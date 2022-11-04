WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a long streak of warm and tranquil weather, your First Alert Forecast continues with seasonably cooler and blustery conditions for tonight into Wednesday. A storm named Nicole will lumber through the Cape Fear Region and Carolinas Thursday and Friday before delivering a shot of drier and even colder weather over the weekend and into early next week. To highlight the most impactful cross section of weather of this process, your First Alert Weather Team is couching Thursday, November 10 and Veterans Day Friday, November 11 as First Alert Action Days.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO