ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Geopolitical instability is forcing companies to consider national security alongside profit, says former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff

By Marco Quiroz-Gutierrez
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmXYR_0izCuEHi00

Former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff told attendees at Fortune's CEO Initiative in Palm Beach, Fla. that businesses geopolitical conflicts increasingly permeate the economy. November 3, 2022.

The globalized and laissez-faire economy that has defined the business world for years is giving way to an entirely new set of considerations, according to Michael Chertoff, the former Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

While companies have for years focused on the fastest, cheapest, and easiest way to produce products and do business, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the rise of China have increased the attention dedicated to national security as a business consideration, said Chertoff.

Since the start of the Ukraine war, Russia has been weaponizing the global supply chain to help its interests, the former Secretary of Homeland Security told attendees at the Fortune CEO Initiative summit in Palm Beach, Fla. on Thursday.

Russia has already cut off natural gas exports to Europe and escalated fears of a worsening global food crisis after it backed out of a U.N.-brokered deal to export grain via the Black Sea before rejoining the deal this week.

“This is a deliberate effort by the Russians to use the possibility of energy shortages and food shortages as a way to leverage to getting support for the Ukraine to begin to diminish,” Chertoff said.

But Russia’s actions are not an isolated phenomenon, said Chertoff. For the past 10 or 15 years, the domain of geopolitical conflict has progressively bled into the economy.

“The vectors and the domains of conflict are more than just what you think of with tanks, and aircraft, and ships,” Chertoff said. “The economy, food, information—all of these are areas in which there’s competition, conflict, and even warfare.”

This growing trend has thrust businesses increasingly into the throes of geopolitics, and put economic issues at the forefront of national security.

Chertoff pointed to the recently passed CHIPS and Science Act, which is meant to increase American semiconductor production, as a positive step the government has taken to avoid a fallout similar to what Europe is currently facing with natural gas.

Semiconductors are a key component for a range of electronics like computers and smartphones, but also military equipment. However, a majority of semiconductors are manufactured in China and Taiwan, which leaves the U.S. at risk of getting its supply cut off.

While onshoring business to the U.S. may conflict with companies’ traditional mindset of producing products in the most efficient way at the lowest price point, the national security implications are becoming increasingly hard to ignore, Chertoff said.

“There was a time that would be considered a ‘no no.’ You’d want to have the leanest, cheapest supplies, and you don’t want to have any excess capacity,” Chertoff said. “What we realized was that’s a great way to fall off a cliff.”

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
Washington Examiner

The US military is not ready for China, and it needs to be

The U.S. military is not ready to fight a major war with China , let alone a war against China and simultaneously another against Russia , North Korea , or Iran . That's bad. Very bad. The Heritage Foundation outlined this troubling incompetence in its annual Index of U.S. Military...
WASHINGTON STATE
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
NBC News

Former U.S. military pilot who worked in China arrested in Australia

A former U.S. military pilot and flight instructor who ran an aviation consultancy in China is in custody in Australia awaiting an extradition request from his homeland on an undisclosed charge, officials said Wednesday. Daniel Edmund Duggan, who says he is a former U.S. Marine Corps major, was refused bail...
Gizmodo

White House Warns Russia Against Shooting Down U.S. Satellites

The National Security Council is having to respond to comments made earlier this week by a senior Russian foreign ministry official who warned that commercial satellites operated by the U.S. and its allies, if used to support the Ukrainian war effort, could become legitimate targets. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of...
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Fortune

Fortune

240K+
Followers
10K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy