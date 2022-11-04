Read full article on original website
County Executive Olszewski breaks ground on new Cal Ripken Sr. development park
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski breaks ground on the new Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation Youth Development Park.
Anne Arundel County executive's race: 2022 election results
ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The 2022 Anne Arundel County executive's race saw incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman facing a challenge from Republican County Councilwoman Jessica Haire. Don't see Anne Arundel County election results? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download it now. Watch WBAL-TV 11...
Baltimore County breaks ground for new Ripken field in Essex
ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County broke ground Monday on what will become the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation's latest Youth Development Park in Essex. As part of the planned $2.3 million upgrade, the grass field at The Fields at Renaissance Park will become a synthetic turf field, and there are plans to install an energy-efficient LED field lighting system, permanent seating stands, a scoreboard and expanded sidewalk connections.
Baltimore City elections director reportedly hospitalized
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Elections Director Armstead Jones is hospitalized on Election Day, WJZ media partner the Baltimore Banner reports. Deputy Director Abigail Goldman will oversee operations in Jones' place. She told the Baltimore Banner Jones has "been out of the office for some personal issues for about a week now and we put everything in place ahead of today." Jones confirmed to the Banner he was unwell but didn't specify why he was in the hospital. Goldman told the outlet everything has been "running smoothly" and that the agency has backup systems in place for these circumstances.
Police responding to aggravated assault find man with severed hand in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the southwest neighborhood of Rognel Heights on Tuesday morning and found a 32-year-old man with a severed hand, authorities said.Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were sent to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue to assist an assault victim, police said.The man had also sustained a severe laceration to the forehead, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Hours later, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were still unable to find the man's hand, according to authorities.
Crime DOES pay in Baltimore
Heated interactions between squeegee kids and drivers continue to rise. A list of recommendations from Baltimore City Mayor, Brandon Scott, is expected to be released later this week. Likely in this list, squeegee kids coming up with their own code of conduct and receiving a guaranteed income. This is similar...
Paintball gun robbers: police look at connection between cases in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a group of people with a paintball gun robbed someone early Sunday morning and that the incident may be connected to other cases. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the person who was robbed was walking along Georgia Avenue near Linden Lane in Glen […]
Man fatally stabbed at laundromat in Owings Mills
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — UPDATE (11/8): Baltimore County police announced on Tuesday the arrest of Julian Funderburk, 29, on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Jerry Lewis, 39. ORIGINAL STORY (11/7): Baltimore County police are investigating a fatal stabbing Monday afternoon at a laundromat in Owings Mills.
Commitment 2022: Live update from polling places across Maryland
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — WBAL-TV's Breana Ross goes live from a polling location in Baltimore City at Furley Elementary School where there was some confusion about on where to go and vote. 11 News will keep you updated on any issues happening around the Baltimore area. Stay tuned to...
Person dies in one-car crash in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE - A person was killed in a single-car crash Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County. Officers responded to the crash around 1:30 p.m. at Central Avenue and Queen Anne Bridge Road in Davidsonville. Police said one person died at the scene. No other information was provided.
Paintball Gun Bandits Suspected In Several Attacks Within Hours Across Maryland City
Detectives are investigating an attempted robbery in Glen Burnie after a victim was shot with a paintball gun multiple times, authorities say. The victim was attacked in the area of Georgia Avenue and Linden Lane on Sunday, Nov. 6 around 1 a.m., according to Baltimore police. Investigators say that the...
Maryland Transportation Authority police investigate shooting in Baltimore City
Maryland Transportation Authority police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday evening in Baltimore City
Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results
-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
Beloved soccer coach killed by security guard at an East Baltimore bar
The coach of a local championship soccer team is dead tonight after being shot by a security guard at a bar in East Baltimore.
Funeral service set for fallen Baltimore City firefighter
Funeral services are set for a fallen Baltimore City firefighter, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 announced Tuesday. Video above: Baltimore City Fire Department honors fallen firefighter/EMT. Visitation for Juan Wilson will be Nov. 14-15 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Wylie Funeral Home...
Maryland state trooper to receive medal in Baltimore for saving trapped tow truck driver
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland state trooper who saved a tow truck driver pinned beneath a sport-utility vehicle earlier this year will receive a "Courage Under Fire" award from the tow truck industry, according to authorities.Trooper Jason Reid rescued the tow truck driver on the morning of May 23, according to the Maryland State Police. The 51-year-old tow truck driver had been removing a Chevrolet Equinox from a crash site on Interstate 495 in Silver Spring, Maryland, when the sport-utility vehicle slipped off the back of the tow truck and pinned him.Despite having never operated a tow truck, Reid used the truck's...
Suspects in string of burglaries, ATM thefts facing several charges in Baltimore Co.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men face several charges in Baltimore County after their involvement in a string of at least 26 burglaries and ATM thefts in and around the area. 44-year-old Stephan Vaughan, 39-year-old Frank Richardson, and 34-year-old Kobe Smith were arrested last week and now face charges including Second Degree Burglary, Destruction of Property, Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and several theft charges.
New state-of-the-art fitness center in Cherry Hill offers many amenities
The anticipation is almost over for the opening of a new, uniquely designed community center focusing on fitness and health in Cherry Hill. The Baltimore Department of Recreation and Parks will open the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center at 12:15 p.m. Friday. The $23 million project was designed and built with funding from the city, the state and the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership.
14-year-old student found with loaded gun at Parkville High School
A 14-year-old student at Parkville High School in Baltimore County has been arrested after he was found with a loaded handgun.
MTA officers seek tips on dispute between drivers, gunfire near I-395 in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Transportation Authority police officers are investigating a report of gunfire following a dispute between two vehicles on I-395 on Saturday, according to authorities.The gunfire erupted around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Russell Street, police said.MTA authorities have determined that a gray 2012 Hyundai Sonata and a black 2013 Honda Civic were involved in the dispute, according to authorities.Witnesses told investigators that the driver of the Hyundai Sonata stopped his vehicle in the travel section of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Russell Street, got out of his vehicle with a gun, and fired off a few rounds at the Honda Civic, police said.No one was injured by the gunfire, according to authorities.Anyone who saw the Hyundai Sonata or the Honda Civic, or who noticed suspicious activity along northbound I-395 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, should contact MTA officers at 443-915-7743.
