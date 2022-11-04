Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
fox7austin.com
Man arrested following SWAT situation in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a SWAT situation in Southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department (APD) said around 11:56 a.m., officers arrived to the 2500 block of Anken Drive attempting to serve a warrant for a man in an apartment. Shortly after, the man barricaded himself inside.
Woman found dead at Leander home identified by TCSO
The Travis County Sheriff's Office identified the woman found dead at a Leander home on Nov. 2.
SWAT callout ends with suspect arrest Tuesday morning near West Oak Hill
A SWAT callout happened in the West Oak Hill area Tuesday morning, authorities said.
kwhi.com
TWO AUSTIN PEOPLE ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT
Two Austin people were arrested Monday on Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle charges. Brenham Police report that Monday night at 10:40, Officers received information from Dispatch of a stolen vehicle out of Austin that was entering into Washington County. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a felony stop. Investigations led the driver Michelle Jaimes, 17 of Austin, and passenger Akeba Brown, 19 of Austin, to be placed in custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle with additional charges on Brown for Failure to ID with Intent Give False Info, and four active warrants out of Hays County: three counts of.
Central Texas family 'pleads for justice' in unsolved murder of 19-year-old
"Who gave you the right to take the life of somebody else for your own pleasure?" A Central Texas family is still pleading for justice in the unsolved murder of 19-year-old Alondra Santiago.
Youth shot in foot in north Austin, transported to hospital
Austin-Travis County EMS transported the victim to Dell Children's Hospital.
CBS Austin
Austin synagogue marks one year since arson damaged sanctuary
AUSTIN, Texas — An act of arson from Halloween 2021 is still impacting a local synagogue, and members say the hateful rhetoric that led up to it is still being heard. It’s now been a year since someone set fire to the massive front doors at Congregation Beth Israel in Central Austin. The fire caused extensive smoke damage to their sanctuary.
fox7austin.com
fox7austin.com
Austin Police need help finding missing man
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need your help finding a missing man. Police say 76-year-old Paul Patterson was last seen yesterday, Nov. 6, around 4 p.m. leaving a medical facility in Northwest Austin near the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane. Patterson is in need of daily medication and...
Austin man sentenced to 40 years for securities fraud
Texas Securities Commissioners Travis J. Iles announced Friday an Austin resident has been sentenced to serve 40 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree securities fraud.
KWTX
Man found guilty of setting puppy on fire, left in Killeen dumpster to appear in sentencing trial
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One of the suspects involved in an animal cruelty case that involved setting a puppy on fire is set to appear at a sentencing trial on Tuesday. Alex Manuel Cruz will appear in a Bell County courtroom. In April Cruz and Kieshsaw Rodriguez Aquino were indicted...
fox44news.com
Man accused of threatening ex with gun, burglarizing home
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old man is accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend with a gun and taking property from her home as she hid from him. Larry Delaine Hudson, Jr remained in the Bell County Jail Monday with his bond set at a total of $107,000 on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony.
One person dead following overnight auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead following a crash in North Austin that happened just after midnight on Nov. 6. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 a.m. off of the northbound I-35 service road near Grand Avenue Parkway. The adult patient was pronounced...
Sheriff’s office: 5 new fentanyl overdoses in Hays County, 1 fatal in last month
More people continue to overdose on the lethal drug fentanyl in Hays County. The sheriff's office said it's now seeing more college-aged students as well.
