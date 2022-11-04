ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection with 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington.

Keshawn Ayers, 19, is facing several theft of property charges, as well as several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office met with a man who said that his Ford F250 had been stolen from in front of his home. The victim told deputies he last saw his truck at around 9 p.m. Tuesday night and felt that a spare key may have been used inside of it.

Police say group robbed 3 people in stolen Infiniti; one caught and charged

Court documents say that deputies had been investigating around 70 burglaries that occurred in the Arlington area in the past two days. Investigators eventually developed Ayers as a suspect in the burglaries and believed his vehicle had been used in the burglaries.

Court documents say that detectives were able to watch surveillance footage that showed Ayers’s vehicle driving away from the scene of one of the attempted burglaries. The suspect in that incident reportedly fired a shot at the victim.

Detectives and agents with the U.S. Marshals were scheduled to pick Ayers up on outstanding warrants that afternoon. Court documents say that when detectives made the scene, they found Ayers with the stolen Ford F250.

Woman, child injured in crash after carjacking suspects flee police

Detectives detained Ayers and searched him. Court documents say detectives found the keys to the Ford F250 and a gun in his pockets.

Detectives also found a stole “AR-style” rifle in the floorboard of the truck and a .44 Magnum in the driver’s door panel.

Ayers’ bond was set at $75,000.

Jay Stew
4d ago

70 vehicle robberies. what is law waiting on to lock him up for life...100 vehicle robberies?

