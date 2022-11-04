Read full article on original website
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDogThe LanternColumbus, OH
How local record stores are keeping up with rising vinyl salesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Multi-million dollar investment coming to Center for Automotive ResearchThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sueing leads Buckeyes in ‘really emotional’ return to courtThe LanternColumbus, OH
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will host Indiana on Saturday in what will be its second-to-last home game of the season. The game between the Buckeyes and the Hoosiers will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play by play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. It’s the third time the trio has called an OSU game this season, including wins over Iowa and Penn State.
247Sports
What Indiana's Tom Allen said about Ohio State, QB situation, more
No. 2 Ohio State plays the team's penultimate home game of the 2022 season when the Buckeyes welcome Indiana to Ohio Stadium. It is the next chapter of a rivalry that goes back to 1901 and has seen 94 meetings between the two Big Ten teams. The Scarlet and Gray...
Tennessee Lady Vols: Three takeaways from 87-75 loss at Ohio State
Well that was a quick fall. After an offseason of incredible hype and entering the year ranked No. 5 in both polls, the Tennessee Lady Vols fell on the road to the Ohio State Buckeyes 87-75. UT built a 31-19 second-quarter lead but saw it evaporate over the next quarter and a half.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy blasts Ohio State for 'weather-dependent' offense following struggles vs. Northwestern
Greg McElroy weighed in on the Ohio State-Northwestern game on “Always College Football.”. On Monday morning McElroy did not hold back when discussing more of Ohio State’s offensive struggles during Saturday’s victory over Northwestern, 21-7. The Buckeyes struggled to move the ball offensively, dealing with a bout...
Tennessee Lady Vols season-opener preview at No. 15/14 Ohio State: Live stream, game time, TV, radio
Coming off their first Sweet 16 appearance in six years, with a ton of talent back and with five high-profile newcomers, the Tennessee Lady Vols are set to begin the 2022-23 year with tons of expectations. They have an immediate first test in the process. UT, ranked No. 5 in...
Michigan’s President Trolls Ohio State’s Performance Against Northwestern
Bad weather was at least partially to blame for the Buckeyes’ offensive struggles on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.
On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
Michigan president pokes fun at Ohio State’s struggles vs. Northwestern
The highly anticipated Michigan-Ohio State football game is still a few weeks away, but some of the trash talk already has started. However, it’s not the players on either team who fired the most recent salvo. That honor belongs to newly-hired Michigan president Santa Ono. During their 21-7 victory...
Men’s Basketball: Season Preview: Next chapter beginning in 2022-23 season at Ohio State
Ohio State senior guard Tanner Holden (1) and junior forward Zed Key (23) celebrate following an Ohio State three during Ohio State’s 101-57 win over Chaminade in Columbus on Tuesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Ohio State football must conquer Big Ten conditions to be King of the North: Nathan Baird’s observations
EVANSTON, Ill. — Three observations from Ohio State football’s 21-7 victory at Northwestern on Saturday. 1. You couldn’t fully appreciate the conditions whipping through Ryan Field until you went down and walked through them. Or tried to, anyway. I walked around a corner near the OSU locker...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football in the Week 11 college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s shakiest victory of the season, coupled with a major victory for defending national champion Georgia, created some separation at the top of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Georgia received all but one of the possible No. 1 votes to retain the...
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star DL from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist
After escaping with a narrow — and at times ugly — victory against Northwestern this weekend, the Buckeyes were also gathering some positive momentum on the recruiting trail. A longtime target along the interior defensive line narrowed down his recruitment and the Buckeyes were a beneficiary in that update. Plus, a top linebacker in next years cycle plans a visit to Columbus later this month.
Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Michigan's President
Ohio State's football program struggled against Northwestern on Saturday, but ultimately, the Buckeyes were able to escape Evanston, Illinois with a victory. Michigan's president had some fun with the Buckeyes following their close victory. “From my days in Ohio I recall that it can – on occasion – be windy...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
ocolly.com
OSU picks up Carroll, No. 1 wrestling recruit
Wrestling coach John Smith picked up No. 1 pound-for-pound recruit, Christian Carroll, according to Willie Saylor of Matscouts. Carroll, a class of 2023 prospect, is projected to join the Cowboys as a heavyweight. He is coming out of Elkhart, Indiana, and was previously committed to llinois and Penn. Last season, he went undefeated and won the Indiana state championship. He recently represented Team USA at the U20 World Championships in Bulgaria.
Ohio State ranks No. 2 in both AP and Coaches Top 25 polls
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked number two in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 college football polls released Sunday. >>No. 2 Ohio State uses C.J. Stroud’s legs to overcome sluggish start against Northwestern. The top five is the same for both polls. Georgia...
CBS Sports
Watch Ohio State vs. Robert Morris: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Robert Morris Colonials and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Value City Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 8-24 season, Robert Morris is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. OSU was 20-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 71-61.
Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral
Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk. Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel...
cwcolumbus.com
The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He was...
FanSided
