ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is charged with burglary out of Fayette County. According to Ansted Police, Ethan Lester forced his way into #6 Fox Trailer Court in Ansted, ransacked the property, and removed items that didn’t belong to him. When the property owner approached the suspect, he fled on his bicycle to 90 1/2 Tyree Street in Ansted and forced his way in to avoid being caught.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO