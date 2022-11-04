Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
World Cup: 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums in Qatar
Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the Buenos Aires city government said on Monday. "The violent ones are here and in Qatar....
Iranian football federation says players who protested during international tournament will be 'dealt with'
Iran's football authorities have vowed to deal with beach soccer players who showed solidarity with Iranian protesters during an international tournament this week.
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad player reactions: Neymar, Antony, Richarlison and others share emotional videos after being named to roster
The dreams of 26 Brazilian players came true on November 7 when Tite revealed his final squad for the 2022 World Cup. While a number of the players named have featured at previous tournaments, another appearance remains just as special. For those making their World Cup debut, meanwhile, the emotions...
Yardbarker
Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
Argentines forsake buying homes to see Messi play in World Cup
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Emiliano Matrangolo, 39, a business administration graduate in Buenos Aires, is putting everything on the line for the chance to travel to the soccer World Cup in Qatar to cheer on his team, one of the tournament favorites, and star striker Lionel Messi.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners
The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing. Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?. Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out
Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United Suffer Blow as ‘Unbelievable’ Defender Ruled Out for Barcelona Clash
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will not be available to play in the first leg of their Europa League playoff clash against Barcelona in February. This is due to him being suspended for the game after picking up a booking in his side’s final group stage game, the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.
'Qatar is a mistake,' says former FIFA President Sepp Blatter
ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sepp Blatter, the former president of FIFA when Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup hosting rights in 2010, told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger "Qatar is a mistake," adding that "the choice was bad."
'Done' - FSG Reach Agreement To Sell Liverpool FC
New reports have been released that claim FSG have agreed to a deal to sell Liverpool FC to an unnamed party from Qatar.
Champions League draw: Ranking the round of 16 fixtures
With the Champions League round of 16 draw completed on Monday, here’s a ranking of the matches that will be played in February. The 16 clubs who survived the group stage of the Champions League discovered on Monday who they would play in the round of 16. The draw,...
French firm says to be charged over Qatar building sites
French construction firm Vinci said on Monday it expected to be charged this week by a magistrate investigating allegedly abusive work practices on its building sites in Qatar. The group said its subsidiary Vinci Constructions Grands Projets had been summoned on Wednesday by a French magistrate investigating its infrastructure projects in Qatar "with a view to it being charged".
CBS Sports
USMNT World Cup buzz: Zack Steffen not in 26-man squad; Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner make cut
The United States men's national team roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, set to be announced on Wednesday, is not expected to include goalkeeper Zack Steffen's name on the list, sources tell CBS Sports. While the announcement is set to come on Wednesday evening at an event in New York, CBS Sports understands that Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Matt Turner (Arsenal) and Sean Johnson (NYCFC) are set to be on the roster with Steffen, shockingly, excluded.
Comments / 2