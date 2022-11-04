BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Elections Director Armstead Jones is hospitalized on Election Day, WJZ media partner the Baltimore Banner reports. Deputy Director Abigail Goldman will oversee operations in Jones' place. She told the Baltimore Banner Jones has "been out of the office for some personal issues for about a week now and we put everything in place ahead of today." Jones confirmed to the Banner he was unwell but didn't specify why he was in the hospital. Goldman told the outlet everything has been "running smoothly" and that the agency has backup systems in place for these circumstances.

