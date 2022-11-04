Middle Schooler Saves Up Allowance To Buy Friends New Sneaker After Witnessing Bullying

A young middle schooler’s kind gesture to a friend is warming people’s hearts across the country.

Remello Early and Melvin Anderson, two seventh graders at Buffalo Creek Academy, have a friendship recently strengthened by a good deed .

After noticing that his friend Melvin was being made fun of for wearing worn-out shoes, Remello saved up his allowance to gift his pal a fresh new set of kicks.

“I could tell it was upsetting him,” Romello told WGRZ . “It just put a real bad ache in my stomach to see somebody have to go through that, and to be to be picked on just based off appearance.”

“I had saved up my allowance, and so I asked my mom to take me to the shoe store to get Melvin some shoes,” he continued. “And the next day, I came and gave them to him.”

Remello decided on a pair of Nike Dunk High black and white sneakers, which Melvin proudly rocked on his feet during the friends’ interview.

“I’m really appreciative of what he did for me,” said Melvin. “I’m doing chores at home so I can earn some money to try and pay him back for what what he did for me.”

Romello kindly responded, “You don’t have to pay me back. That’s just a gift from me to you.”

The duo makes quite the pair — as Remello is more outgoing and Melvin is more “soft-spoken and introverted,” according to WGRZ ‘s descriptions.

Despite the two being about the same age, Melvin’s height makes him around one foot taller than his close friend.

“At my old school, throughout all the grades I went through, I was picked on because of my height,” reflected Romello, who stands at 4 feet, 6 inches tall. “And the way that made me feel — I just thought about how nobody else should have to go through how that feels.”

The good deed between the friends has since gone viral across social media platforms after being shared on Facebook by Bryant Brown Jr., the Dean of Culture at Buffalo Creek Academy.

See a clip of the Black boy joy and their friendship down below.

