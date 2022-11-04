Read full article on original website
One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office said a South Dakota man died Friday in a single-vehicle crash. Austin Gene Petrey, 24, of Bristol was killed in a wreck that happened near Canvas, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office said Petrey was driving...
PHOTOS: Deputies in West Virginia seeking suspect(s) responsible for illegal Mingo Co. dump
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person(s) responsible for an illegal dump in the area. The dump is located on Devil Anse Drive between Matewan and Edgarton (also known as Delorme). Photos show items the person(s) unlawfully threw away at the site, the Sheriff’s Office says. Those […]
Person sent to the hospital after a truck crashes into a tree
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree. According to a supervisor with Cabell County 911, the crash occurred at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday. It happened on 5th Street near 12th Avenue in Huntington. The supervisor told WSAZ a Chevrolet pickup...
WSAZ Investigates l Huntington bar owner speaks about deadly shooting, string of violence
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A restaurant employee died after being hit by a bullet because of an argument that started inside a nearby bar in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington. The victim, Joseph Bryan, died Sunday after police say Bryan was hit by gunfire aimed at Premiere...
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Eastern Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning in Eastern Kanawha County. The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. in the Dawes area of Cabin Creek. Firefighters from the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to provide help to the Cabin...
Deputies search for person of interest in West Virginia destruction of property
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in Mason County are looking for an individual in connection to a report of destruction of property. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are trying to identify a person seen on a surveillance camera in the area of Greer Road in Mason County. They say they are […]
Car crashes into South Charleston building
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a car crashed into a building Monday morning in South Charleston. The incident was reported about 8:20 a.m. in the 4500 block of MacCorkle Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Officials said the vehicle crashed into the Family Allergy and Asthma Clinic....
I-79 reopens after fatal crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A fatal crash shut down a busy roadway in Kanawha County for part of Sunday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells WSAZ.com one person has died in the crash. Deputies say two others were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The crash...
Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
Property owner holds burglary suspect by gunpoint in Fayette County until police arrive
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is charged with burglary out of Fayette County. According to Ansted Police, Ethan Lester forced his way into #6 Fox Trailer Court in Ansted, ransacked the property, and removed items that didn’t belong to him. When the property owner approached the suspect, he fled on his bicycle to 90 1/2 Tyree Street in Ansted and forced his way in to avoid being caught.
I-79N reopened after fatal rollover crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 6, 2022, 5:30 p.m.): Interstate 79 North is open again after a fatal crash near Mile Marker 10 on Sunday at 3:38 p.m. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says both northbound lanes of Interstate 79 are shut down at Mile Marker 10 after a fatal, single-vehicle rollover crash near Wills Creek […]
Man sentenced to prison after stealing over $1000 in firearms
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man was sentenced to prison Monday on charges pertaining to the theft of property after a series of break-ins. The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County reports that, on November 11, 2020 and November 12, 2022, authorities with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated a series of break-ins with occurred at a residence located at the Hilltop area of Oak Hill.
Vehicle hits building in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The scene is now clear in South Charleston where a vehicle ran into a building Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened on the 4500 block of MacCorkle Ave. in South Charleston when a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a building. No injuries were reported.
Third man pleads guilty in connection with deadly shooting
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A third man charged in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2001 has admitted guilt in the incident, according to information from Common Pleas Court in Meigs County. Richard Walker Jr., 21, of South Charleston, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to...
Crews respond to working house fire in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews have responded to a working fire near the Sissonville area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at a home on Slater Farm Rd. near Martins Branch Rd. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. The home is thought to be occupied, but dispatchers say they have […]
South Dakota man killed in West Virginia crash
A man from South Dakota has died after a single-vehicle crash in Nicholas County.
Multiple crews responding to brush fire in Mason County
Four different crews are on the scene at Jerry's Run Road.
Meigs County woman loses life in motorcycle accident
RACINE — A woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle accident in Meigs County, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Jessica Walker, 34, of Middleport, was riding on a motorcycle driven by Randall Nichols, 37, of Portland on County Road 28, Apple Grove Dorcas Road, the patrol said.
Fayette County man found guilty of murder sentenced to prison
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man found guilty of murder last August was sentenced in Fayette County on Monday. Douglas Greene, 43, of Robson, was convicted of murder after a three-day jury trial before Judge Thomas Ewing. The charges related to a shooting that happened on Carver Street in Robson...
Brush fire season thrives on warm, dry fall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Red Flag Alert for spreading brush fires has been issued by the National Weather Service for Wednesday. This is meant to heighten awareness of possible forest fire genesis. An active day of brush fires across the region on Tuesday featured a 350 acre fire in the...
