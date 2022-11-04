ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Milwaukee Bucks

Last night the Atlanta Hawks upset the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98. Not only were the Bucks the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA, but the Hawks were without Trae Young. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Monday night's game. Defense. As we discussed in yesterday's four keys to victory,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Tri-City Herald

Mavs vs. Magic Tipoff Time Changed Due to Tropical Storm Nicole - NBA Tracker

Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the NBA adjusted the tipoff time when the Dallas Mavericks take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The game will now begin at 4:30 p.m. CST. The Mavs will be without Christian Wood (left knee sprain) for their two-game Eastern Conference road trip. He was added to Dallas' injury report after sustaining a left knee sprain during the team's 96-94 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
ORLANDO, FL
Tri-City Herald

Warriors ‘Open to Anything’ Regarding Future Trades

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors are arguably the most underperforming team in the early NBA season. Many expected the team to come out dominant, but instead, they have a 4-7 record which includes losses to the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic. It's hard...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Two Collinses: Texans Hope for Return of Nico and Maliek vs. Giants

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have been without second-year wide receiver Nico Collins for the previous two games after he sustained a groin injury in a Week 7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. At the time of his injury, Collins had recorded 33 yards on three catches. His...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Justin Fields’ Fantasy Value Continues Climbing

View the original article to see embedded media. In Justin Fields' case, fantasy follows reality. The Bears quarterback is one of the hottest players in fantasy football. Pro Football Focus calls him the No. 1 player who needs to be added in any league if he hasn't already, especially with a pair of games against Detroit's struggling defense coming up.

