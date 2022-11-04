ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 11

Ebony Wood
3d ago

lock them up I don't want to pay for this crap stupid idea. if you going to pay them make them earn it. like cleaning Baltimore city up block by block . plenty of trash for them to pick up

Reply
5
Dave Owen
4d ago

Joe Jones ,I agree with you no such thing free lunch. Tax payers do not need to pay thugs blackmail money NOT commit crimes

Reply
5
Loretta Foote
3d ago

get them off the street. they are begging on the corners. it's illegal. lock them up. then it will stop!! stop all the coddling!! these are not kids!! they are adults breaking the law!!

Reply
2
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore city council advances bill to change pension requirements

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The Baltimore city council is one step closer to fast-tracking a bill that would shorten the number of years of service needed for city elected leaders to be eligible for a pension. The legislation faced a second-reader vote at Monday's city council meeting. Councilmen Ryan Dorsey...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results

-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Commitment 2022: Live update from polling places across Maryland

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — WBAL-TV's Breana Ross goes live from a polling location in Baltimore City at Furley Elementary School where there was some confusion about on where to go and vote. 11 News will keep you updated on any issues happening around the Baltimore area. Stay tuned to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Funeral service set for fallen Baltimore City firefighter

Funeral services are set for a fallen Baltimore City firefighter, the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 announced Tuesday. Video above: Baltimore City Fire Department honors fallen firefighter/EMT. Visitation for Juan Wilson will be Nov. 14-15 from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Wylie Funeral Home...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Crime DOES pay in Baltimore

Heated interactions between squeegee kids and drivers continue to rise. A list of recommendations from Baltimore City Mayor, Brandon Scott, is expected to be released later this week. Likely in this list, squeegee kids coming up with their own code of conduct and receiving a guaranteed income. This is similar...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland attorney general's race: 2022 election results

-- An outgoing three-term congressman and former two-term lieutenant governor went head to head against a former Anne Arundel County councilman in the 2022 race for Maryland attorney general. If elected, Democrat Anthony Brown would become Maryland's first African American attorney general. Brown represented the 4th Congressional District in the...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County executive's race: 2022 election results

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- The 2022 Anne Arundel County executive's race saw incumbent Democrat Steuart Pittman facing a challenge from Republican County Councilwoman Jessica Haire. Don't see Anne Arundel County election results? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download it now. Watch WBAL-TV 11...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Total Food Service

Journey to the Land of Kush

Chef Gregory Brown and Naijha Wright-Brown share their experience about opening their first vegan soul food restaurant, despite major challenges at the start. How do you open a vegan soul food restaurant during a recession, keep it going, and against all odds, still succeed?. I spoke with Chef Gregory Brown...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in the city over the weekend:. 20-year-old Tyjuan Redd was killed on November 5, 2022, while in the 1400 block of North Potomac Street. 33-year-old Eric Henson was killed on November 5, 2022, in the 2500...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Journal

Baltimore files suit over PFAS contamination of water supply

Baltimore city has filed suit against multiple manufacturers of so-called “forever chemicals” and the companies that put them in firefighting foams, alleging that they knew and concealed the fact that the widely used chemicals were toxic and contaminating water supplies. The city’s suit was filed on Nov. 3,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Motorcyclists hold vigil for Baltimore firefighter who suffered medical emergency on duty, died

BALTIMORE -- Motorcyclists gathered together on Saturday to honor a Baltimore firefighter who died in October, according to the local firefighter's union.The group, known as Baltimore Riding Out, or BRO, held a vigil in honor of EMT firefighter Juan Wilson, firefighters said.The 34-year-old died on Oct. 30. He suffered a medical emergency while working on Sept. 19 and had remained in the hospital ever since then, according to the firefighter's union.On that day, an ambulance took Wilson to the University of Maryland Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. Wilson remained on life support at the hospital until he died Sunday morning, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.Wilson was with Engine 53 for nearly 11 years before he died.His colleagues held a procession for him at the end of October.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man fatally stabbed at laundromat in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — UPDATE (11/8): Baltimore County police announced on Tuesday the arrest of Julian Funderburk, 29, on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Jerry Lewis, 39. ORIGINAL STORY (11/7): Baltimore County police are investigating a fatal stabbing Monday afternoon at a laundromat in Owings Mills.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

MTA officers seek tips on dispute between drivers, gunfire near I-395 in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Transportation Authority police officers are investigating a report of gunfire following a dispute between two vehicles on I-395 on Saturday, according to authorities.The gunfire erupted around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Russell Street, police said.MTA authorities have determined that a gray 2012 Hyundai Sonata and a black 2013 Honda Civic were involved in the dispute, according to authorities.Witnesses told investigators that the driver of the Hyundai Sonata stopped his vehicle in the travel section of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Russell Street, got out of his vehicle with a gun, and fired off a few rounds at the Honda Civic, police said.No one was injured by the gunfire, according to authorities.Anyone who saw the Hyundai Sonata or the Honda Civic, or who noticed suspicious activity along northbound I-395 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, should contact MTA officers at 443-915-7743. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man's hand severed after cutting incident in SW Baltimore

A man was rushed into surgery Tuesday morning after his hand was severed in southwest Baltimore, city police said. City police said officers responded to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue around 10:30 a.m. to investigate reports of a cutting. Officers found a 32-year-old man suffering from injuries sustained from...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy