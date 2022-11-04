Read full article on original website
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
NBA Executive Thinks LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are In Decline: "LeBron Doesn't Even Look Like A Main Option Right Now."
An NBA executive suggests LeBron James and Anthony Davis are declining.
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
LeBron James praises Cavs while taking hilarious shot at ‘grandpa’ Kevin Love
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a fantastic dig at Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love following the Lakers’ loss to Cleveland on Sunday. James praised the Cavs for their play so far this season, and he called Love a “grandpa” watching over the team that is led by young stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Kyrie Irving's full explanation for why he promoted an antisemitic film
Kyrie Irving took questions from the media on Saturday night for the first time since he became involved in another off-court controversy, after sharing a link on Twitter to an antisemitic film, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.”. Nets governor Joe Tsai publicly rebuked Irving on Twitter on...
Ohio State Fans: Get $300 PLUS NBA League Pass Free Before Offer Ends
As the legalization of sports betting in Ohio rapidly approaches on January 1, 2023, you’ll soon be able to bet on the Buckeyes as much as you’d like. Thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook’s fantastic new promo for Buckeyes fans, you’ll have an extra $300 in your bankroll on January 1. PLUS, you’ll receive three free months of NBA League Pass as soon as you sign up! Here’s how it works and what to do:
Adam Silver steps in with Kyrie Irving with Nets star’s future in question
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver met with Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving as a step toward reconciliation after his suspension for tweeting about an antisemitic film. After giving Kyrie Irving several days to properly apologize for tweeting about an antisemitic film, the Brooklyn Nets suspended the superstar guard on Nov. 3 for five games without pay.
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving
