Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Truck hauling gravel overturns in near Palisades Center in West Nyack
Police say the driver was traveling south around 9 a.m. on Route 303 when he veered off and rolled over.
News 12
Port Jervis substitute fired after students report being 'inappropriately touched.'
An investigation is underway in Deerpark after two Port Jervis Middle School students reported being "inappropriately touched" by a substitute math teacher last Thursday. Authorities say the incident was not sexual in nature but that the students said it made them "feel uncomfortable." The Port Jervis School District sent a...
Ex-Fairfield public works director pleads guilty to environmental fraud charges
The former director of public works in Fairfield has pleaded guilty to several counts of environmental and fraud offenses.
News 12
Republicans win NY's 1st, 2nd Congressional Districts as results in Suffolk races delayed by 3 hours
Suffolk County Election Night results were finally posted to the state Board of Election's website three hours after polls closed. Board of Election commissioners for the county say they faced more delays than they anticipated posting results. They say delays were due to the cyberattack - citing additional passwords and...
Passionate voters speak out at Biden-Hochul rally in Sarah Lawrence College
Voters said they hoped to hear more about Hochul's plan for the economy, education, and public safety -- if New Yorkers elect her to a full term.
News 12
Two dead in separate crashes involving deer in New Jersey
Police are urging drivers to be vigilant for deer on the roadways after two separate, fatal crashes in the state on Sunday. Authorities say a deer caused a head-on crash between two cars on Interstate 94 in Fredon late in the day. A 19-year-old woman was killed and her 18-year-old...
News 12
Gov. Kathy Hochul declares victory in New York governor's race, Zeldin does not concede
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared victory late Tuesday night over Republican Lee Zeldin. At 11:27 p.m., she had a 55% to 45% lead over the congressman with 68% of the vote counted in the state. If declared the victor, she would make history by becoming the first woman to win election...
Proposed law could extend the length of a school day in New Jersey
A New Jersey lawmaker has reintroduced her bill that would allow New Jersey schools to explore extending the length of a school day.
VOTE 2022: Tight race expected for New York governor's seat
Shirley Congressman Lee Zeldin has been gaining ground in recent weeks on Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Powerball fever hits New Jersey as jackpot climbs to nearly $2 billion
Monday’s Powerball jackpot prize is worth an estimated $1.9 billion – the largest lottery prize ever offered.
