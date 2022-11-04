ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Comments / 6

Alan Vallazza
3d ago

I absentee voted and sent it in 17 days before the election. No need to stand in line or to hurry to get in time at 5 or 6 pm.

Reply
6
Related
kfdi.com

Kansas voters deciding local, state, congressional races

Kansas voters are going to the polls for the midterm election, and they’re deciding races for governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate and congressional seats, and two amendments to the state constitution. There are also races for state House and Senate offices, and three Sedgwick County Commission races are on...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Mistake means paper ballot for some in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Election Office says some rural voters will get paper ballots when they go to their polling place on Tuesday. On Friday, the election office learned that some Garden Plain and Colwich city races were mistakenly included on the ballots of rural people who do not live in those […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Attorney General’s race ‘still too close to call’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the night waned on Tuesday, Democratic candidate for Kansas Attorney General, Chris Mann, recognized that his race against Republican opponent Kris Kobach may be too close to call. Although, by 11:45 p.m. Kobach led the way at 51% to 49%. Mann, a former police officer...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo

KANSAS (KCTV) - Election Day is here, and while there are several important races on both sides of the state line, two hotly-contested races on the Kansas side are grabbing attention. Early polling from FiveThirtyEight indicates Gov. Laura Kelly holding a slight lead of 48.6 to 43.5 percent over Republican...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Wichita voters approve change to BOE selections

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A change is coming in how Wichita school board members are elected. Voters approved the change on Tuesday. Moving forward, each member of the board will be elected by those who live in the district that they represent. Those who opposed the change said they preferred...
WICHITA, KS
sunflowerstateradio.com

Click For Kansas Election Results & Updates

The election polls in Kansas are closed, and counties are starting the process of counting the votes. Stay tuned to Sunflower State Radio for the latest updates and results as we get them. AUDIO REPORTS:. XXX.
KANSAS STATE
WEKU

Kansas voters are deciding whether to keep their Democratic governor

Voters cast their ballots at Heritage Hall on Tuesday in Topeka, Kan. Incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly faces challenger Republican state AttorneyMichael B. Thomas / Getty Images. Voters in the Republican stronghold of Kansas are deciding whether to keep their Democratic governor or make the switch to a conservative Republican challenger. Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports:
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Guidelines for Sedgwick County voters on Election Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When the 81 polling locations in Sedgwick County open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, lines are likely to form early. “This particular ballot has a lot on it,” said Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo. With a pair of constitutional amendment questions taking time for voters...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Derek Schmidt, Katie Sawyer have final message to voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt and running mate Katie Sawyer were on the campaign trail Monday the day before election day making stops in Overland Park, Topeka, Wichita and Pittsburg. The Schmidt campaign was joined by Attorney General hopeful Kris Kobach, incumbent 2nd District Congressman Jake LaTurner and Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab all urging voters to hit the polls Tuesday.
KANSAS STATE
Government Technology

Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.

(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Candidates for Kansas governor make final pitches to voters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Candidates are working on their final pitches to voters ahead of Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 8. Among the hotly contested races is the challenge for Kansas governor. Monday, 12 News caught up with the two frontrunning gubernatorial candidates on their get-out-to-vote efforts. After more than a...
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

Kansas expands into electric age through NEVI program

TOPEKA, Kan. — Over the next five years, the State of Kansas will receive $39.5 million to invest in and expand electric vehicle infrastructure across the sunflower state. One of the ways Kansans will see that investment is with thousands of electric vehicle chargers. "People think that people in...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

City of Sterling runs out of ballots on Election Day

STERLING, Kan. (KWCH) - A record turnout of voters in Sterling led to a ballot shortage on Election Day. Rice County Clerk Aurelia Garcia said there is only one voting machine in Sterling. She said four more have been ordered, but they have yet to arrive. Garcia said she is...
STERLING, KS
KCTV 5

Race to watch in Missouri: Recreational Marijuana

MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents could be able to carry marijuana on the streets, in cars, anywhere, if the voters approve it on Election Day Tuesday. A proposed constitutional amendment will give voters the option to end the prohibition of marijuana in the state. The new measure would allow the personal use of weed for anyone over 21 years old.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy