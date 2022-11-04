ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

News from Double Oak Town Hall — November 2022

Greetings Double Oak. At the Town Council meeting on Oct. 3rd the Council appointed me as mayor to fill the vacant seat until the May 2023 Municipal Election. I appreciate the citizens and Council’s confidence appointing me to serve as mayor. I wish to thank our town citizens, Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Johnson, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Connie Schoenrade and Council members Scott Whisenhunt, Casey Parsons and Jean Hillyer. I look forward to working with everyone for the good of Double Oak.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Around Argyle — November 2022

There is a lot going on in Argyle as the fall holidays arrive. On October 29th, the Argyle Police Department celebrated Halloween early at Argyle United Methodist Church with the annual Trunk or Treat event. Argyle neighbors enjoyed candy, face painting, candy, hot dogs, bounce houses, more candy, and participated in a food drive conducted by the Argyle Young Men’s Service League. It was spooky fun and we had a great turnout.
ARGYLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Councilmember Recall, Marijuana Enforcement Considered in Denton Tuesday

Voters in the city of Denton are considering two propositions on the ballot for Election Day. The special elections ask residents first to consider whether to recall City Councilwoman Alison Maguire and then to decide if the city should eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement. The vote on recalling Maguire will be...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Plano police investigating threat at Clark High School

PLANO, Texas - A high school in Plano is dealing with a school shooting threat on top of its existing election day safety concerns. In a letter to parents, Clark High School administrators confirmed police are investigating a threat that was posted on social media overnight. It implied potential violence at the school on Tuesday.
PLANO, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November

Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Home Repair Program Fails 92-Year-Old Woman

At a Dallas City Council meeting, a 92-year-old woman approached the council to share that she has been living in poor conditions for years and has received no help from the city, despite twice applying to Dallas’ home repair program. Carrie Mayes, a South Dallas resident in District 7,...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Plano Is Revitalizing Its Infrastructure

The holidays are heading towards us at full steam, the weather is getting chillier and the foliage at the parks are turning red and golden. Winter is on its way. Ahead of the freezing season, the city of Plano is revamping its roads before the temperatures make construction difficult. Plano...
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

McKinney Looking To Become The Home Of DFW’s Third Commercial Airport

On November 9, 2022, McKinney’s airport bond committee will hold its third meeting to explore the possibility of adding commercial services to the McKinney National Airport. Currently, the airport is primarily used for cargo jets and private planes, but, as previously reported by Local Profile, the city hopes to become the home of DFW’s third commercial airport.
MCKINNEY, TX
Local Profile

Allen’s New Food Hall The Hub Is Now Open

Last Thursday, November 3, a new open-air food hall opened in Allen. The Hub’s new location is three times bigger than the company’s inaugural location at 30A near Seaside and Rosemary Beach in Florida and, unlike Florida’s venue, Allen’s is more food-centered – just like Collin County foodies would want it.
ALLEN, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas

We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
TEXAS STATE
fortworthreport.org

Where I Live: Benbrook makes Fort Worth feel like a small town

My maternal family line has been in Texas for five generations: on the coast, in logging camps in east Texas, rice fields in the south, but not one of those ancestors ever made it to the Metroplex. I myself grew up in a small, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it type of town near the...
FORT WORTH, TX
101.5 KNUE

Holly Jolly! Look Inside The Largest Christmas Decoration Store In Texas

Let me get this out of the way: Bah-Humbug. I know there's a lot of you that want to skip IMMEDIATELY to cranking up "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey at ignorant levels as soon as Halloween ends but there's a bunch of us who rather get through turkey day done first. But alas, this article isn't for the rest of us, this is for the Holly Jollies ready to get Christmas started.
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy