Alan Vallazza
3d ago
I absentee voted and sent it in 17 days before the election. No need to stand in line or to hurry to get in time at 5 or 6 pm.
kfdi.com
Kansas voters deciding local, state, congressional races
Kansas voters are going to the polls for the midterm election, and they’re deciding races for governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate and congressional seats, and two amendments to the state constitution. There are also races for state House and Senate offices, and three Sedgwick County Commission races are on...
Mistake means paper ballot for some in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Election Office says some rural voters will get paper ballots when they go to their polling place on Tuesday. On Friday, the election office learned that some Garden Plain and Colwich city races were mistakenly included on the ballots of rural people who do not live in those […]
KWCH.com
Kansas Attorney General’s race ‘still too close to call’
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the night waned on Tuesday, Democratic candidate for Kansas Attorney General, Chris Mann, recognized that his race against Republican opponent Kris Kobach may be too close to call. Although, by 11:45 p.m. Kobach led the way at 51% to 49%. Mann, a former police officer...
Early voting line extends around Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Early in-person voting in Sedgwick County closed at noon, but that isn’t stopping many from casting a vote. The long line wrapped around the Sedgwick County Historic Courthouse in downtown Wichita just before noon on Monday. The Sedgwick County Election Office is inside the historic courthouse. It offered voters one last […]
Kansas, Missouri Midterm Election results: Governor’s race, marijuana legalization, more
View midterm election results, including the Kansas governor's race, a Missouri amendment on marijuana legalization and an open U.S. Senate seat.
Cruse is out, Baty is in on Sedgwick County Commission
Three of the five commissioners on the Sedgwick County Commission are up for reelection.
KCTV 5
Election Day: Tight races for Kansas governor and U.S. House in JoCo
KANSAS (KCTV) - Election Day is here, and while there are several important races on both sides of the state line, two hotly-contested races on the Kansas side are grabbing attention. Early polling from FiveThirtyEight indicates Gov. Laura Kelly holding a slight lead of 48.6 to 43.5 percent over Republican...
KWCH.com
Wichita voters approve change to BOE selections
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A change is coming in how Wichita school board members are elected. Voters approved the change on Tuesday. Moving forward, each member of the board will be elected by those who live in the district that they represent. Those who opposed the change said they preferred...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Click For Kansas Election Results & Updates
The election polls in Kansas are closed, and counties are starting the process of counting the votes. Stay tuned to Sunflower State Radio for the latest updates and results as we get them. AUDIO REPORTS:. XXX.
Kansas voters are deciding whether to keep their Democratic governor
Voters cast their ballots at Heritage Hall on Tuesday in Topeka, Kan. Incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly faces challenger Republican state AttorneyMichael B. Thomas / Getty Images. Voters in the Republican stronghold of Kansas are deciding whether to keep their Democratic governor or make the switch to a conservative Republican challenger. Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service reports:
Wichita Eagle
Live Kansas election results: See who is winning secretary of state race right now
Editor’s note: The election results graphics on this page will be continuously updating as votes across the state are counted. Check back here throughout the night to see the latest. Want to have results delivered to your inbox after all the votes are in? Sign up for our Morning Rush newsletter.
Independent candidate Pyle’s entrance into Kansas governor’s race looms large
There's concern from some that Independent Dennis Pyle's presence could keep Republican Derek Schmidt from beating Democrat Laura Kelly.
KWCH.com
Guidelines for Sedgwick County voters on Election Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - When the 81 polling locations in Sedgwick County open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, lines are likely to form early. “This particular ballot has a lot on it,” said Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo. With a pair of constitutional amendment questions taking time for voters...
WIBW
Derek Schmidt, Katie Sawyer have final message to voters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt and running mate Katie Sawyer were on the campaign trail Monday the day before election day making stops in Overland Park, Topeka, Wichita and Pittsburg. The Schmidt campaign was joined by Attorney General hopeful Kris Kobach, incumbent 2nd District Congressman Jake LaTurner and Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab all urging voters to hit the polls Tuesday.
Government Technology
Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.
(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
KWCH.com
Candidates for Kansas governor make final pitches to voters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Candidates are working on their final pitches to voters ahead of Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 8. Among the hotly contested races is the challenge for Kansas governor. Monday, 12 News caught up with the two frontrunning gubernatorial candidates on their get-out-to-vote efforts. After more than a...
kmuw.org
A social work licensing exam that people of color fail more often is under scrutiny in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kansas — The test to become a licensed social worker is hard. It takes years of schooling, test prep — and depending on the exam — hundreds of hours of working in the field. April Diaz, a fourth-year Ph.D. candidate at the University of Kansas, took...
KMBC.com
Kansas expands into electric age through NEVI program
TOPEKA, Kan. — Over the next five years, the State of Kansas will receive $39.5 million to invest in and expand electric vehicle infrastructure across the sunflower state. One of the ways Kansans will see that investment is with thousands of electric vehicle chargers. "People think that people in...
KWCH.com
City of Sterling runs out of ballots on Election Day
STERLING, Kan. (KWCH) - A record turnout of voters in Sterling led to a ballot shortage on Election Day. Rice County Clerk Aurelia Garcia said there is only one voting machine in Sterling. She said four more have been ordered, but they have yet to arrive. Garcia said she is...
KCTV 5
Race to watch in Missouri: Recreational Marijuana
MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri residents could be able to carry marijuana on the streets, in cars, anywhere, if the voters approve it on Election Day Tuesday. A proposed constitutional amendment will give voters the option to end the prohibition of marijuana in the state. The new measure would allow the personal use of weed for anyone over 21 years old.
Comments / 6