News from Double Oak Town Hall — November 2022
Greetings Double Oak. At the Town Council meeting on Oct. 3rd the Council appointed me as mayor to fill the vacant seat until the May 2023 Municipal Election. I appreciate the citizens and Council’s confidence appointing me to serve as mayor. I wish to thank our town citizens, Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Johnson, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Connie Schoenrade and Council members Scott Whisenhunt, Casey Parsons and Jean Hillyer. I look forward to working with everyone for the good of Double Oak.
Around Argyle — November 2022
There is a lot going on in Argyle as the fall holidays arrive. On October 29th, the Argyle Police Department celebrated Halloween early at Argyle United Methodist Church with the annual Trunk or Treat event. Argyle neighbors enjoyed candy, face painting, candy, hot dogs, bounce houses, more candy, and participated in a food drive conducted by the Argyle Young Men’s Service League. It was spooky fun and we had a great turnout.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Councilmember Recall, Marijuana Enforcement Considered in Denton Tuesday
Voters in the city of Denton are considering two propositions on the ballot for Election Day. The special elections ask residents first to consider whether to recall City Councilwoman Alison Maguire and then to decide if the city should eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement. The vote on recalling Maguire will be...
Denton County is Lighting it Green for veterans
Denton County announced Monday that it is joining other entities across the country to launch Operation Green Light for Veterans, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of U.S. Military veterans and their families. As part of the initiative, Denton County is illuminating its buildings green Monday...
The Arts: Arts Month in Flower Mound
There is no limit to the fun things Flower Mound offers to remind us of the importance of art to our lives and to our community. Aside from town events, Flower Mound also supports local arts groups, several of whom have fall and holiday seasons in full swing this month.
fox4news.com
Plano police investigating threat at Clark High School
PLANO, Texas - A high school in Plano is dealing with a school shooting threat on top of its existing election day safety concerns. In a letter to parents, Clark High School administrators confirmed police are investigating a threat that was posted on social media overnight. It implied potential violence at the school on Tuesday.
This McKinney ceramic studio wants to build a healthy community where artists can grow
"We want somewhere that people can come and have fun with their friends, meet new people, kind of bounce ideas off other creative individuals and learn some new skills."
havingfuninthetexassun.com
6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November
Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
dallasexpress.com
City Home Repair Program Fails 92-Year-Old Woman
At a Dallas City Council meeting, a 92-year-old woman approached the council to share that she has been living in poor conditions for years and has received no help from the city, despite twice applying to Dallas’ home repair program. Carrie Mayes, a South Dallas resident in District 7,...
Plano Is Revitalizing Its Infrastructure
The holidays are heading towards us at full steam, the weather is getting chillier and the foliage at the parks are turning red and golden. Winter is on its way. Ahead of the freezing season, the city of Plano is revamping its roads before the temperatures make construction difficult. Plano...
McKinney Looking To Become The Home Of DFW’s Third Commercial Airport
On November 9, 2022, McKinney’s airport bond committee will hold its third meeting to explore the possibility of adding commercial services to the McKinney National Airport. Currently, the airport is primarily used for cargo jets and private planes, but, as previously reported by Local Profile, the city hopes to become the home of DFW’s third commercial airport.
Allen’s New Food Hall The Hub Is Now Open
Last Thursday, November 3, a new open-air food hall opened in Allen. The Hub’s new location is three times bigger than the company’s inaugural location at 30A near Seaside and Rosemary Beach in Florida and, unlike Florida’s venue, Allen’s is more food-centered – just like Collin County foodies would want it.
Denton County Friends of the Family receives $10k grant
Denton County Friends of the Family — a local nonprofit that serves people impacted by rape, sexual abuse and domestic violence — announced Friday that it has received a $10,000 grant through the Texas Bar Foundation. The grant supports Friends of the Family’s efforts to create, recruit and...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
10 Amazing Holiday Events in North Texas
We started playing Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Jingle Bells, so you know the holidays can’t be more than 3-4 months away! There are so many things to do and see in the few short weeks of December, and it’s never too early to start planning for the events you just can’t miss!
fortworthreport.org
Where I Live: Benbrook makes Fort Worth feel like a small town
My maternal family line has been in Texas for five generations: on the coast, in logging camps in east Texas, rice fields in the south, but not one of those ancestors ever made it to the Metroplex. I myself grew up in a small, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it type of town near the...
Jared Julian named Top 100 — 2022 DFW Super Lawyers
Jared Julian, The Julian Firm founder and president, has been named Top 100— 2022 DFW Super Lawyers. Recognized for his exemplary professionalism and outstanding service to his clients, Mr. Julian has earned designation from his peers as being among the top 5% of attorneys in his region. Learn more...
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in Texas
A major supermarket chain just opened another new location in Texas, and local shoppers couldn't be happier. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the popular Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B opened another new grocery store in Plano, Texas.
Holly Jolly! Look Inside The Largest Christmas Decoration Store In Texas
Let me get this out of the way: Bah-Humbug. I know there's a lot of you that want to skip IMMEDIATELY to cranking up "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey at ignorant levels as soon as Halloween ends but there's a bunch of us who rather get through turkey day done first. But alas, this article isn't for the rest of us, this is for the Holly Jollies ready to get Christmas started.
fox4news.com
City of Dallas unveils plan for new park at old naval station site
DALLAS - The city of Dallas is unveiling a master plan for the 738 acres that make up Hensley Field, the old Dallas naval air station. The U.S. Navy is obligated to clean the site up to residential standards under a settlement agreed to 20 years ago. According to a...
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas accounting firm ranked one of the best companies to work for in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you think of Dallas you think of it as a sports town, food central, and so many things to do, but it also serves as a hub for some of the top businesses in the state and country. One local Uptown Dallas business is celebrating...
