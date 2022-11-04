Read full article on original website
Related
Transcript: Chase Elliott - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are joined by Chase Elliott. Q. Can you just kind of explain or walk us through the situation with the 1 car and what happened there?. CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, I'm not sure. I'm not sure. Looking forward to the off-season, and really proud of our team for the fight that we put in today. I felt like we just kind of peaked right there before we crashed, and I felt like we got our car driving pretty good, we just had our best pit stop of the day, so that was all really solid. And heck, we were right there next to the 22.
Speedway Digest
Transcript: Paul Wolfe - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief, and that is Paul Wolfe. Q. Paul, watching you on the pit box, you didn't immediately jump up or really react. It kind of looked like you were sitting there gathering yourself. What was going through your head? How did you just feel in that aftermath?
Speedway Digest
Bell Finishes Third in Final Point Standings
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing. What are your emotions today after everything you went through?. “Wow, wow, wow. Just from being out and then the wins at Charlotte and Martinsville and all of a sudden you wake up this morning and you are racing for a championship, and you are happy, you are elated and then your world comes crashing down. Whenever you get news like that, it puts it in perspective that there is more to this than racing. The whole Gibbs family is in all of our prayers. I’m thinking of them. Ultimately today, the best car won the championship. He was really strong. Proud of our 20 group though. We fought hard, and at the end of the race – the last pit stop, or what we thought was going to be the last pit stop, we were right there battling for it. I’m just proud to be in this position, proud to be at Joe Gibbs Racing and race this no. 20 car. The DeWalt Camry was – we were there, and hopefully, we can come back here next year.”
Transcript: Roger Penske - Press Conference - Phoenix Raceway
THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by our 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion owner, and that is Roger Penske. Q. Roger, your first time winning the INDYCAR and the NASCAR championship in the same season. After 56 years as a team owner, how does it feel to do something new?
Bacon Pockets $10-Grand Reward as Bubby Jones Master of Going Faster Champ
Brady Bacon won the opener. Brady Bacon won the closer. With those two victories, the Broken Arrow, Okla. native bookended the inaugural Bubby Jones Master of Going Faster series Presented by Spire Sports + Entertainment with success in 2022. With his victory in last Saturday’s 26th running of the Oval...
Speedway Digest
Transcript: Steve Phelps, Joey Logano - Victory Lane Interview - Phoenix Raceway
Q. Joey Logano, now a two-time Cup Series champion. Joey gets to pick up this trophy for a second time. And to hand out the hardware, we'll introduce NASCAR president, Steve Phelps. STEVE PHELPS: What an incredible season, but before we get to Joey and crown an unbelievable champion for...
Speedway Digest
Stewart-Haas Racing: NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale at Phoenix
Champion: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Race Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford) SHR Race Finish:. ● Chase Briscoe (Started 3rd, Finished 4th / Running, completed 312 of 312 laps)
Ford Performance NASCAR: Joey Logano Wins Second Cup Championship with Phoenix Victory (FULL PACKAGE)
Joey Logano won his second Cup Series championship with his victory today at Phoenix. The win is his fourth of the season and fifth overall counting the Clash at the Coliseum. Logano becomes the second Ford driver to win more than one title, joining David Pearson (1968-69). The win today...
Speedway Digest
Joey Logano captures 2022 Cup Series title Featured
Joey Logano, who won the race and the championship at Phoenix Raceway, makes history as one of two currently active Cup Series drivers to have multiple NASCAR Cup Series championships. The 32 year old Team Penske driver captured his second championship after beating out Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, and Chase Elliott for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.
Speedway Digest
Burton Finishes 19th In Phoenix Finale
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team ended the 2022 season with a 19th-place finish, their 13th top-20 of the year, as their Ford teammate Joey Logano won both the season finale at Phoenix Raceway and the 2022 Cup Series championship. It was the second Cup title for...
Toyota Statement on Coy Gibbs
Racing is a family and the relationships within the entire garage go so much deeper than on-track competition. Today, we lost a dear part of our family. The loss of Coy Gibbs is devastating to everyone at Toyota and TRD. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with Joe, Pat, Heather, Ty, Case, Jett and Elle and the entire Gibbs family and Joe Gibbs Racing family.
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Finish 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. “We had a solid day at Phoenix Raceway. Our Get Bioethanol Chevrolet started off tight, but throughout the day we were able to adjust on it and be in the fight at the end. There weren’t many cautions during the race today, so we had to be on top of our adjustments. Our pit crew did a great job on pit road and Justin Alexander laid out a good strategy that kept us in the top-20 all day. To leave the last race of the year finishing 13th and taking home 11th in points gives my RCR team momentum to start the 2023 season.”
Post-Race Report | Phoenix Raceway
"We’re really pleased with the day. We had a tough stop on our first pit stop, but we felt like the car was in a really good place. I think we just needed a little more to get on the same level as the top-10 cars, but overall, I think everyone did a great job. Compared to the first time we were here in the spring, we made a ton of progress. I think we have something we can build on."
Petty GMS Race Recap: Phoenix Raceway II
Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “We rebounded there at the end, our Petty GMS team was able to get the car a little bit better towards the end of the race. I’d say it was a decent end to the year. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to drive the No. 42 Chevy this season, we had a lot of memories made this season and I had a lot of fun behind the wheel. Thank you to Maury Gallagher, Richard Petty, the fans, and all of our partners. Onto what’s next for me.”
Joey Logano Wins 2022 Nascar Cup Series Championship on NBC and Peacock
Team Penske driver Joey Logano won the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship this afternoon on NBC and Peacock, his second career Cup Series title (2018), as he outdueled fellow Championship 4 contenders Ross Chastain (third place), Christopher Bell (10th), and Chase Elliott (28th) at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. RACE...
Car IQ Sponsoring Bryson’s Travel to USAC’s West Coast Midget Swing
Car IQ®, a leading provider of vehicle payment solutions, has signed on as a sponsor of USAC standout Kaylee Bryson. Bryson is set to begin chronicling on social media her experiences using Car IQ Pay to purchase fuel for her Dodge Charger and travel RV without the use of a credit card during the West Coast Swing of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship races in November.
Bridget Charges Hard for ARCA West Season Finale
Bridget and the crew at BMI Racing prepared the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS for the last race of the 2022 season held in conjunction with NASCAR’s Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway. After clearing the technical inspection, the crew prepared for the hour and fifteen-minute practice/qualifying session. Even though the...
2022 NMPA Most Popular Driver voting opens today
Voting for the 2022 National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA) Most Popular Driver Award presented by Hooters opens Tuesday, November 8, at 12 p.m. ET. Fans can vote for a single driver once daily at www.nascar.com/mostpopulardriver or on the NASCAR Mobile app. Votes shared by fans on Facebook and/or Twitter count double.
Speedway Digest
Ty Gibbs holds off Noah Gragson for NASCAR Xfinity Series title
One week after igniting a maelstrom of controversy with his brutish tactics at Martinsville Speedway, Ty Gibbs held off charging Noah Gragson to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race and the series title that goes with it. Starting from the pole, Gibbs won the first and second stages...
Herbst Rallies for Seventh in Xfinity Series Finale at Phoenix
Race Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Riley Herbst and the No. 98 Monster Energy team battled for 200 laps to score their 20th top-10 finish of 2022 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Finale at Phoenix Raceway. Herbst rallied from a 19th-place qualifying effort to run as high as third at the start of the second stage. Damage incurred early in the final stage while running in the top-10 and a series of cautions in the final 50 laps wasn’t enough to slow down the Monster Energy driver, who powered from as far back as 25th to seventh to claim his third straight top-10. His 20 top-10s this season is a single-season career high for the 23-year-old from Las Vegas, who closed out his third fulltime Xfinity Series season. He also secured a single-season career high of eight top-fives in 2022.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0