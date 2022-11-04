ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

World Cup: 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums in Qatar

Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the Buenos Aires city government said on Monday. "The violent ones are here and in Qatar....
Yardbarker

Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
Reuters

Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Emiliano Matrangolo, 39, a business administration graduate in Buenos Aires, is putting everything on the line for the chance to travel to the soccer World Cup in Qatar to cheer on his team, one of the tournament favorites, and star striker Lionel Messi.
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
Sporting News

Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out

Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
FanSided

Champions League draw: Ranking the round of 16 fixtures

With the Champions League round of 16 draw completed on Monday, here’s a ranking of the matches that will be played in February. The 16 clubs who survived the group stage of the Champions League discovered on Monday who they would play in the round of 16. The draw,...
AFP

French firm says to be charged over Qatar building sites

French construction firm Vinci said on Monday it expected to be charged this week by a magistrate investigating allegedly abusive work practices on its building sites in Qatar. The group said its subsidiary Vinci Constructions Grands Projets had been summoned on Wednesday by a French magistrate investigating its infrastructure projects in Qatar "with a view to it being charged".
CBS Sports

USMNT World Cup buzz: Zack Steffen not in 26-man squad; Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner make cut

The United States men's national team roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, set to be announced on Wednesday, is not expected to include goalkeeper Zack Steffen's name on the list, sources tell CBS Sports. While the announcement is set to come on Wednesday evening at an event in New York, CBS Sports understands that Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Matt Turner (Arsenal) and Sean Johnson (NYCFC) are set to be on the roster with Steffen, shockingly, excluded.

