Strongsville, OH

cleveland19.com

Man convicted of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury unanimously found a 19-year-old man guilty of a deadly drive-by shooting. Na’Kia Crawford, 18, was murdered in Akron in June 2020. Adarus Black’s trial began Oct. 28 in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin and the jury reached a verdict Nov. 8.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Strongsville police charge 18-year-old in double fatal accident

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old woman is now facing criminal charges in connection with a July crash that killed a recent Strongsville High School graduate and a 20-year-old man. Strongsville police arrested Mackenzie Ford Shirilla, 18, on Nov. 4. Shirilla is also facing charges for allegedly breaking into the...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Troopers arrest Cleveland murder suspect in Guernsey County

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for an October murder in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Cambridge, about 120 miles souths of Cleveland. Troopers arrested Devonte Finley, 29, on Tuesday. According to Cleveland police, Finley shot and killed Keith...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

22-year-old woman killed in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a apartment stairwell last Friday, Nov. 4. Cleveland police said the body of Britney Renee Townsend, of Cleveland, was located just after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Crawford Road. Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old Cleveland man shot, killed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old Cleveland man was shot on Sunday according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. According to police, officers responded to the 12300 block of Gay Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired. Upon arrival, they learned that the man had been taken to the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a West Side business, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. Police said the suspects pried open the door of a business in the 5200 block of Clark Avenue on Oct. 30. They stole a computer...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man convicted of killing 3 people in 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was convicted Friday of killing three people on Cleveland’s West Side in 2019. Kielonte Harris, 28, will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Steven Gall on Nov. 16. Harris shot and killed one man and two women at...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

14-year-old Akron boy in critical condition after being hit by a car

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old Akron boy was hit by a car Monday evening after he stepped into the street, police said. The accident happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of E. Archwood Ave. Police said the teenager was walking southbound when he stepped into the road...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother. Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison. Massillon police were called out to a home...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Police evacuate Summit County school due to bomb threat

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning after officials received a bomb threat over voicemail. According to Bath Township officials, Bath Elementary School officials received the message at 5:25 p.m. on Monday. Bath Township police said “out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Garfield Heights girl missing since Sept. 16

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police asked for the community’s help on Nov. 7 with finding missing 16-year-old Gabrielle Walker. Walker was last seen near Grand Division on Sept. 16, according to police. Police said Walker has also been featured by The National Center for Missing and...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 1 hurt after shots fired during house party, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a shooting during a house party left a 28-year-old man dead and a 21-year-old woman injured. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased victim as Delvon Williams. Officers were called out around 1:15 a.m. Saturday to an apartment on Jelliffe Street...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men rob Cleveland store at gunpoint, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are attempting to identify two suspects of an aggravated robbery that took place Oct. 20th. According to police, around 9:09 p.m., the two men entered a store in the area of Bellaire and West 130th Street, robbing the employees at gunpoint. The suspects are...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot at park on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot at Regent Park in Cleveland’s North Broadway Neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 pm near the basketball courts. The 23-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This is a developing story...
CLEVELAND, OH

