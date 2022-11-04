Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Doctor Who Could Start Looking Way More Expensive Thanks to That Disney Deal
Doctor Who has long had a proud history of trying to do a lot with very little money, and while gone are the days of wobbly cardboard sets and whatever the hell Erato the Creature from the Pit was, even to this day the show often has ideas much larger than a BBC budget can imagine. That might be about to change in a big way.
Gizmodo
Star Wars: The Acolyte's Cast Has Been Revealed
It was announced way back on May 4 of 2020, but the newest Star Wars TV series has finally begun. The Acolyte, set in the final days of the High Republic era, has begun filming--with what turns out is an almost shockingly attractive cast. The Hate U Give’s Amandla Stenberg...
Gizmodo
There Could Be Even More Spider-Men Coming to Across the Spider-Verse
James Gunn talks about the potential future of Legends of Tomorrow and the original Suicide Squad movie in his new role at DC. James Wan confirms his Conjuring 2 spinoff is no longer happening. Plus, Stranger Things’ final season reveals its first episode title. Spoilers now!. Spider-Man: Across the...
Gizmodo
Reminder: Anne Rice’s Vampires Are Basically Alien Cellphones From Atlantis
If you’ve been enjoying the gothic, horny, campy craziness of AMC’s TV adaptation of Interview With the Vampire, well, so are we. It’s a lot of fun, especially in how wonderfully and accurately it captures the magic of Anne Rice’s 1976 novel while still updating the story. But if the TV show continues and it stays accurate, things are going to get weird. “Alien cellphones from Atlantis” weird.
Gizmodo
Andy Serkis Discusses Andor's Kino Loy and Returning to Star Wars
Over the past month and a half, Andor has proven itself to be a pretty excellent show, and its cast is a big reason why. In each arc thus far, Cassian (Diego Luna) has drawn in a variety of different characters into his often chaotic orbit who are, like him, trying to get by under the Empire’s rule. This most recent one has seen Cassian as an inmate on the prison colony Narkina 5, where he’s brushed shoulders with fellow inmate/semi-warden Kino Loy (Andy Serkis). The actor/director previously made his Star Wars debut with the Sequel Trilogy as Emperor Snoke, where it seemed like he was primed to be the Palpatine of those films before Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) abruptly sliced him in half during The Last Jedi. (Let’s not get into him apparently being a Palpatine husk?)
Gizmodo
Next Exit Embraces the Afterlife, But Still Wants to Negotiate
Darkly funny and deeply existential, Mali Elfman’s debut feature Next Exit confronts questions of life and death with a sci-fi practicality that allows the emotional, character-driven story to unfold. As odd couple Rose (Katie Parker) and Teddy (Rahul Kohli) travel cross-country in order to take part in a clinical...
Gizmodo
Don’t Believe Weird Al: Daniel Radcliffe Was Never on Twitter, so He Couldn't Have Been Kicked Off
Considering the slew of people Twitter owner Elon Musk has banned from his newly acquired social network, it didn’t seem surprising when ‘Weird’ Al Yankovic expressed outrage that Harry Potter star and Weird Al impersonator Daniel Radcliffe was among those kicked off on Monday. Yet—though it may be hard to believe—it wasn’t Musk’s fault this time, because Radcliffe isn’t on any social media channels.
Gizmodo
Zootopia+ Invites You to Watch Some Bite-Size Slices of Life
Step back into the sprawling animal metropolis of Disney’s Zootopia with Zootopia+, a new series that spins off side adventures with some of the film’s scene-stealing characters. Taking the reins from film directors Rich Moore and Byron Howard for the Disney+ original series are Josie Trinidad (who was co-head of story for Zootopia) and Trent Correy (Once Upon a Snowman).
Gizmodo
Gears of War Is Netflix's Latest Gaming Adaptation
Netflix has rapidly become the Thanos of video-game adaptations, and the latest gem for its shiny streaming gauntlet is none other than Gears of War. In the wake of everything from animated series like Castlevania and Sonic Prime to live-action shows such as Resident Evil and future acquisitions like Horizon Zero Dawn, The Division, and more, today—the 16th anniversary of the franchise, dubbed “Emergence Day” for the cataclysmic events that kick off Gears’ primary conflict—Netflix confirmed that it is producing two series set in the Gears of War universe. The first is a live-action movie adaptation of the franchise—presumably finally killing the long-in-limbo plan by Universal to adapt the franchise—and the second is an adult animated series.
Gizmodo
Star Wars: The High Republic
As fans on Disney+ explore the eras between well-established Star Wars movies, the written word is working on a completely different timeline. For the past two years, popular Star Wars authors have been building out an era called The High Republic, which takes place centuries before the events of the films. And though most of that is in novels with no pictures, a new book is flipping that on its head, and we’ve got an exclusive look.
Gizmodo
Netflix's Wednesday Series Just Uncloaked Its Opening Credits Sequence
When you think of The Addams Family, odds are the first thing you think of is its theme song: “They’re creepy and they’re kooky/mysterious and spooky, they’re all together ooky/the Addams family,” snap, snap, etc. And so one might think the reveal of the credits sequence for Wednesday, the upcoming Addams-inspired show coming to Netflix, could create that same kind of recognition.
Gizmodo
Terrifier 2, the Sleeper Horror Hit of the Season, Arrives on Digital This Week
Hollywood loves a good underdog story, and this year, there wasn’t a bigger underdog success than indie sensation Terrifier 2. A sequel to an even smaller 2016 film, the gross-out slasher about a killer clown named Art opened last month with little fanfare outside of the horror community. That it got a theatrical release at all was probably a miracle unto itself. But people liked the movie and told their friends. And those friends told other friends. And theaters booked more screenings. And now, a month later, the film that reportedly cost only $250,000 has grossed over $10 million around the world.
