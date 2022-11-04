BALTIMORE -- A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Linthicum Monday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.The collision happened in the northbound travel lanes around 7:15 p.m., according to authorities.The pedestrian may have been trying to cross the road when they were hit by what investigators believe may be a white Lexus-model vehicle. That vehicle fled the area following the crash, police said.The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing when the vehicle struck them, according to authorities.Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel pronounced the person dead at the crash site, police said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore will perform an autopsy on the pedestrian while Traffic Safety Crash Investigators try to track down the driver, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the deadly crash should contact investigators at 410-222-8573.Anonymous tipsters can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO