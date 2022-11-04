(KKTV) - While Monday’s jackpot winner in the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing was located in Southern California, some in Colorado still saw big wins. Colorado lottery officials announced that two tickets in the state claimed prizes of $50,000 or higher in the drawing. One ticket was a $50,000 winner sold in Grand Junction, and the other was a $100,000 winner sold in Denver.

