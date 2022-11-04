ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

villages-news.com

There should be no HUD housing in The Villages

Why is there HUD housing in The Villages? There should be none allowed in The Villages. We have to pay large sums of money for everything to live in The Villages. Nobody should be getting a free ride. Let’s start the process to make sure no HUD housing is available in The Villages.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers in Sumter County narrowly reject independent fire district

Villagers in Sumter County have narrowly rejected a referendum that would have created an independent fire district. The vote in Tuesday’s election was 35,207 against and 33,225 in support of the measure. The percentage breakdown was 51.45 percent against and 48.55 percent in favor of the referendum. The referendum...
villages-news.com

Applicants sought to replace outgoing supervisor in CDD 3

The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in filling Seat 4, which is vacant as Supervisor Tilman Dean opted not to run again after 20 years of service on the board. The four-year term will run through November 2026. Any interested applicants must...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Inspector shuts down IHOP in The Villages after sewage found backing up in drain

An inspector shut down the International House of Pancakes restaurant in The Villages after sewage was found backing up in a drain in the kitchen. The inspector visited the restaurant at 2480 Wedgewood Lane on Nov. 2 and found that the floor drain between the dish machine and the three-compartment sink in the kitchen was not draining and had standing water around it, according to an inspection report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. While the hand wash sink was running, the floor drain started “bubbling.”
westorlandonews.com

Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor

Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Diana Finegan faces NPA opponent for Citrus County Commission District 2

Paul Grogan has conducted no campaigning other than on social media. On paper, this is a no-brainer. Diana Finegan was the first candidate who announced for the Citrus County Commission. She collected over $65,000 in campaign contributions and won what many thought would be a tight District 2 Republican Primary with 57% of the vote.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

District Office offers information about trash pickup on Veterans Day

The District Office has offered the following information about trash pickup on Veterans Day, which is this Friday, Nov. 11. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Gazette

Marion County Public Schools announces school closure due to storm

Based on multiple weather forecasts calling for tropical storm-force winds, Marion County Public Schools is cancelling school Thursday and all extra-curricular activities starting Wednesday afternoon with the exception of Marion Afterschool Programs. The decision comes as subtropical storm Nicole makes her way to Florida’s east coast. The district plans...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Text to Republicans comes from the same PAC that is telling people to vandalize Single-Member District signs

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Republicans are receiving text tonight that advise them to vote against Single-Member Districts, saying the ballot measure will “turn the whole county into the City of Gainesville and will allow Woke Socialists to take over,” but those texts are coming from a PAC called Alachua County’s Future that is also advising people to vandalize signs promoting Single-Member Districts and to remove and throw away those signs.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital receives 37 Healthgrades Quality Awards

HCA Florida Healthcare announced last week that its hospitals were recognized with over 650 quality awards from Healthgrades, including 37 awards that were received by HCA Florida Ocala Hospital. Healthgrades, a leading marketplace that connects doctors and patients, recognizes high-performing hospitals for their commitment to delivering excellence in patient care...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake officials can’t give away water for Sumter County development

If this is true it must stop. Apparently, Sumter County developers are once again coming to Lady Lake requesting water and sewer services in northeast Sumter County. Really!. Sumter County is one of the fastest growing counties in the USA but they cannot provide water and sewer services for their own development? Lady Lake commissioners should once and for all stop this at the gate. Lady Lake is a relatively small community. It has five wards, three of which are located in The Villages. Those three wards get water and sewer from The Villages. If The Villages ever decides it is no longer profitable to do so, where will those three wards get water and sewer?
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Man friend arrested after woman places 911 call from Lake Sumter Apartments

A man was arrested after a woman placed a 911 call from the Lake Sumter Apartments. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday to the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road after 35-year-old Bryan James Myers of Lady Lake began “yelling and cursing” at a woman and threatened to hurt her, according to an arrest report. He grabbed the woman by her arm and began squeezing and shaking it. He refused to stop when the woman asked him to do so, the report indicated. The woman was able to call 911. There was a witness to the attack.
LADY LAKE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Casey DeSantis rallies Sumter for final push

With Election Day approaching, Florida’s first lady predicts a voting surge for her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, and fellow Republicans on Tuesday’s ballot. Casey DeSantis told rally attendees gathered Sunday at Brownwood Hotel and Spa in The Villages that, with their help, she thinks they’ll win the women’s vote — and the independent vote, the Hispanic vote and the parent vote. “To be honest with you,” she said, “I think we’re going to have the highest Republican turnout in the history of this state for a midterm.” Sunday’s event, part of the Stand with DeSantis Tour with First Lady Casey DeSantis, brought together DeSantis, State Attorney General Ashley Moody and State Rep. Blaise Ingoglia to speak in Sumter County.
FLORIDA STATE

