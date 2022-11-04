‘I’m about to break your window.’ Georgia cop suspended after woman films traffic stop

He was insane!! He had a total psychological break down! Did anyone see the footage? I was so scared that he really was going to break her window! Total nut case!
oh wow. what was he thinking. As soon as he learned her identity upon stopping her, he should've called for another offer to handle her if it was a legitimate reason for the traffic stop. I think the department made the right decision to terminate him.
I live in the next city over and have had a couple of run ins with this same cop. He's a complete tool, and apparently he doesn't like being honked at by a concrete mixer doing 55 when he pulls out in front of them dangerously close. He thinks he owns the city he's in.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comments / 37