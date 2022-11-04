Read full article on original website
Republican Luna defeats Lynn, will serve Florida's 13th District
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna won her race against Democratic opponent Eric Lynn and will serve Florida's 13th Congressional District, unofficial election results show. Heading into the midterm election, Luna received endorsements from Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump. Lynn announced his concession...
County-by-county list of Tampa Bay area school closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — School districts in the Tampa Bay area are preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole as it's expected to sweep across the state of Florida after making landfall on the east coast Wednesday. Already, closures have been announced. Check out our county-by-county list of school closures across...
Florida's gubernatorial candidates last push before election day
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Both candidates for Florida's governor race spent Monday talking to crowds of voters hoping to get their support ahead of Election Day. Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Palm Beach County for a campaign stop. "We’ve only just begun the fight…are you ready to keep Florida...
Polk County Schools cancels school Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Florida prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen to hurricane status by landfall on Wednesday, the Polk County Schools district has closed schools Thursday. School will continue as normal on Wednesday, Nov. 9, however, after-school activities on Wednesday at Polk County...
Is Florida still a swing state? Tuesday's election could tell us a lot
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In a sea of red and blue states, Florida has historically been — purple. A state where statewide elections could go either way and voters can make or break presidential campaigns. We all remember 2000, right?. But does Florida still hold its heralded swing...
DeSantis: Floridians need to prepare for potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people move on or continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impact across Florida, the tropics aren't showing signs of quieting down just yet during the last month of hurricane season. Gov. Ron DeSantis encouraged people across the state on Sunday to be prepared for...
Tampa Bay-area counties set up sandbag locations in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole
TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area prepares for possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, surrounding counties are setting up sandbag locations to help with potential flooding. Sandbags could be placed in areas of a home where water is most likely to enter, helping minimize potential damage. Here...
Final stretch: DeSantis, Crist make stops in Tampa Bay region
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic opponent Charlie Crist made stops in the Tampa Bay region on Saturday vying for your vote before the polls close after Nov. 8. DeSantis may be leading in the polls but he warned supporters during a rally in Clearwater about...
Where do I vote? Here's how to find your specific polling place
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You've seen all the ads and gotten all the campaign emails — Election Day 2022 is finally here and it's time to head to the polls. If you don't know exactly where to go to cast your ballot, don't sweat it. Here's how to find your specific Florida polling place:
At 106 years old, Peggy Glode is one of Florida's oldest, most passionate voters
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — In a couple of weeks, 106-year-old Margaret “Peggy” Glode will be celebrating 107. She credits “good living” and “a glass of scotch every night before bed,” for her longevity. The Pinellas County centenarian is also one of the oldest...
Why did Florida's gas prices go up so much?
TAMPA, Fla. — If you filled up your gas tank at any point in the last week, you probably saw a pretty big jump at the pump. According to AAA, average Florida gas prices increased last week by about 17 cents. But, this was expected because the state's month-long gas tax holiday ended Nov. 1.
Yes, despite Florida law we still have to 'fall back' and end daylight saving time
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Daylight saving time ends this weekend, which means we "fall back" one hour on Sunday morning. The time change officially happens at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. But Florida lawmakers voted to "lock the clock" in 2018 to keep daylight saving time permanent in...
These Florida cities rank high in best US cities to retire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida livin' isn't too bad — and we're not the only ones who think so. U.S. News just dropped its 2022-2023 list of best places to retire across the nation and several cities in the Tampa Bay area made the top half of the list.
Days before midterm election, DeSantis holds campaign rally in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis set his sights on Pasco County when he held a campaign rally there on Wednesday afternoon days before the midterm election. DeSantis made his pitch for another four years. "Are you ready to keep Florida free?," DeSantis said to a...
Florida candidates visit Tampa Bay area days before midterm election
TAMPA, Fla. — If there was any question about just how important the Tampa Bay region is for political campaigns as we head into the stretch of the upcoming midterm election, this should put any doubt to rest. Several candidates that will be on the ballot on Nov. 8...
FEMA continues to expand recovery and relief efforts and funding
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Since Hurricane Ian hit Florida in September, Florida families have received $1.79 billion dollars in disaster grants, loans, and flood insurance payments. According to Federal Emergency Management Agency, their goal is to help those impacted with recovery and get them situated as soon as possible.
