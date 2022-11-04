Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
No arrests in deadly shooting of Cleveland man at basketball court, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said detectives are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a 24-year-old man Monday afternoon at a city park. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Lawrence E. Levert Jr. died at MetroHealth after being shot on Regent Road in the North Broadway neighborhood.
cleveland19.com
Man convicted of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury unanimously found a 19-year-old man guilty of a deadly drive-by shooting. Na’Kia Crawford, 18, was murdered in Akron in June 2020. Adarus Black’s trial began Oct. 28 in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin and the jury reached a verdict Nov. 8.
cleveland19.com
Strongsville police charge 18-year-old in double fatal accident
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old woman is now facing criminal charges in connection with a July crash that killed a recent Strongsville High School graduate and a 20-year-old man. Strongsville police arrested Mackenzie Ford Shirilla, 18, on Nov. 4. Shirilla is also facing charges for allegedly breaking into the...
cleveland19.com
Troopers arrest Cleveland murder suspect in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for an October murder in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Cambridge, about 120 miles souths of Cleveland. Troopers arrested Devonte Finley, 29, on Tuesday. According to Cleveland police, Finley shot and killed Keith...
cleveland19.com
Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
cleveland19.com
22-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a apartment stairwell last Friday, Nov. 4. Cleveland police said the body of Britney Renee Townsend, of Cleveland, was located just after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Crawford Road. Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers...
cleveland19.com
33-year-old Cleveland man shot, killed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland man was shot on Sunday according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. According to police, officers responded to the 12300 block of Gay Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired. Upon arrival, they learned that the man had been taken to the...
cleveland19.com
Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a West Side business, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. Police said the suspects pried open the door of a business in the 5200 block of Clark Avenue on Oct. 30. They stole a computer...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man convicted of killing 3 people in 2019
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was convicted Friday of killing three people on Cleveland’s West Side in 2019. Kielonte Harris, 28, will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven Gall on Nov. 16. Harris shot and killed one man and two women at...
cleveland19.com
14-year-old Akron boy in critical condition after being hit by a car
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old Akron boy was hit by a car Monday evening after he stepped into the street, police said. The accident happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of E. Archwood Ave. Police said the teenager was walking southbound when he stepped into the road...
cleveland19.com
Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother. Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison. Massillon police were called out to a home...
cleveland19.com
Ohio troopers seize 220 pounds of cocaine worth $9 million during traffic stop
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man from Mexico is now in jail in Ohio on felony drug possession charges following a recent traffic stop. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a U-Haul truck with Arizona registration on Nov. 2 for following a vehicle too closely on I-70 in Madison County.
cleveland19.com
Residents lose hope after city of Cleveland fails to place speed detectors at frequent car crash site
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Back in September, the city of Cleveland gave a potential solution to the reckless driving happening on Cleveland’s west side. Earlier that month, Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street called 19 News after getting fed up with drivers speeding down their street and disregarding stop signs.
cleveland19.com
Police evacuate Summit County school due to bomb threat
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning after officials received a bomb threat over voicemail. According to Bath Township officials, Bath Elementary School officials received the message at 5:25 p.m. on Monday. Bath Township police said “out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and...
cleveland19.com
16-year-old Garfield Heights girl missing since Sept. 16
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police asked for the community’s help on Nov. 7 with finding missing 16-year-old Gabrielle Walker. Walker was last seen near Grand Division on Sept. 16, according to police. Police said Walker has also been featured by The National Center for Missing and...
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 1 hurt after shots fired during house party, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a shooting during a house party left a 28-year-old man dead and a 21-year-old woman injured. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased victim as Delvon Williams. Officers were called out around 1:15 a.m. Saturday to an apartment on Jelliffe Street...
cleveland19.com
2 men rob Cleveland store at gunpoint, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are attempting to identify two suspects of an aggravated robbery that took place Oct. 20th. According to police, around 9:09 p.m., the two men entered a store in the area of Bellaire and West 130th Street, robbing the employees at gunpoint. The suspects are...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive known to frequent Lorain, Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help locating a fugitive wanted for having weapons under disability. According to the U.S. Marshals, Dalecarea Cherry, 20, is about 5′6″ and weighs about 156 pounds. U.S. Marshals added Cherry is known to frequent...
cleveland19.com
Man dies after being ‘intentionally’ run over on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being “intentionally” struck by a vehicle on the city’s East side Tuesday morning and police said the driver remains on the loose. According to Cleveland police, the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of E. 152nd Street...
cleveland19.com
Man shot at park on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot at Regent Park in Cleveland’s North Broadway Neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 pm near the basketball courts. The 23-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This is a developing story...
