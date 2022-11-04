ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Adam Silver steps in with Kyrie Irving with Nets star’s future in question

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver met with Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving as a step toward reconciliation after his suspension for tweeting about an antisemitic film. After giving Kyrie Irving several days to properly apologize for tweeting about an antisemitic film, the Brooklyn Nets suspended the superstar guard on Nov. 3 for five games without pay.
