ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will host Indiana on Saturday in what will be its second-to-last home game of the season. The game between the Buckeyes and the Hoosiers will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play by play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. It’s the third time the trio has called an OSU game this season, including wins over Iowa and Penn State.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.

On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Fans: Get $300 PLUS NBA League Pass Free Before Offer Ends

As the legalization of sports betting in Ohio rapidly approaches on January 1, 2023, you’ll soon be able to bet on the Buckeyes as much as you’d like. Thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook’s fantastic new promo for Buckeyes fans, you’ll have an extra $300 in your bankroll on January 1. PLUS, you’ll receive three free months of NBA League Pass as soon as you sign up! Here’s how it works and what to do:
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Four-star DL from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist

After escaping with a narrow — and at times ugly — victory against Northwestern this weekend, the Buckeyes were also gathering some positive momentum on the recruiting trail. A longtime target along the interior defensive line narrowed down his recruitment and the Buckeyes were a beneficiary in that update. Plus, a top linebacker in next years cycle plans a visit to Columbus later this month.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Michigan's President

Ohio State's football program struggled against Northwestern on Saturday, but ultimately, the Buckeyes were able to escape Evanston, Illinois with a victory. Michigan's president had some fun with the Buckeyes following their close victory. “From my days in Ohio I recall that it can – on occasion – be windy...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

OSU picks up Carroll, No. 1 wrestling recruit

Wrestling coach John Smith picked up No. 1 pound-for-pound recruit, Christian Carroll, according to Willie Saylor of Matscouts. Carroll, a class of 2023 prospect, is projected to join the Cowboys as a heavyweight. He is coming out of Elkhart, Indiana, and was previously committed to llinois and Penn. Last season, he went undefeated and won the Indiana state championship. He recently represented Team USA at the U20 World Championships in Bulgaria.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Watch Ohio State vs. Robert Morris: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Robert Morris Colonials and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Value City Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 8-24 season, Robert Morris is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. OSU was 20-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 71-61.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He was...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy