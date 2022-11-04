Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Children's Low Cost or Free Activities: November 14-15, 2022Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningPaisley, FL
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmatesAabha GopanSummerfield, FL
Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Reasonably Priced, Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
villages-news.com
There should be no HUD housing in The Villages
Why is there HUD housing in The Villages? There should be none allowed in The Villages. We have to pay large sums of money for everything to live in The Villages. Nobody should be getting a free ride. Let’s start the process to make sure no HUD housing is available in The Villages.
villages-news.com
Villagers in Sumter County narrowly reject independent fire district
Villagers in Sumter County have narrowly rejected a referendum that would have created an independent fire district. The vote in Tuesday’s election was 35,207 against and 33,225 in support of the measure. The percentage breakdown was 51.45 percent against and 48.55 percent in favor of the referendum. The referendum...
villages-news.com
Applicants sought to replace outgoing supervisor in CDD 3
The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in filling Seat 4, which is vacant as Supervisor Tilman Dean opted not to run again after 20 years of service on the board. The four-year term will run through November 2026. Any interested applicants must...
Villages Daily Sun
The Villages and surrounding communities plan to honor veterans at multiple events
When the nation pauses on Veterans Day to thank and honor those who have served our country, several organizations and cities in the area are inviting the community to mark the holiday. The Villages is no stranger to military service. In fact, 16% of Villagers have donned a U.S. military...
villages-news.com
Inspector shuts down IHOP in The Villages after sewage found backing up in drain
An inspector shut down the International House of Pancakes restaurant in The Villages after sewage was found backing up in a drain in the kitchen. The inspector visited the restaurant at 2480 Wedgewood Lane on Nov. 2 and found that the floor drain between the dish machine and the three-compartment sink in the kitchen was not draining and had standing water around it, according to an inspection report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. While the hand wash sink was running, the floor drain started “bubbling.”
villages-news.com
Foreclosure sale could resolve long-standing problems at home in The Villages
A foreclosure sale could resolve long-standing problems at a home in The Villages. The foreclosure sale is set for Nov. 17 at the home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo. The home was the subject of two public hearings Friday before the Community Development District 2...
leesburg-news.com
National company acquires home health care business founded by woman in Lake County
Alana Healthcare has announced the acquisition of Eustis-based Preferred Home Health Providers, which provides in-home health care services in Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties. Founded in 2006 by Bernadine Ukah, Preferred Home Health Providers has been recognized and certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for its high-quality...
westorlandonews.com
Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor
Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
floridapolitics.com
Diana Finegan faces NPA opponent for Citrus County Commission District 2
Paul Grogan has conducted no campaigning other than on social media. On paper, this is a no-brainer. Diana Finegan was the first candidate who announced for the Citrus County Commission. She collected over $65,000 in campaign contributions and won what many thought would be a tight District 2 Republican Primary with 57% of the vote.
villages-news.com
District Office offers information about trash pickup on Veterans Day
The District Office has offered the following information about trash pickup on Veterans Day, which is this Friday, Nov. 11. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.
villages-news.com
Lake and Sumter counties in State of Emergency as subtropical storm nears
Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued Executive Order (EO) 22-253, declaring a State of Emergency for 34 counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Lake County and Sumter County are included in the State of Emergency. DeSantis said he issued the executive order in an abundance of caution so...
villages-news.com
New internet cafe owner in The Villages hoping to win permit approval
The new owner of an internet cafe in The Villages is hoping to win approval of a permit so he can continue its operation. Timothy Cole is purchasing the Winners World internet cafe located on Buenos Aires Boulevard. Winners World was previously owned by James Daugherty. Cole is asking the...
Marion County Public Schools announces school closure due to storm
Based on multiple weather forecasts calling for tropical storm-force winds, Marion County Public Schools is cancelling school Thursday and all extra-curricular activities starting Wednesday afternoon with the exception of Marion Afterschool Programs. The decision comes as subtropical storm Nicole makes her way to Florida’s east coast. The district plans...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are Central Florida’s early voting figures ahead of Election Day
Election Day is Tuesday, and those who didn’t vote by mail or come out for early voting will have their final chance to cast a ballot in the 2022 midterm elections. As of Monday evening, here are the numbers for Central Florida’s early voters and mail-in ballots. [TRENDING:...
Neighbors say neigh to six horses in residential area
The Marion County Planning & Zoning Board approved a Special Use permit on Oct. 24 for a property owner to have six horses in the Forest of Golden Hills community in a 7-0 vote over objections from neighboring landowners, one of whom, Bernie Little, is the president of the group Horse Farms Forever.
alachuachronicle.com
Text to Republicans comes from the same PAC that is telling people to vandalize Single-Member District signs
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Republicans are receiving text tonight that advise them to vote against Single-Member Districts, saying the ballot measure will “turn the whole county into the City of Gainesville and will allow Woke Socialists to take over,” but those texts are coming from a PAC called Alachua County’s Future that is also advising people to vandalize signs promoting Single-Member Districts and to remove and throw away those signs.
ocala-news.com
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital receives 37 Healthgrades Quality Awards
HCA Florida Healthcare announced last week that its hospitals were recognized with over 650 quality awards from Healthgrades, including 37 awards that were received by HCA Florida Ocala Hospital. Healthgrades, a leading marketplace that connects doctors and patients, recognizes high-performing hospitals for their commitment to delivering excellence in patient care...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake officials can’t give away water for Sumter County development
If this is true it must stop. Apparently, Sumter County developers are once again coming to Lady Lake requesting water and sewer services in northeast Sumter County. Really!. Sumter County is one of the fastest growing counties in the USA but they cannot provide water and sewer services for their own development? Lady Lake commissioners should once and for all stop this at the gate. Lady Lake is a relatively small community. It has five wards, three of which are located in The Villages. Those three wards get water and sewer from The Villages. If The Villages ever decides it is no longer profitable to do so, where will those three wards get water and sewer?
villages-news.com
Man friend arrested after woman places 911 call from Lake Sumter Apartments
A man was arrested after a woman placed a 911 call from the Lake Sumter Apartments. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday to the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road after 35-year-old Bryan James Myers of Lady Lake began “yelling and cursing” at a woman and threatened to hurt her, according to an arrest report. He grabbed the woman by her arm and began squeezing and shaking it. He refused to stop when the woman asked him to do so, the report indicated. The woman was able to call 911. There was a witness to the attack.
Villages Daily Sun
Casey DeSantis rallies Sumter for final push
With Election Day approaching, Florida’s first lady predicts a voting surge for her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, and fellow Republicans on Tuesday’s ballot. Casey DeSantis told rally attendees gathered Sunday at Brownwood Hotel and Spa in The Villages that, with their help, she thinks they’ll win the women’s vote — and the independent vote, the Hispanic vote and the parent vote. “To be honest with you,” she said, “I think we’re going to have the highest Republican turnout in the history of this state for a midterm.” Sunday’s event, part of the Stand with DeSantis Tour with First Lady Casey DeSantis, brought together DeSantis, State Attorney General Ashley Moody and State Rep. Blaise Ingoglia to speak in Sumter County.
