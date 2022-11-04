ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Man arrested following SWAT situation in SE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a SWAT situation in Southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department (APD) said around 11:56 a.m., officers arrived to the 2500 block of Anken Drive attempting to serve a warrant for a man in an apartment. Shortly after, the man barricaded himself inside.
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT

Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin synagogue marks one year since arson damaged sanctuary

AUSTIN, Texas — An act of arson from Halloween 2021 is still impacting a local synagogue, and members say the hateful rhetoric that led up to it is still being heard. It’s now been a year since someone set fire to the massive front doors at Congregation Beth Israel in Central Austin. The fire caused extensive smoke damage to their sanctuary.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pedestrian killed, another injured following crash on E. Riverside

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) said one person was killed and another was injured following a crash on E. Riverside Drive. on Nov. 4. Police said on Friday, Nov. 4, around 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a sedan driven by Crystal Dominguez and a pedestrian, Jacky Gaschot, in the 800 block of E. Riverside Dr.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Police need help finding missing man

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help finding a missing man. Police say 76-year-old Paul Patterson was last seen yesterday, Nov. 6, around 4 p.m. leaving a medical facility in Northwest Austin near the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane. Patterson is in need of daily medication and...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Man accused of threatening ex with gun, burglarizing home

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old man is accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend with a gun and taking property from her home as she hid from him. Larry Delaine Hudson, Jr remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with his bond set at a total of $107,000 on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
KILLEEN, TX

