedly...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Vehicle catches fire after Council Bluffs crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An SUV burst into flames after a crash in Council Bluffs early Monday morning. Police found the scene near 16th Street and Avenue A shortly before 3 a.m. Officers said a southbound Ford Escape crashed into a white truck. The Escape burst into flames. Police...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Bellevue Police searching for missing woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police are asking for help in finding a missing endangered person. Police say 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off last Thursday near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service. Her family says she hasn’t been seen since. Lucille’s family reports that she has...
BELLEVUE, NE
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested following a pursuit in Mills County

(Mills Co) Two people were arrested following a pursuit that began in Mills County Monday evening. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Albert Bowen, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Use of Dangerous Weapon in Commission of a Crime, Interference with Official Acts, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight homicide. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. Sunday near 49th and Miami Street. When officers arrived they found a female victim with gunshot wounds. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate after Saturday shooting injures one

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in an early Saturday shooting. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded at 12:38 a.m. Saturday to a scene near 47th Avenue and Cuming Street for a shooting but couldn’t find a victim at first. Later at 1:47 a.m.,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One in hospital after Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is in the hospital after a reported shooting. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 47th Ave. and Cuming St. around 12:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. According to authorities, they did not find a victim when they...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Lincoln school temporarily put on lock down due to nearby police standoff

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln elementary school is temporarily placed on lock down due to a nearby police standoff. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says just before 7:45 Monday morning, members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force determined that 29 year old Trevaughn Brown was at an apartment near 24th and Dodge in Lincoln. Brown was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a conviction for 1st degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony from Douglas County that occurred in 2011. The Sheriff's Office says Brown was known to have possession of a weapon as recently as two months ago.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Standoff in North Lincoln Ends Peacefully With Man’s Arrest

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 7)–A 29-year-old man wanted for allegedly violating parole was involved in standoff with Lincoln-Lancaster County Metro Fugitive Task Force, after a warrant was served at a north Lincoln apartment for about two hours before he was taken into custody just after 10:30am Monday. The Lancaster County...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman arrested after reportedly taking money from register in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman was arrested after she was reportedly caught stealing money from her register at a Lincoln store. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. for a call of a reported theft by an employee. According...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a popular bar in Omaha was sentenced Monday for charges of tampering and assault. Chad McMahon was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County Court by District Judge Nathan B Cox to seven days in jail for tampering, and two years of probation for assault.
OMAHA, NE

