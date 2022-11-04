Read full article on original website
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feet
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Maryland witness at Riverdale Park reported watching and photographing a “low-flying, single, non-rotary craft with three-to-four distinct solid red lights” at about 10:21 p.m. on April 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Maryland state trooper to receive medal in Baltimore for saving trapped tow truck driver
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland state trooper who saved a tow truck driver pinned beneath a sport-utility vehicle earlier this year will receive a "Courage Under Fire" award from the tow truck industry, according to authorities.Trooper Jason Reid rescued the tow truck driver on the morning of May 23, according to the Maryland State Police. The 51-year-old tow truck driver had been removing a Chevrolet Equinox from a crash site on Interstate 495 in Silver Spring, Maryland, when the sport-utility vehicle slipped off the back of the tow truck and pinned him.Despite having never operated a tow truck, Reid used the truck's...
NBC Washington
Couple Hit, Killed While Walking Near Montgomery County Voting Center
A 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man died Tuesday morning after a driver hit them as they walked toward a polling place in Gaithersburg, Maryland, witnesses and police said. Gaithersburg city police said officers responded about 7:20 a.m. to School Drive and Muddy Branch Road, near Fields Road Elementary School,...
Wbaltv.com
Medical Alert: Maryland hospitals coping with perfect storm of infections
In this Medical Alert segment, emergency rooms across the state are filling up at a rapid rate thanks to a triple-demic of infections, including COVID-19, RSV, and the flu. Joining us with how hospitals are dealing with the recent surge is the President and CEO of Maryland Hospital Association, Bob Atlas. He shares how Maryland hospitals are coping with this perfect storm of infections.
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
Wbaltv.com
Weather Talk: When could Maryland see its first snowfall?
Meteorologist Tony Pann asks Marylanders, 11 News team the most important question: When could Maryland see its first snowfall?. Want to weigh in? Click here to guess.
mocoshow.com
Body Recovered at Pond in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call of a person/body found in a pond near Southlawn Lane/Red Gate Park in Rockville at approximately 10am, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. The police department assisted with the recovery of the body, as it was not...
Election Day Tragedy: Couple Heading To Vote Killed By Vehicle Near Maryland Polling Place
An elderly man and woman have died after being struck by a vehicle while walking to a polling place to go vote, reports Fox 5 DC. The collision that took the lives of the 70-year-old woman and 65-year-old man occurred around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8. The pair were crossing School Drive heading to Field Roads Elementary School in Gaithersburg to vote, continued the outlet.
Pedestrian killed in Linthicum by motorist who fled crash site, police say
BALTIMORE -- A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Linthicum Monday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.The collision happened in the northbound travel lanes around 7:15 p.m., according to authorities.The pedestrian may have been trying to cross the road when they were hit by what investigators believe may be a white Lexus-model vehicle. That vehicle fled the area following the crash, police said.The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing when the vehicle struck them, according to authorities.Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel pronounced the person dead at the crash site, police said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore will perform an autopsy on the pedestrian while Traffic Safety Crash Investigators try to track down the driver, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the deadly crash should contact investigators at 410-222-8573.Anonymous tipsters can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man's hand severed after cutting incident in SW Baltimore
A man was rushed into surgery Tuesday morning after his hand was severed in southwest Baltimore, city police said. City police said officers responded to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue around 10:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a cutting. Officers found a 32-year-old man suffering from injuries sustained from...
Wbaltv.com
Commitment 2022: Live update from polling places across Maryland
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — WBAL-TV's Breana Ross goes live from a polling location in Baltimore City at Furley Elementary School where there was some confusion about on where to go and vote. 11 News will keep you updated on any issues happening around the Baltimore area. Stay tuned to...
Nottingham MD
Tropical Storm Nicole to bring heavy rain to Maryland this weekend
BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service says Tropical Storm Nicole will likely bring heavy rains to Maryland this weekend. Nicole is currently passing near The Bahamas and is expected to strengthen before hitting eastern Florida and moving up the East Coast. A Hurricane Warning has already been issued for portions...
“Forever Chemicals” National Report Shows Highest Levels in Md. Waterways
One of Maryland’s leading riverkeeper organizations is calling for the state to increase testing for “forever chemicals” in local waterways—after a national report found more of the chemicals in Maryland waterways than anywhere else. The Waterkeeper Alliance tracked levels of PFAs (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), manmade...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Peace of Mind: Mental health issues facing Maryland's veterans
Every Sunday Morning, we shine a light on mental health in our Maryland Peace of Mind segment. As we approach Veteran's Day, we're checking in on our Maryland veterans. Joining us is Dr. Aaron Jacoby, director of the Maryland VA's mental health clinical center.
WGAL
Five people attack victim with pieces of cinder block in Chambersburg, police say
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A group of people attacked another person with pieces of cinder block in Chambersburg, Franklin County, according to police. Police said the male victim was attacked by a group of five others Monday night on the 100 block of Lincoln Way West. Police released a photo...
Hiker flown off Sugarloaf Mountain after medical emergency
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland State Police helicopter crew was near the summit of Sugarloaf Mountain Saturday after it received a report about an injured hiker. MSP received the call around 2:30 p.m. The hiker had some kind of medical issue, and reaching the hiker on the ground, then taking the […]
Nottingham MD
Record-shattering Powerball jackpot won in California, $1 million ticket sold in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE, MD—Although Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning, it delivered a record-shattering jackpot on a winning ticket sold in California, along with nine prizes of at least $50,000 on tickets sold in Maryland, including a $1 million second-tier win in Catonsville. The estimated annuity value...
Seven Reasons to Move to Maryland's Eastern Shore in 2022
Known for Blue Crabs and Baltimore, Maryland is a one-of-a-kind state with a unique landscape. In Maryland, you can experience mountains, beaches, cities, and small towns all in the same day, but there are two sides to this state you can choose to live in.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal
Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County breaks ground for new Ripken field in Essex
ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County broke ground Monday on what will become the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation's latest Youth Development Park in Essex. As part of the planned $2.3 million upgrade, the grass field at The Fields at Renaissance Park will become a synthetic turf field, and there are plans to install an energy-efficient LED field lighting system, permanent seating stands, a scoreboard and expanded sidewalk connections.
