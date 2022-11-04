ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland state trooper to receive medal in Baltimore for saving trapped tow truck driver

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland state trooper who saved a tow truck driver pinned beneath a sport-utility vehicle earlier this year will receive a "Courage Under Fire" award from the tow truck industry, according to authorities.Trooper Jason Reid rescued the tow truck driver on the morning of May 23, according to the Maryland State Police. The 51-year-old tow truck driver had been removing a Chevrolet Equinox from a crash site on Interstate 495 in Silver Spring, Maryland, when the sport-utility vehicle slipped off the back of the tow truck and pinned him.Despite having never operated a tow truck, Reid used the truck's...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Couple Hit, Killed While Walking Near Montgomery County Voting Center

A 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man died Tuesday morning after a driver hit them as they walked toward a polling place in Gaithersburg, Maryland, witnesses and police said. Gaithersburg city police said officers responded about 7:20 a.m. to School Drive and Muddy Branch Road, near Fields Road Elementary School,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Wbaltv.com

Medical Alert: Maryland hospitals coping with perfect storm of infections

In this Medical Alert segment, emergency rooms across the state are filling up at a rapid rate thanks to a triple-demic of infections, including COVID-19, RSV, and the flu. Joining us with how hospitals are dealing with the recent surge is the President and CEO of Maryland Hospital Association, Bob Atlas. He shares how Maryland hospitals are coping with this perfect storm of infections.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Body Recovered at Pond in Rockville

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call of a person/body found in a pond near Southlawn Lane/Red Gate Park in Rockville at approximately 10am, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. The police department assisted with the recovery of the body, as it was not...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Election Day Tragedy: Couple Heading To Vote Killed By Vehicle Near Maryland Polling Place

An elderly man and woman have died after being struck by a vehicle while walking to a polling place to go vote, reports Fox 5 DC. The collision that took the lives of the 70-year-old woman and 65-year-old man occurred around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The pair were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg to vote, continued the outlet.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pedestrian killed in Linthicum by motorist who fled crash site, police say

BALTIMORE -- A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Linthicum Monday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.The collision happened in the northbound travel lanes around 7:15 p.m., according to authorities.The pedestrian may have been trying to cross the road when they were hit by what investigators believe may be a white Lexus-model vehicle. That vehicle fled the area following the crash, police said.The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing when the vehicle struck them, according to authorities.Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel pronounced the person dead at the crash site, police said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore will perform an autopsy on the pedestrian while Traffic Safety Crash Investigators try to track down the driver, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the deadly crash should contact investigators at 410-222-8573.Anonymous tipsters can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man's hand severed after cutting incident in SW Baltimore

A man was rushed into surgery Tuesday morning after his hand was severed in southwest Baltimore, city police said. City police said officers responded to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue around 10:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a cutting. Officers found a 32-year-old man suffering from injuries sustained from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Commitment 2022: Live update from polling places across Maryland

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — WBAL-TV's Breana Ross goes live from a polling location in Baltimore City at Furley Elementary School where there was some confusion about on where to go and vote. 11 News will keep you updated on any issues happening around the Baltimore area. Stay tuned to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Tropical Storm Nicole to bring heavy rain to Maryland this weekend

BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service says Tropical Storm Nicole will likely bring heavy rains to Maryland this weekend. Nicole is currently passing near The Bahamas and is expected to strengthen before hitting eastern Florida and moving up the East Coast. A Hurricane Warning has already been issued for portions...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal

Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County breaks ground for new Ripken field in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County broke ground Monday on what will become the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation's latest Youth Development Park in Essex. As part of the planned $2.3 million upgrade, the grass field at The Fields at Renaissance Park will become a synthetic turf field, and there are plans to install an energy-efficient LED field lighting system, permanent seating stands, a scoreboard and expanded sidewalk connections.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

