FBI identifies source of New Jersey synagogues threat, 'no longer poses a danger to the community'

WYFF4.com
Election results for South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find election results for South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia for the 2022 November midterm elections. Plus a look at the national balance of power. Quick links: SC statewide races | SC local races | NC statewide races |NC local races |Georgia all...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia 2022 midterm election candidate profiles
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Still deciding who to vote for in the2022 midterm election in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia?. WYFF News 4 has you covered. Below you will find candidate profiles for the races on the ballot in the Palmetto State. **SAMPLE BALLOT HERE **. South Carolina Governor:
WYFF4.com
Forbes releases list of best places to live in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Forbes is out with its list of "Best Places To Live In South Carolina In 2022." Forbes said it compared the various South Carolina metropolitan areas using data from several platforms to measure variable criteria for home affordability, healthy employment and population growth. (Video above: Greenville...
WYFF4.com
Millions vote early, absentee in Carolinas and Georgia
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Early voting brought record turnout in South Carolina. Millions of people across the Carolinas and Georgia have already cast their ballots for the 2022 midterm election. Between early in-person voting and absentee voting, nearly one in five South Carolinians has voted. Out of close to 3.4...
WYFF4.com
Grandfather killed, 2 grandchildren injured in South Carolina crash, officials say
(Video above is from Tuesday WYFF News 4 at Noon.) The coroner released the name of a driver killed Tuesday in a crash while he was hauling a boat in the Upstate. Jerald Waymon Burdette, 57, was pulling the boat with his truck to take his grandchildren fishing, officials said.
WYFF4.com
3 South Carolina Powerball tickets will mean big money for lucky customers, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a single ticket sold in California won the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash,), officials said a ticket worth $1 million was purchased in South Carolina. The winning Powerball number for Monday, Nov. 7 were:. 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and...
WYFF4.com
Latest track shows Nicole moves over Upstate South Carolina Friday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Nicole will bring rain to the Carolinas and Georgia Thursday into Friday the latest track shows. (Watch full forecast above) Nicole is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain as it makes landfall in Florida on Thursday. The latest weather models bring rain from Nicole...
WYFF4.com
Election results for South Carolina statewide races including SC House races, US House races, US Senate races
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find election results for statewide races in South Carolina including the governor's race, the U.S. Senate race and the Superintendent of Education race. This also includes South Carolina House seats and U.S. House seats. For local county results, click here.
WYFF4.com
Why is Lisa Ellis on the ballot twice in South Carolina?
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The most common question WYFF News 4 has gotten this Election Day is: Why isSuperintendent of Education Candidate Lisa Ellis on the ballot twice?. Ellis appears as a Democratic candidate and an Alliance candidate. Chris Whitmire at South Carolina Elections Office says, all votes next to...
WYFF4.com
Conditions mostly clear in South Carolina for Election Day 'beaver blood moon' eclipse
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tuesday morning holds a special treat for skywatchers everywhere. Not only will the full beaver moon be on display, but a total lunar eclipse will take place, as well. And the skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy in our area, so the view for...
WYFF4.com
Gov. McMaster, Cunningham make final pitches to voters
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham spent the last week across the state making final pitches to voters ahead of Election Day. McMaster was in the Upstate over the weekend as part of his campaign bus tour. He spent Monday afternoon in Greenville,...
WYFF4.com
$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Marietta, South Carolina
SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Greenville County, South Carolina. (Video above: $1.9B up for grabs in Monday's Powerball drawing) The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at Handee Mart at 3209 Geer Hwy. in Marietta. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Saturday’s...
WYFF4.com
Crews work to battle 30-acre wildfire at popular TN national park
— Fire crews are working to put out a 30-acre wildfire in the western end of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, park officials said. According to park officials, a call came in at about 11:37 a.m., that an approximately five-acre wildfire was burning along the western boundary of the park along Highway 129.
