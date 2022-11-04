Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Bangor Mall has final Craft Fair of the year this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking for another way to shop local this holiday season, here’s an idea. The Bangor Mall is having its last Craft Fair of the year this weekend. It will include new artists, large Transformers characters, and even a visit from Santa. Admission...
wabi.tv
Maine Visitor Centers collect food for state-wide drive
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Maine is a welcoming state to those who live here, and to those who are here for a visit. Whether you’re a Mainer taking a day trip on I-95 or you’re coming from out of state, Visitor Centers around the state are there for you.
wabi.tv
Furry Friends at 4: Tank
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Tank, a 3-year-old mixed breed. For more information, click here.
Auburn, Maine Artist Has Designed Walmart Pole Stickers – Here’s How to Get Yours
The Auburn Walmart pole that drivers have smacked hard into more times than we can count is a thing of Maine legend. It's right up there with Paul Bunyan. There should be a giant statute of the Auburn Wall Mart pole erected in the city to pay homage to those that have squared off against the pole and lost very badly.
The Best Frappes in Maine are Still in Brunswick at a New Shoppe
If you are in the mood for a frappe and are having a hard time finding one, the search is over!. I guess it's important to know the difference between a frappe and a shake. This is a frappe. New England Today broke it down,. According to the American Heritage...
A SEA OF YELLOW: Augusta Wal Mart Staff Descend on Camp Out Hunger
The donations that came in throughout this week have been remarkable to watch and to witness for all of us at the radio station. You all are amazing and helped us to feed our brothers and sisters in Maine who are struggling with hunger. But there was one group of...
wabi.tv
Windswept Gardens hosts indoor craft fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over the weekend Windswept Gardens welcomed in the public for their Harvest Fest. While the weather in November is traditionally frightful. Inside the greenhouse it was certainly delightful. “And now we know why Frosty melted!” said vendor Laura Scott of the warmth inside the greenhouse.
wabi.tv
Maine Discovery Museum getting exhibit update
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve visited the Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor recently, you may have noticed something is missing. Over the last month, the long-standing river exhibit has been demolished to make way for a new and improved one. We’re told it took a lot of wear...
A Four Bedroom House in Augusta, Maine For Under $200K? Finally!
For literal years now the real estate market in Maine, and all over the country, has been exploding with crazy home values and offers coming in way over the asking price. Finally, at least it seems, some of these prices and values are starting to cool off a little bit.
Retired Maine Veteran Pleads For Your Help To Find This
We put a lot of love into objects that we hold dear, don't we? I have a thimble that my dad gave me a long time ago and because of the memories that the item holds I have always kept it. We all have become pretty attached to certain items,...
This Magical Tree House in Maine With a Hot Tub is the Perfect Escape
As the craziness of the holiday season sets in, I can't think of a better place to unplug than this tree house sanctuary in Georgetown, Maine. Can you imagine sipping on your coffee in the morning and watching the sun peek up over the trees from this divine deck?. Or...
wabi.tv
Challenger Learning Center hosts annual potato drive
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s that time of year!. You can stock up on your potatoes and help your community, in one sweep. The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor is hosting their Annual Spud Drive. The drive supports them and the Salvation Army of Bangor. $25 gets you a...
wabi.tv
Bangor Community Connector offers free Election Day rides
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor voters in need of a ride Tuesday have a free option courtesy of the Community Connector. Election Day is a free fare day. Bus drivers will take riders to and from the Cross Insurance Center to vote. The City says you just have to inform...
Bangor Only Has 6 Of The Top 10 Best Fast Food Chains In The U.S.
Is there anything on this list that you would love to see here in the Bangor area?. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6
This weekend is going to be beautiful weather-wise so you will probably want to get out of the house. The good news for you is that you can get out and check out one of these events going on this weekend. With the holiday season quickly approaching, there is no shortage of craft fairs this weekend. If there is something going on that I didn't mention, feel free to mention it in the comments section, so others can check it out. Don't forget to turn your clocks back and check the batteries in your smoke detectors this weekend for daylight savings time.
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?
Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
Maine's trophy arctic char may hold a climate change key
ORONO, Maine — University of Maine graduate student Brad Erdman and his classmate, Julia, left Orono on Halloween morning. This wasn't for a typical adventure on the 31st, as the two students headed to Floods Pond in Otis to go fishing. The fish they were after, however, is part...
‘Shed Happens’ On The Maine Interstate
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, if you see stupidity on the roads, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.
WMTW
Maine voters wait in long lines as big issues drive them to the polls
Mainers are heading to the polls and waiting in long lines. By 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, several polling locations were already seeing lines at least a half hour long, and election workers in places like Brunswick, Edgecomb, Lewiston and Portland tell Maine's Total Coverage that turnout has been steady. "Today is...
wabi.tv
Bangor faces plow driver shortage
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been a nice run of mild weather, but here in Maine we know the snow will be here eventually. In Bangor, the only question is - who will plow it?. The city’s public works department is down 13 people from its 40-person plow team. They would like to make at least five hires to get the deficit down to eight, which is what it was last year when they were able to make it work.
