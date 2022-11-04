Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022Claudia StackPender County, NC
WECT
NourishNC offering ‘Take-and-Bake’ meals for Thanksgiving, seeking community help to feed families
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NourishNC will once again provide “Take-and-Bake” meals for local families with children enrolled in the organization’s Backpack Program. To help ensure that these kids can enjoy a proper Thanksgiving meal, the organization is seeking assistance from the community in the form of donations.
WECT
New Hanover County Fire Rescue to hold ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign, raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association
Films from across the world will be showcased during the five-day Cucalorus Film Festival November 16-20. Looking into reports of intimidation at the polls in the Cape Fear. There are some reported instances across Southeastern North Carolina: two in New Hanover County and two in Columbus County. Wilmington police suspect...
WECT
$1 million prize won from Powerball drawing at gas station in Wilmington
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A $1 million win from the Powerball drawing that came with a ticket that matched all five white balls was sold at the Gas Center on South College Road in Wilmington. The Powerball drawings produced 10 wins in North Carolina, including a $1 million prize, one...
WECT
Cucalorus Film Festival to begin next week
New Hanover County Fire Rescue to hold 'Fill the Boot' campaign, raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. NHCFR firefighters will be at several intersections in the county from Nov. 8-10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., depending on calls for service.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Brunswick County, NC
A bustling tourism destination, Brunswick County greets you with scenic shorelines and impressive seaside attractions. Located in North Carolina’s southernmost area, the county is among the fastest-growing county in the state and ranks fourth in that category in the whole country. Its county seat is Bolivia and includes the...
WECT
Students and other community members invited to CFCC Manufacturing Expo
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced a Manufacturing Day Expo on Wednesday, November 16 for students and interested members of the community. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Campus on 4500 Blue Clay Road in Castle Hayne, according to a CFCC announcement.
WECT
Incumbents facing challengers in N.C. House District race
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The race for N.C. House District 20, which encompasses eastern New Hanover County, will decide who represents the people living in areas like Wrightsville Beach, Porters Neck, and Figure 8 Island. Incumbent Ted Davis Jr. has served in office for 5.5 terms and he’s facing challenger...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica comes to Wilmington
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Nao Trinidad Tall Ship replica will return to the Wilmington Riverfront once more on November 17-20. The Nao Trinidad was the flag ship of the Magellan-Elcano expedition and will be on display in downtown Wilmington. Berthing will be at the dock at London Wharf on the Riverwalk in Downtown Wilmington, North Carolina adjacent to Veteran’s Memorial and Hotel Ballast.
columbuscountynews.com
Pecan Festival Parade 2022 Gallery
Whiteville held their annual N.C. Pecan Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event was delayed due to inclement weather last year, but there was beautiful sunny skies on Saturday. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m., and throughout the day there was live entertainment, a car show, kid’s block, a first responder’s corner, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, and so much more.
WECT
Looking into reports of intimidation at the polls in the Cape Fear
Films from across the world will be showcased during the five-day Cucalorus Film Festival November 16-20.
WECT
Pianist and composer Ernest Turner to play free concert at St. Stephen AME Church
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jazz and pop pianist/composer Ernest Turner will play a free concert at the historic St. Stephen AME Church at 501 Red Cross Street in Wilmington on Wednesday, November 30 at 7 p.m. “Ernest Turner’s professional career has spanned 20 years and has included performances and recordings...
WECT
Carolina Beach mooring field closing for repair work on Monday
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that the Carolina Beach mooring field will close for maintenance and repair work. The closure is expected to begin on Monday, Nov. 7. Per the announcement, the work will be done on anchorage equipment. As of this time,...
The State Port Pilot
Person of interest named in Oak Island Masonic Lodge fire
Oak Island Police Department has announced a single person of interest in a suspected intentional fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge Sunday afternoon. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has indicated it is also searching for Wesley Heckendorn, 34, of Charleston Drive, Bolivia, as part of an ongoing missing persons investigation.
WECT
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs markers, easel pads and handwriting paper for students
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If Penelope Trammell’s wishes come true, her second-grade students will tap into a new class of creativity. “My students may be little but their ideas are huge,” Trammell said when asked about her students. Trammell, who teaches at Wilmington Preparatory Academy, is hoping to...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: Nicole to bring impacts, including needed rain
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a long streak of warm and tranquil weather, your First Alert Forecast continues with seasonably cooler and blustery conditions for tonight into Wednesday. A storm named Nicole will lumber through the Cape Fear Region and Carolinas Thursday and Friday before delivering a shot of drier and even colder weather over the weekend and into early next week. To highlight the most impactful cross section of weather of this process, your First Alert Weather Team is couching Thursday, November 10 and Veterans Day Friday, November 11 as First Alert Action Days.
Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Over North Carolina
One resident said the light was "moving quick with a burning ball in front of it."
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 4, 5 & 6
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
WECT
Surf City seeking help from residents to clear right of ways
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a new push to make sure homeowners understand where their property ends in Surf City. If you are encroaching on the right-of-way easement, you’ll be getting a warning from the town. The right of way consists of an area that is outside...
WECT
Law enforcement searching for suspect following cross-county chase
Films from across the world will be showcased during the five-day Cucalorus Film Festival November 16-20.
